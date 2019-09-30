DII volleyball rankings: How the top 25 stands, right now

One month of the DII women's volleyball season is in the books. Cal State San Bernardino remains the No. 1 team in the country after an undefeated start while Northwest Missouri State enters the top 10 for the first time in program history.

Let's take a look at the latest AVCA DII women's volleyball rankings and what we know so far in 2019.

DII women's volleyball rankings: The top 25

Rank School Points Record Previous 1 Cal State San Bernardino (39) 1142 11-0 1 2 Western Washington (6) 1103 12-0 2 3 Minnesota Duluth (1) 1033 11-1 4 4 Nebraska-Kearney 1020 12-0 3 5 Washburn 937 11-1 5 6 Lewis 906 12-1 6 7 Concordia - St. Paul 853 9-3 7 8 Southwest Minnesota State 836 10-2 9 9 Northern State 791 10-2 8 10 Northwest Missouri State 681 11-1 11 11 Rockhurst 578 12-3 13 12 St. Cloud State 535 11-1 15 13 Central Missouri 491 8-4 14 14 Tarleton State 460 8-4 10 15 Wayne State (Neb.) 438 12-1 17 16 Ferris State 429 10-3 16 17 Regis 381 10-3 12 18 Hillsdale 358 11-2 18 19 Sioux Falls 342 11-1 19 20 Wheeling 268 11-3 21 21 Texas A&M-Commerce 253 9-3 20 22 Upper Iowa 202 10-2 23 T-23 Colorado School of Mines 125 10-2 T-25 T-23 Wingate 125 14-0 24 25 Barry 106 8-4 T-25

DII women's volleyball rankings: The top 10 holds strong, almost

Cal State San Bernardino and Western Washington maintained their stranglehold on the No. 1 and No. 2 spots while Minnesota Duluth flipped spots at No. 3 with Nebraska-Kearney after a big win against Concordia-St. Paul this past weekend. Washburn, Lewis, and the Golden Bears held at Nos. 5, 6, and 7 while Southwest Minnesota State and Northern State flip-flopped at eight and nine.

For those keeping track at home, that's four Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference teams in the top ten —and eight overall in the top 25. But the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association isn't far behind, because it now has three teams in the top 10.

Tarleton State dropped a tight one to Texas A&M-Kingsville this past weekend, and in doing so fell from the No. 10 spot. That opened the door for these feisty Bearcats who continue to make program history each week. Northwest Missouri State is now 11-1 and has won five in a row on its historic climb up the rankings.

Seven undefeated teams remain in DII women's volleyball

We entered the third full weekend of the season with 11 undefeated teams. By the time Sunday rolled around only seven remained, four of which are in the top 25.

UNDEFEATED TRACKER: Here's who's still perfect, and what challenges remain

Cal State San Bernardino (11-0), Western Washington (12-0) and Nebraska-Kearney (13-0) are sitting in the top 5 for now, but two of those three have a big test ahead this weekend. The Coyotes play a Cal State L.A. receiving votes while the Lopers head to Central Missouri in a top 15 showdown on Friday, before a huge showdown with the red-hot Northwest Missouri State Bearcats on Saturday.

Wingate continued to roll through its 2019 schedule, improving to 14-0, moving up one spot into a tie at 23. Most impressively, the Bulldogs have lost three sets all season, winning in straight sets on both Friday and Saturday once again. They are looking very much like the power that made it to the DII women's volleyball championship finals last season.

USC Aiken continues to receive votes as it remains undefeated. The Pacers had another perfect weekend to improve to 12-0.

TOURNEY TIME: How the DII women's volleyball championship work | DII programs with most titles

DII women's volleyball rankings: Risers and fallers

There were no new teams in this week's top 25, though we did lose one, and a surprising one at that. Barry was able to lock down the No. 25 spot once again thanks to defeating then-No. 22 Tampa. The Spartans are now 6-6 and the defending national champions were bumped from the top 25 for the first time all year. There is a bevy of key returners from that championship run, so it is way too early to rule Tampa out of yet another tournament go.

Risers

There weren't many huge jumps this week. Despite having its undefeated season spoiled by Concordia-St. Paul, a win against Minnesota State allowed St. Cloud State to climb three spots to No. 12, the most of any team this week. Rockhurst and Wayne State (Neb.) were right behind, jumping two spots in the poll.

Fallers

Regis suffered a Friday loss to an MSU Denver team that's been receiving votes all season, and in turn, fell five spots to No. 17. That's the most of any team this week, one ahead of Tarleton, who fell four spots from the top 10 to No. 14 overall.

