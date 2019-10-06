College volleyball power rankings: Baylor still No. 1 as Wisconsin rises in Power 10

Week 6 saw some big upsets over top-10 teams in college volleyball. Here are the Power 10 rankings ahead of the AVCA Coaches Poll release on Monday.

1. Baylor: The Bears are only team that remains undefeated this season in the NCAA. Baylor does have wins over ranked Creighton, Marquette, and Hawai'i, but it will face a true test against a top-10 team in Texas in a few weeks (Wednesday, Oct. 23).

2. Stanford: The reigning champs have three losses this season, but they have still proved themselves to be a powerhouse. They have multiple top-10 wins and also some of the best players in the country.

3. Pittsburgh: Pitt is in the middle of what could be a record-breaking season for the program and its ascension to a national power. Kayla Lund leads the offense, and the Panthers only have one loss this season.

4. Nebraska: The Huskers have been really strong all season, only falling to Stanford and Wisconsin. They shouldn't drop too much, though, because they still performed really well against a strong Wisconsin team, and have proved success in a tough Big Ten conference.

5. Texas: The Longhorns move up a spot with Penn State dropping out of the top five. They have some big wins over Minnesota and BYU, but also were upset by Rice. They pushed Stanford to five sets this season as well, and finished last weekend with two wins and a perfect record so far in the Big 12.

6. Wisconsin: The Badgers are this week's biggest riser, jumping from No. 13 to No. 6 after a huge week in the Big Ten. They pulled off two upsets against No. 5 Penn State and No. 2 Nebraska, and put up an amazing and well-rounded performance. They have had four losses this season, but are playing one of the most difficult schedules — and have won six of their last eight matchups.

7. Minnesota: The Gophers finished off last week with two wins over Rutgers and Illinois, and have a standout win against Stanford this season, but loss to Texas. After staying consistent last week, they stay in the same range at seven.

8. Penn State: The Nittany Lions take a fall in the rankings to No. 8 after a loss to Wisconsin this past Wednesday. Normally, they wouldn't fall this far, but the Lions don't have a much other top-ten wins to help their case, aside from a split series with Pittsburgh.

9. Washington: Washington has had an up-and-down season. The Huskies have losses to Hawai'i, Washington State, and just recently USC, but they also have a win over Stanford and two over Wisconsin. They are ninth in the rankings due to their inconsistency, but they have still proven themselves to be a strong top-10 contender.

10. Marquette: Marquette has two losses this season, but also a few good wins over Wisconsin and BYU. The Cougars were a contender for the No. 10 spot after beating Stanford in a stunner, but Marquette won the head-to-head match.

Just missed: BYU, Hawai'i, Creighton

