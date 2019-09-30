DII volleyball rankings: How the top 25 stands, right now

One month of the DII women's volleyball season is in the books. Cal State San Bernardino remains the No. 1 team in the country after an undefeated start while Northwest Missouri State enters the top 10 for the first time in program history.
Let's take a look at the latest AVCA DII women's volleyball rankings and what we know so far in 2019.
DII women's volleyball rankings: The top 25
|Rank
|School
|Points
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Cal State San Bernardino (39)
|1142
|11-0
|1
|2
|Western Washington (6)
|1103
|12-0
|2
|3
|Minnesota Duluth (1)
|1033
|11-1
|4
|4
|Nebraska-Kearney
|1020
|12-0
|3
|5
|Washburn
|937
|11-1
|5
|6
|Lewis
|906
|12-1
|6
|7
|Concordia - St. Paul
|853
|9-3
|7
|8
|Southwest Minnesota State
|836
|10-2
|9
|9
|Northern State
|791
|10-2
|8
|10
|Northwest Missouri State
|681
|11-1
|11
|11
|Rockhurst
|578
|12-3
|13
|12
|St. Cloud State
|535
|11-1
|15
|13
|Central Missouri
|491
|8-4
|14
|14
|Tarleton State
|460
|8-4
|10
|15
|Wayne State (Neb.)
|438
|12-1
|17
|16
|Ferris State
|429
|10-3
|16
|17
|Regis
|381
|10-3
|12
|18
|Hillsdale
|358
|11-2
|18
|19
|Sioux Falls
|342
|11-1
|19
|20
|Wheeling
|268
|11-3
|21
|21
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|253
|9-3
|20
|22
|Upper Iowa
|202
|10-2
|23
|T-23
|Colorado School of Mines
|125
|10-2
|T-25
|T-23
|Wingate
|125
|14-0
|24
|25
|Barry
|106
|8-4
|T-25
DII women's volleyball rankings: The top 10 holds strong, almost
Cal State San Bernardino and Western Washington maintained their stranglehold on the No. 1 and No. 2 spots while Minnesota Duluth flipped spots at No. 3 with Nebraska-Kearney after a big win against Concordia-St. Paul this past weekend. Washburn, Lewis, and the Golden Bears held at Nos. 5, 6, and 7 while Southwest Minnesota State and Northern State flip-flopped at eight and nine.
For those keeping track at home, that's four Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference teams in the top ten —and eight overall in the top 25. But the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association isn't far behind, because it now has three teams in the top 10.
Tarleton State dropped a tight one to Texas A&M-Kingsville this past weekend, and in doing so fell from the No. 10 spot. That opened the door for these feisty Bearcats who continue to make program history each week. Northwest Missouri State is now 11-1 and has won five in a row on its historic climb up the rankings.
Seven undefeated teams remain in DII women's volleyball
We entered the third full weekend of the season with 11 undefeated teams. By the time Sunday rolled around only seven remained, four of which are in the top 25.
Cal State San Bernardino (11-0), Western Washington (12-0) and Nebraska-Kearney (13-0) are sitting in the top 5 for now, but two of those three have a big test ahead this weekend. The Coyotes play a Cal State L.A. receiving votes while the Lopers head to Central Missouri in a top 15 showdown on Friday, before a huge showdown with the red-hot Northwest Missouri State Bearcats on Saturday.
Wingate continued to roll through its 2019 schedule, improving to 14-0, moving up one spot into a tie at 23. Most impressively, the Bulldogs have lost three sets all season, winning in straight sets on both Friday and Saturday once again. They are looking very much like the power that made it to the DII women's volleyball championship finals last season.
USC Aiken continues to receive votes as it remains undefeated. The Pacers had another perfect weekend to improve to 12-0.
DII women's volleyball rankings: Risers and fallers
There were no new teams in this week's top 25, though we did lose one, and a surprising one at that. Barry was able to lock down the No. 25 spot once again thanks to defeating then-No. 22 Tampa. The Spartans are now 6-6 and the defending national champions were bumped from the top 25 for the first time all year. There is a bevy of key returners from that championship run, so it is way too early to rule Tampa out of yet another tournament go.
Risers
There weren't many huge jumps this week. Despite having its undefeated season spoiled by Concordia-St. Paul, a win against Minnesota State allowed St. Cloud State to climb three spots to No. 12, the most of any team this week. Rockhurst and Wayne State (Neb.) were right behind, jumping two spots in the poll.
Fallers
Regis suffered a Friday loss to an MSU Denver team that's been receiving votes all season, and in turn, fell five spots to No. 17. That's the most of any team this week, one ahead of Tarleton, who fell four spots from the top 10 to No. 14 overall.
