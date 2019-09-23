DII women's volleyball rankings: Nebraska-Kearney jumps into top 5

After a wild Week 2 of the DII women's volleyball season that saw a new No. 1 crowned, Week 3 saw a bit of normalcy return. There was still plenty of movement within the top 25, but Cal State San Bernardino maintained its lock on the No. 1 spot, while a big top 10 showdown between Washburn and Nebraska-Kearney led to a bit of a shakeup at the top of the poll.

Tarleton State cracks the top 10 while Colorado School of Mines makes its way into the Orediggers first poll of the season, all while Nos. 10-25 saw a lot of movement. Before we take a closer look at the latest AVCA Coaches Poll, here's what the top 25 looks like after Week 3.

Rank School Points Record Previous 1 Cal State San Bernardino (40) 1143 9-0 1 2 Western Washington (5) 1102 10-0 2 3 Nebraska-Kearney 1010 11-0 T-6 4 Minnesota Duluth (1) 978 9-1 4 5 Washburn 913 9-1 3 6 Lewis 898 10-1 5 7 Concordia - St. Paul 885 8-2 T-6 8 Northern State 849 9-1 8 9 Southwest Minnesota State 788 8-2 9 10 Tarleton State 657 7-3 11 11 NW Missouri State 644 9-1 15 12 Regis 503 8-2 18 13 Rockhurst 477 9-3 17 14 Central Missouri 461 6-4 12 15 St. Cloud State 453 10-0 22 16 Ferris State 421 7-3 10 17 Wayne State (Neb.) 360 9-1 19 18 Hillsdale 336 9-2 14 19 Sioux Falls 316 10-0 24 20 Texas A&M - Commerce 256 7-3 20 21 Wheeling 236 9-3 21 22 Tampa 152 5-5 13 23 Upper Iowa 135 8-2 T-25 24 Wingate 117 10-0 T-25 T-25 Barry 93 8-2 16 T-25 Colorado School of Mines 93 8-2 NR

The DII women's volleyball top 10 shuffle

As we said, it was pretty mild this week at the top. No. 1 Cal State San Bernardino held the top spot only losing one set the entire weekend, earning the Coyotes 40 of the 46 first-place votes. Western Washington had little trouble this weekend as well, going 3-1 and 3-0 in its two matches. The Vikings held at No. 2, meriting five first-place votes. No. 4 Minnesota Duluth earned the other first-place vote this week, bumping off then-No. 25 Upper Iowa in one of two perfect matches this past weekend.

Making the jump into the top five is Nebraska-Kearney, up three spots from No. 6 last week. The Lopers moved to 2-0 against the top 25 in 2019, knocking off the former No. 3 team — Washburn — in straight sets. Washburn's first loss of the season only dropped them two spots to No. 5.

Northwest Missouri State continues its historic rise

Last week, the Bearcats made history, earning the No. 15 ranking, the highest in program history. Well, that record stands no more, as Northwest Missouri State jumps four more spots to No. 11 this week.

The Bearcats moved to a perfect 4-0 against ranked opponents this past weekend. The latest victim was then-No. 12 Central Missouri. Northwest Missouri State won 3-1 and is now 2-0 in MIAA play, a huge early advantage in a stacked conference with DII women's volleyball championship tournament regulars.

Coming up this weekend, the Bearcats square off against Pittsburg State who is also undefeated in conference play thus far. But all eyes will be on Maryville Oct. 5 when Nebraska-Kearney comes to town into what's shaping up to be a tremendous matchup.

DII women's volleyball rankings: Risers, fallers, and newcomers

Risers

Last week, St. Cloud State jumped into the poll at No. 19 behind a perfect start to the season. Those winning ways continued this weekend, now out to a 10-0 start and climbing seven spots in the poll, the most of any team this week. The Huskies last four wins have come against ranked opponents or opponents receiving votes, so they have certainly earned the honors.

Regis continues its ascension to the top 10, up six spots to No. 12 from its Week 2 debut. After a strong showing at the Colorado Premier Challenge, the Rangers picked up two more big wins in their RMAC opening weekend, including one against the newest member of the top 25.

Sioux Falls jumped five spots this week after making its debut at No. 24 last week. Rockhurst and those Bearcats are right behind, each jumping four spots this week.

Fallers

It was a tough weekend for the Sunshine State Conference in the AVCA top 25. Tampa continues its fall, claiming an SSC-opening win against Eckerd before falling to Saint Leo. The Spartans plummeted nine spots to No. 22 after being the No. 1 team just two weeks ago. Barry, who fell to Lynn in its SCC opener, also fell nine spots, clinging to the rankings tied at the No. 25 spot. This coming Friday, Barry and Tampa faceoff, leaving the loser in jeopardy of its top 25 spot.

Ferris State dropped a match to Saginaw Valley State and in turn, fell from the top 10 to No. 16. Hillsdale, after a red-hot start, dropped four spots to No. 18.

Newcomer

There's only one newcomer to the top 25 party this week and it's Colorado School of Mines. After receiving the most votes outside the top 25 a week ago, the Orediggers enter the poll at No. 25. A 4-0 showing at the Mountain Lion Invitational got them noticed and an opening win in RMAC play this past Friday punched their ticket to their first top 25 appearance of 2019.