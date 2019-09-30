College volleyball rankings: Baylor No. 1 for the first time in program history

Baylor volleyball is off to its best start in 10 years. We asked Yossiana Pressley how they did it.

The undefeated Baylor women's volleyball team is No.1 in the AVCA coaches poll for the first time ever.

The Bears received 54 first-place votes, topping the previous all-time program record set last week when they reached No. 2. Baylor remains the only undefeated DI team left in the country with an 11-0 record.

The Bears opened Big 12 play with a sweep over Kansas (25-15, 25-13, 25-22), Saturday. Yossiana Pressley leads the team with 191 kills. She has a hitting percentage of .351 and 5.97 kills per set. Shelly Stafford also has 104 kills and a .389 hitting percentage.

Stanford, the previous No. 1 team, fell two spots into No. 3 after a loss to Washington, on Sunday. Washington dominated in the second and third sets in the upset. The Cardinal are playing one of the most difficult schedules in all of NCAA volleyball.

Nebraska moved up a spot to No. 2 after starting off Big Ten play 2-0 this weekend with wins over Illinois and Northwestern.

There is not much other movement in the top 15. Pittsburgh and Penn State remain No. 4 and 5. No. 6-11 also all remain in their previous spots.

Here is the full poll:

RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Baylor (54) 1,587 11-0 2 2 Nebraska (7) 1,477 10-1 3 3 Stanford (1) 1,420 7-3 1 4 Pittsburgh (1) 1,404 13-1 4 5 Penn State 1,290 9-2 5 6 Texas 1,284 8-2 6 7 Minnesota 1,267 8-2 7 8 Washington 1,163 10-2 8 9 BYU (1) 1,110 11-2 9 10 Marquette 1,033 13-2 10 11 Hawai'i 908 12-1 11 12 Florida 887 11-2 12 13 Wisconsin 822 6-4 13 14 Creighton 765 9-3 14 15 Kentucky 635 9-4 16 16 Colorado State 607 12-1 17 17 Purdue 515 8-3 15 18 Illinois 426 6-5 20 19 California 419 11-1 21 20 Utah 380 9-4 18 21 Rice 317 13-1 22 22 Missouri 298 8-3 19 23 Florida State 219 8-3 23 24 Washington State 164 12-2 NR 25 Oregon 87 5-6 24

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Louisville 76; San Diego 64; Western Kentucky 39; Michigan 29; Southern California 27; UC Santa Barbara 27; Colorado 23; Iowa State 5; Stephen F Austin 4

Dropped Out: Southern California 25

The newcomer

Washington State moved into the rankings at No. 24 after beating No. 8 Washington last week 3-1 (22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20). They proceeded to lose to California the same week, but still made a case for themselves for the ranking with the stunner over Washington.

What's next

Baylor takes on Oklahoma Wednesday and then Kansas State on Saturday.

Nebraska has a notable Big Ten matchup against Wisconsin this Saturday. Wisconsin remains at No. 8 after a 2-0 opening weekend in the Big Ten.

Stanford plays Oregon on Friday and No. 15 Kentucky and No. 12 Florida have a big SEC matchup on Sunday.