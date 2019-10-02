TRENDING:

🏀 Women's basketball power rankings: Check out who's No. 1

👀 Women's soccer: Can't-miss games this week

🏈 FBS Week 6: Everything you need to know

volleyball-women-d1 flag

Senior CLASS Award | October 2, 2019

DI women's volleyball: Candidates announced for the 2019 Senior CLASS Award

Check out this week's volleyball top plays

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Thirty NCAA women’s volleyball student-athletes who excel both on and off the court were selected today as candidates for the 2019 Senior CLASS Award in collegiate volleyball.

Included in the list of candidates are four student-athletes from reining national champion Stanford, marking the first time in award history that four members of the same team have been listed as candidates in the same year.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The complete list of candidates follows this release.

TOP 25: Baylor No. 1 for the first time in program history

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The 30 candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists midway through the regular season, and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot.

Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four Cs of community, classroom, character and competition.

The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship in December.

For more information on all the candidates, visit seniorCLASSaward.com.

Name Position School
Frances Arnautou Setter Yale
Allie Barber Outside Hitter Marquette
Madelyn Cole Setter Creighton
Lee Ann Cunningham Libero Rice
Madison Duello Outside Hitter Wisconsin
Leah Edmond Outside Hitter Kentucky
Ann Ernst Outside Hitter Loyola (MD)
Audriana Fitzmorris Opposite Stanford
Yumi Garcia Libero Charlotte
Jenna Gray Setter Stanford
Madison Green Setter/Opposite Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Tessa Grubbs Outside Hitter Tennessee
Hollann Hans Outside Hitter Texas A&M
Cassie Haut Middle Blocker/Right Side Eastern Michigan
Morgan Hentz Libero Stanford
Sigourney Kame Outside Hitter Florida Atlantic
Madelyn Kaprelyan Opposite Central Connecticut State
Mary Lake Libero BYU
Khalia Lanier Outside Hitter USC
Laura Masciullo Outside Hitter Hofstra
Blake Mohler Middle Blocker Purdue
Grace Morgan Middle Blocker Rice
Kathryn Plummer Outside Hitter Stanford
Anne Rasmussen Libero South Dakota
Amber Seaman Setter Ball State
Mikayla Shields Right Side/Opposite South Carolina
Shelly Stafford Middle Blocker Baylor
Emily Stroup Outside Hitter Ole Miss
Micaya White Outside Hitter Texas
Stephanie Williams Outside Hitter Pittsburgh

Women's college basketball rankings: The preseason top 10 for 2019-20

Here are the preseason Top 10 women's college basketball teams for 2019-20, ranked by NCAA.com's Michelle Smith.
READ MORE

College volleyball rankings: Baylor No. 1 for the first time in program history

Undefeated Baylor is No. 1 in the AVCA poll for the first time in program history. The Bears are also the only team in NCAA Division I play without a loss this season.yo
READ MORE

College volleyball rankings: Stanford edges Baylor for No. 1 spot

Stanford volleyball beat out Baylor for the No. 1 AVCA ranking this week. The Cardinal had 28 first-place votes to Baylor's 27 and had 51 more points.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners