Here are the toughest matches left for the undefeated DII women’s volleyball teams

Early season DII women's volleyball tournaments have concluded and 11 teams survived undefeated. As the heart of conference play is set to begin, let's take a look at each undefeated team and what they have left in their quest to become the first team to have a perfect season since Concordia-St. Paul ran the table in 2009, going a remarkable 37-0.

DII VOLLEYBALL: The top 25, right now

No. 1 Cal State San Bernardino

Record: 9-0

Signature wins: Minnesota Duluth, 3-1; Tarleton State, 3-0

What's left: The Coyotes are the lone ranked California Collegiate Athletic Association team, so they won’t have to worry about top 25 opponents right now. They do still have two matches against a Cal State L.A. team that is receiving votes and two against a UC San Diego team off to a red-hot start.

Sept. 28 vs. UCSD

Oct. 5 vs. Cal State L.A.

Oct. 12 at UCSD

Nov. 1 at Cal State L.A.

No. 2 Western Washington

Record: 10-0

Signature wins: West Florida, 3-2; Wheeling, 3-1; Central Washington, 3-0

What’s left: Like the Coyotes, the Vikings don’t currently have any ranked opponents on the GNAC slate. In fact, there isn’t a team with less than four losses in the conference now 11 games into the 2019 season. The Vikings biggest concern right now is Alaska Fairbanks and Montana State Billings which, like themselves, are undefeated in conference play. Keep your eyes on a late-season rematch against Central Washington as well, which continues to receive votes in the poll.

Oct. 4 at MSU Billings

Oct 17 at Alaska

Nov. 2 vs. MSU Billings

Nov. 16 Alaska

Nov. 21 Central Washington

No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney

Record: 11-0

Signature wins: Rockhurst, 3-1; Washburn, 3-0

What’s left: The Lopers got a huge win against then-No. 3 Washburn in straight sets, setting the tone for MIAA play. There are ranked teams all over the conference with a weekend against No. 14 Central Missouri and No. 11 Northwest Missouri State right around the corner.

Sept. 28 vs. Central Oklahoma

Oct. 4 at Central Missouri

Oct. 5 Northwest Missouri State

Oct. 15 Washburn

Oct. 25 at Central Oklahoma

Nov. 1 vs. Northwest Missouri State

Nov. 2 vs. Central Missouri

NCAA LEADER: Spring Hill's Peggy Martin becomes college volleyball's winningest coach

No. 15 St. Cloud State

Record: 10-0

Signature wins: Michigan Tech, 3-1; Wheeling, 3-0; Winona State, 3-1; Upper Iowa, 3-2

What’s left: The bulk of the NSIC schedule, which is a daunting task for anyone. The Huskies have played four teams in a row that are in the top 25 or have received votes and that stretch extends this coming weekend with two more tough matches.

Sept. 27 at Minnesota State

Sept. 28 at Concordia-St. Paul

Oct. 12 vs. Northern State

Oct. 18 at Augustana (S.D)

Oct. 19 at Wayne State (Neb.)

Oct. 25 vs. Southwest Minnesota State

Oct. 26 vs. Sioux Falls

Oct. 31 vs. Minnesota Duluth

Nov. 8 vs. Minnesota State

Nov. 9 vs. Concordia-St. Paul

Nov. 15 Winona State

Nov. 16 Upper Iowa

No. 19 Sioux Falls

Record: 10-0

Signature wins: MSU Billings, 3-0

What’s left: The Cougars have yet to play one of the many ranked opponents in the challenging NSIC. That will change the weekend of Oct. 4 when Sioux Falls begins the first of two four-game stretches against teams appearing in the AVCA poll.

Sept. 28 vs. Northern State

Oct. 4 vs. Winona State

Oct. 5 vs. Upper Iowa

Oct. 11 at Minnesota State

Oct. 12 at Concordia-St. Paul

Oct. 15 vs. Augustana (SD)

Oct. 25 Minnesota Duluth

Oct. 26 St. Cloud State

Oct. 31 Southwest Minnesota State

Nov. 2 Wayne State (Neb).

Nov. 5 at Augustana (SD)

Nov. 9 at Northern State

No. 24 Wingate

Record: 12-0

Signature wins: Anderson (SC), 3-0; Queens (NC), 3-0

What’s left: The Bulldogs have yet to lose two sets in any match this season, with nine of their 12 wins coming in straight sets. They have handled the two teams behind them in the South Atlantic Conference standings with relative ease. Those rematches are the toughest challenges left for Wingate.

Oct. 24 vs. Queens (NC)

Nov. 1 at Anderson (SC)

Missouri-St. Louis (RV)

Record: 12-0

Signature wins: None

What’s left: The Tritons have yet to play a team in the AVCA poll nor open conference play. The GLVC has DII women’s volleyball championship regulars in Rockhurst and Lewis as well as a Missouri S&T team off to a hot start. UMSL will have its hands full, but a 12-0 start is certainly the right momentum builder.

Oct. 5 vs. Rockhurst

Oct. 25 at Lewis

Nov. 15 at Missouri S&T

USC Aiken (RV)

Record: 11-0

Signature wins: West Florida, 3-1

What’s left: The Pacers are set to open PBC play. Augusta and Lander are off to hot starts and should pose quite the challenge to USC Aiken. The Pacers also have an out-of-conference match against currently undefeated Paine ahead of them.

Oct. 15 at Paine

Oct. 19 vs. Augusta

Oct. 24 at Lander

Nov. 5 vs. Lander

Nov. 15 at Augusta

TOURNEY TIME: How the DII women's volleyball championship work | DII programs with most titles

Embry-Riddle

Record: 6-0

Signature wins: None

What’s left: Embry-Riddle has only played six matches as it prepares to enter the heart of SSC play. The Eagles have a tough stretch coming up to open October, facing four teams in a row in the top 25 or receiving votes. The SSC is no easy challenge, so the 6-0 start is big.

Oct. 4 vs. Palm Beach Atlantic

Oct. 5 vs. Barry

Oct. 11 vs. Saint Leo

Oct. 12 at Tampa

Oct. 25 at Lynn

Nov. 8 at Barry

Nov. 9 at Palm Beach Atlantic

Nov. 15 at Tampa

Nov. 16 vs. Saint Leo

Nov. 21 vs. Lynn

Paine

Record: 6-0

Signature wins: None

What’s left: While Peggy Martin and Spring Hill have stolen the headlines in the SIAC, the Lions have quietly jumped out to a perfect start. That match against the Badgers will be the toughest, especially after Spring Hill didn’t lose a match in SIAC play last season. Paine also has that out-of-conference showdown with USC Aiken on the schedule.

Sept. 26 vs. Spring Hill

Oct. 15 vs. USC Aiken

Shepherd

Record: 12-0

Signature wins: None

What’s left: The Rams are set to make their PSAC debut. The good is that there are no ranked teams ahead of them, but the bad is that the Rams haven’t faced these teams before. That makes everyone a challenge.

Oct. 25 vs. Millersville

Oct. 26 vs. West Chester

Nov. 15 at West Chester

Nov. 16 at Millersville

(Signature wins: We considered signature wins as those against teams that have appeared in or received votes in the AVCA poll through games on Sept. 23 as well as in-conference matches against any current top three teams.)

DII NEWS: Top volleyball stories | Follow the DII hub | Sign up for the DII newsletter