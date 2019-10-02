No. 13 Wisconsin vs. No. 2 Nebraska: Preview, history, how to watch

Wisconsin continues its difficult stretch of games against the No. 2 team in the country, Nebraska, on Saturday.

The Badgers' challenging stretch of games consisted of two losses to Washington, wins over Purdue and Indiana, and then a huge statement win over Penn State on Wednesday 3-1.

This Big Ten matchup has history. The Badgers have beaten the Huskers in their past two meetings. They also won four of the last six matchups.

However, Nebraska’s previous two losses to Wisconsin were on the road in Madison. This year’s matchup will be in the Devaney Center on the Huskers’ home floor, which has broken attendance records.

Saturday's match against Wisconsin will start at 7 p.m. as originally scheduled. The match is being televised on BTN.



Fans are encouraged to arrive early (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) to avoid post-game football traffic leaving the 3 p.m. game against Northwestern. #GBR pic.twitter.com/CewVbSG9Dt — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) September 30, 2019

The Badgers are 7-4 on the season, but those four losses have come against Top 25 teams: No. 1 Baylor, No. 8 Washington (twice) and No. 10 Marquette.

Wisconsin just beat the fifth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions in dominating fashion.

Dana Rettke has been a strong point for the Badgers all season. But it was Grace Loberg who starred in the win over Penn State, recording 21 kills and a .486 hitting percentage.

The Badgers defense and serving was the key in their last victory as well, and will be important in the matchup against an offensive powerhouse at Nebraska.

Here's how Nebraska and Wisconsin compare statistically.

Wisconsin Nebraska ATTACK 558 Kills 578 187 Attack Errors 205 1,355 Attempts 1,462 .274 Percentage .255 14.3 Kills/Set 13.1 SET 525 Assists 538 13.5 Assists/Set 12.2 SERVE 66 Aces 50 76 Errors 98 1.7 Aces/Set 1.1 RECEPTIONS 42 Errors 44 1.1 Errors/Set 1.0 DEFENSE 559 Digs 659 14.3 Digs/Set 15.0 BLOCKING 7 Block Solo 27 160 Block Assist 169 87 Total Blocks 111.5 2.2 Blocks/Set 2.5 7 Block Errors 7

Nebraska has a powerful offense. So Wisconsin will have to replicate what it did against Penn State to pull off an upset: get the Huskers out of their system and gain momentum swings.

Their defense will also have to respond to multiple areas of the Huskers' attack. With so many offensive weapons, the Badgers won't be able to zero in on anyone defensively.

How to watch

The match is Saturday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch on the Big Ten Network or the Fox Sports App. You can also listen here and here.