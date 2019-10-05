No. 12 Florida vs No. 15 Kentucky- Preview, history, how to watch

No. 12 Florida will travel to No. 15 Kentucky on Sunday, Oct 7 for a Top 15 SEC matchup. The Wildcats are currently on a 27-game winning streak in the SEC, with their last loss dating back to 2017, against the Gators.

Both Florida and Kentucky have perfect records in the SEC. Florida finished off last weekend with a sweep over Auburn and a 3-1 win over Georgia, and is currently on a nine-game winning streak. The Wildcats continued their perfect SEC stretch with two wins over Mississippi State and Missouri last weekend and then a sweep of South Carolina on Friday.

In their last meeting, it was Rachael Kramer that led the offense attack for the Gators, finishing with 11 kills and a .500 hitting percentage. She still puts up big numbers for the Gators, but Thayer Hall has been their leading scorer this season. She has 169 kills on the season and a .270 hitting percentage. Hall put up 15 kills in the win over Georgia last week.

For Kentucky, Alli Stumler has been really strong. She stepped up after Leah Edmond wasn't playing 100 percent due to a leg-injury, and ended up winning the AVCA player of the week and SEC Player of the Week for Week 5. She set a new career high with 20 kills in the win over Mississippi State last weekend.

However, in this weeks match against South Carolina, Edmond was back. She recorded 14 kills and hit .429 percent. Stumler also had double-digit kills as well, with 10. The Wildcats defense was stellar though, holding the Gamecocks to just .099 offensively.

History

This is the 66th meeting between the Gators and the Wildcats. Florida leads the all-time series against Kentucky with a 54-14 record. In their last matchup, though, the Wildcats swept the Gators 3-0, (25-15, 25-18, 25-20). The year before that, they won one match each, and Nov. 1, 2017 was the last time Kentucky lost a match in SEC play to date.

How Florida and Kentucky matchup statistically

tale of the table ATTACK 598 Kills 715 180 Attack Errors 267 1446 Attempts 1806 0.289 Percentage 0.248 13.3 Kills/Set 14.3 SET 556 Assists 672 12.4 Assists/Set 13.4 SERVE 61 Aces 61 111 Errors 95 1.4 Aces/Set 1.2 RECEPTIONS 43 Errors 44 1 Errors/Set 0.9 DEFENSE 647 Digs 764 14.4 Digs/Set 15.3 BLOCKING 39 Block Solo 24 156 Block Assist 181 117 Total Blocks 114.5 2.6 Blocks/Set 2.3 16 Block Errors 20

Kentucky outnumbers Florida in a lot of statistical categories this season, especially offensively with 715 kills to the Gators' 598. However, the Wildcats have played one more game than the Gators. Even with one fewer game played, Florida is pretty comparable to the Wildcats in regards to serving and blocking.

How to watch

First serve will be 1 p.m. ET this Sunday. The game will be aired on SEC Network. You can also listen here.