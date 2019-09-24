DI women's volleyball: Columbia's Chichi Ikwuazom named Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, K.Y. – For the first time in Columbia Volleyball history, a student-athlete's performance has been recognized nationally with senior Chichi Ikwuazom being named the Sports Import/American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 24, as announced today, by the AVCA.



It is the first time in program history that the Lions have had a student-athlete named the Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week and it comes off a strong weekend, not only for Ikwuazom, but for the Lions as well as they went 3-0 over a three-match stretch and currently own a four-match winning streak.

The country has taken notice so ya ... it's a national thing. 👀😤



Ikwuazom named @SportsImportsVB / @AVCAVolleyball National Player of the Week. 👏👏



📰 https://t.co/VlGyevbMgP#RoarLionRoar pic.twitter.com/ncLLsNK9j0 — Columbia Volleyball (@CUVB) September 24, 2019

Ikwuazom continued her dominate start to the 2019 season with 81 kills over Columbia's three straight wins on three straight nights this past week.

She tied her career-high with second 29 kill performance in a week against San Jose State in the Lions 3-2 win and hit .521 with 28 kills against LIU in Columba's five-set comeback win.

The weekend began with Ikwuazom ripping off 24 kills, while hitting .420 in Columbia's first win of the weekend, 3-1 over Fordham and she averaged 5.79 kills per set and 6.21 points per set over the three matches while hitting .470.

Nationally, Ikwuazom is second in the country in kills per set (5.89), fourth in points per set (6.42), fifth in hitting percentage (.476), ninth in total points (231.0) and 11th total kills (212).