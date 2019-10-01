TRENDING:

Kentucky Athletics | October 1, 2019

College volleyball: Kentucky's Alli Stumler awarded Sports Imports/AVCA Player of the Week

Stumler broke her career high with 20 kills in No. 15 Kentucky's four-set win over Mississippi State, and backed that up with a 16-kill performance at No. 19 Missouri on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, she was named the Southeastern Conference's Player of the Week.

Stumler averaged 5.14 kills per set this week, with 36 total terminations as Kentucky jumped out to a 2-0 record in SEC play with wins over Mississippi State and No. 19 Mizzou. She hit .345 on the weekend with a service ace and 14 digs to go alongside.
 
Kentucky returns home for a huge weekend of SEC volleyball beginning on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET, as the Wildcats host South Carolina. Sunday's match for UK features the Wildcats against the No. 12 Florida Gators at 1 p.m. ET live on the SEC Network, ESPN3 and the ESPN app. Tickets for both matches are available through the UK Athletics Ticket Office

