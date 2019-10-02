DI women's volleyball: Candidates announced for the 2019 Senior CLASS Award

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Thirty NCAA women’s volleyball student-athletes who excel both on and off the court were selected today as candidates for the 2019 Senior CLASS Award in collegiate volleyball.

Included in the list of candidates are four student-athletes from reining national champion Stanford, marking the first time in award history that four members of the same team have been listed as candidates in the same year.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The complete list of candidates follows this release.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The 30 candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists midway through the regular season, and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot.

Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four Cs of community, classroom, character and competition.

The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship in December.

For more information on all the candidates, visit seniorCLASSaward.com.