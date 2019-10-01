No. 5 Penn State vs No. 13 Wisconsin volleyball: Preview, history, how to watch

The top 3 women's volleyball games to watch this week and why

No. 5 Penn State will travel to play No. 13 Wisconsin in a Big Ten and Top 25 volleyball matchup this Wednesday in Madison at 9 p.m ET.

Both teams are 2-0 in the Big Ten coming into the matchup. Penn State had sweeps over Rutgers and Michigan State last weekend. The Nittany Lions had a strong offensive outing and domination from Jonni Parker. She led the team with 12 kills and was joined by Serena Gray, who finished with .583 hitting and eight kills.

This matchup will be Penn State's fifth against a nationally-ranked team this season. They are 2-2 in those matches.

Wisconsin is also 2-0 in conference play after back-to-back wins over Purdue (3-0) and Indiana (3-0). The Badgers, though, are 6-4 overall with early-season losses to Marquette, Baylor and Washington twice. Dana Rettke had an outstanding past weekend in their Big Ten wins. She not only leads the team with 143 kills, but she is also extremely accurate, with an impressive .429 hitting percentage.

ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEW: Dana Rettke on Wisconsin's success

You can expect Molly Haggerty and Grace Loberg to put up some numbers for the Badgers' offense, and Tiffany Clark, who has 103 digs on the season, to lead the backcourt defense.

Penn State vs. Wisconsin: How they match up, statistically

Tale of the table ATTACK 490 Kills 501 166 Attack Errors 169 1138 Attempts 1229 0.285 Percentage 0.270 13.6 Kills/Set 14.3 SET 456 Assists 470 12.7 Assists/Set 13.4 SERVE 48 Aces 59 77 Errors 69 1.3 Aces/Set 1.7 RECEPTIONS 20 Errors 41 0.6 Errors/Set 1.2 DEFENSE 466 Digs 495 12.9 Digs/Set 14.1 BLOCKING 28 Block Solo 6 122 Block Assist 142 89 Total Blocks 77 2.5 Blocks/Set 2.2 10 Block Errors 7

The Nittany Lions and Badgers are pretty comparable with the numbers they're putting up offensively. Penn State does have a significantly less amount of reception errors and errors/set — less than half — than the Badgers.

Wisconsin's defense is something that Rettke said improved significantly in its sweep of Purdue last weekend.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS: Undefeated Baylor is No. 1 for first time ever | Full Top 25 poll

How to watch Penn State-Wisconsin volleyball

The matchup will be televised on Big Ten Network on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m ET. It will also be available to watch on Big Ten Network+. You can listen to the game here on Penn State's Lionvision or here on 100.9 FM.

Series history

Penn State is 31-8 head-to-head against Wisconsin since 1998 and 15-3 in the past 10 seasons. But one of the Badgers' three head-to-head wins this decade came just last year in a 3-2 victory at University Park. Before that, Wisconsin's previous two wins came in 2016 and 2011.

Penn State has never lost back-to-back games against the Badgers during this series stretch.