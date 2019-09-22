TRENDING:

🏐 Penn State ends rival Pitt's perfect start

UNDEFEATED TRACKER

🏐 Two more unbeatens fall, just two remain

AP POLL

🏈 Wisconsin joins top 10

volleyball-women-d1 flag

Mitchell Northam | NCAA.com | September 22, 2019

College volleyball: No. 4 Penn State gives rival No. 6 Pitt its first loss

Revisit Stanford women's volleyball national championship run

After losing 0-3 on Friday, the Penn State women's volleyball team bounced back in a big way on Sunday, handing in-state rival Pitt its first loss of the 2019 season.

The No. 4 Nittany Lions topped the No. 6 Panthers in five sets (28-26, 21-25, 25-21, 20-25, 16-14) on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The match set a Pitt program record for attendance at the Petersen Events Center, with an announced crowd of 5,195 fans attending.

STAYING PERFECT: Tracking the women's volleyball teams who could still go undefeated

In the decisive fifth set, Penn State jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Pitt charged back to tie it at 14-14. The Nittany Lions then took the next two points for the win.

Allyson Cathey sealed the win for the Nittany Lions with a kill and then by forcing a Pitt attack error. She finished the match with 15 kills, six digs and four blocks.

SCOREBOARD: Live updates, scores for every game | The latest AVCA Coaches Poll rankings 

Leading the way for Penn State was Jonni Parker, who had 17 kills, three aces, a block and eight digs. Gabby Blossom had 43 assists, five blocks and 17 digs.

Penn State won the first set on a Pitt attack error, set up by a block from Blossom. On the third set, the Nittany Lions captured victory via an ace from Serena Gray.

For Pitt, Kayla Lund had 23 kills, three blocks and 17 digs. Lexis Akeo added 47 assists.

Pitt begins ACC play in its next match, traveling to Charlottesville to face Virginia. Meanwhile, Penn State faces Michigan State in a Big Ten clash that will air on FS1. Both matches are Wednesday, Sept. 25.

HISTORY: Texas State's Karen Chisum joins 900-win club in volleyball

The oldest rivalries in DI women's volleyball

Division I women's volleyball became an NCAA-sanctioned sport in 1981. But some of the sport's fiercest rivalries began long before that year.
READ MORE

Women’s college soccer: 5 things to know before Big Ten play kicks off

The Big Ten has only produced one National Champion since women's soccer was recognized as an official NCAA sport. Can they do it again? Here's everything you need to know about the Big Ten before conference play begins.
READ MORE

An early look at 3 players who could win the Hobey Baker Award in 2019-20

Ahead of the 2019-20, we examine three players who could win the Hobey Baker award, given to the top player in college hockey.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners