USC Athletics | October 5, 2019

College volleyball: USC upsets No. 8 Washington for first Top 25 win

LOS ANGELES — USC women's volleyball (8-5, 2-1 Pac-12) earned its first win over a ranked opponent, upending No. 8 Washington (10-3, 1-2) in four sets (25-21, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23) at Galen Center on Friday. The victory keeps the Trojans undefeated at home in five matches this season.

KEY PLAYERS

  • Junior OH Brooke Botkin recorded a season-high 19 kills and hit .262 to go with seven digs and a block.
  • Senior OH Khalia Lanier turned in a 15-kill performance and had five digs and a block.
  • Sophomore setter Raquel Lázaro put up 42 assists and logged her seventh double-double of the season (19th career) with 14 digs and added three kills and five blocks (one solo).
  • Senior libero Raegan LeGrand picked up 10 digs.
  • Freshman MB Madison Horin had five blocks and three kills; and freshman MB Chandlar Duff had five blocks and one kill.
  • For the Huskies, Kara Bajema led with 14 kills and had the double-double with 11 digs. Samantha Drechsel had 11 kills and five digs. Washington served eight aces in the match from six different players.

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The Women of Troy broke the sixth tie of the first set and led by as many as six points en route to a 25-21 win. Lanier and Botkin each had six kills in the first frame as the Trojans out-hit the Huskies, .333 to .067.
  • Washington turned the tables in the second set and led by as many as eight points. Four players had three kills or more as the Huskies evened the match with a 25-18 win in the second set.
  • The third set was tied 13 times before the Trojans broke away on the power of freshman libero Keila Barra's 6-0 service run for a 25-19 win. Botkin added six kills and Lanier had five in the third. USC's four blocks held UW to a negative .059 attack.
  • USC picked up four more blocks and got five more kills from Botkin in the fourth set. Botkin's kill gave USC match point at 24-22 and it was her last shot that landed to seal a 25-23 win for the Trojans.

UP NEXT

  • The Trojans remain home to face No. 24 Washington State (12-3, 1-2 Pac-12) on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 3 ET. The Cougars fell in a 3-0 sweep to UCLA on Friday. The USC-WSU match will be shown live on the Pac-12 Networks.

MATCH NOTES

  • USC improved to 42-28 all-time against Washington and to 24-11 in home matches against the Huskies.
  • The Women of Troy improved to 5-0 at home this season and are now 166-37 all-time at Galen Center.
  • The Trojans' win over No. 8-ranked UW is the team's first over a ranked opponent this season and the first since a 3-2 win over No. 14 Arizona on Nov. 16, 2018.
  • USC's victory is the 30th for second-year head coach Brent Crouch who is now 30-16 at Troy (85-82 career).

