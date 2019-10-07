College volleyball rankings: Baylor stays on top, Wisconsin jumps into top 10

Baylor remains undefeated, and they remain in the No. 1 spot in the country in the latest AVCA poll. The Bears received 60 first place votes and continue their unprecedented season.

Baylor is currently in the middle of a nine-game sweep streak, with most recent wins over Kansas State and Oklahoma. Yossiana Pressley is also leading the entire country in kills per set.

No. 1⃣ in the country (again).

No. 1⃣ in the first RPI of the season.



Time to take on two opponents on the road this week! 🐻 #SicEm pic.twitter.com/s5YfvuISWx — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 7, 2019

Stanford comes into this week's poll in the number two spot, and even received three first place votes despite dropping three games this season. Their status could be maintained because of how many top teams they played and beat in their non-conference schedule, including Florida, Texas, Nebraska and Penn State.

After the top two, there is a lot of movement in the top 10. Texas jumps up to No. 4 over Nebraska who was just upset by Wisconsin last week. The Longhorns have won all of their games since losing in a stunner to Rice, and have wins over Minnesota and BYU.

The Huskers are now in the fifth spot, after floating around the No. 1 and 2 spots for a while. They now have two losses to Stanford and Wisconsin, which wouldn't warrant such a big drop if it weren't for the fact that they don't have any other wins over top-10 teams.

Minnesota jumps up one spot into No. 6, and after losing two matches early, they have won nine-games straight. They will have a big week in the Big Ten against top 25 teams.

Wisconsin jumps into the top 10 and into the No. 7 spot after two upsets last week over Penn State and Nebraska. They have four losses on the season, but also one of the toughest schedules. Last week's wins warranted the jump into the top 10, as they now have three wins over ranked teams, and all of their losses came against ranked teams too.

Here is the full poll:

RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Baylor (60) 1595 13-0 1 2 Stanford (3) 1491 9-3 3 3 Pittsburgh (1) 1460 15-1 4 4 Texas 1359 9-2 6 5 Nebraska 1314 11-2 2 6 Minnesota 1274 10-2 7 7 Wisconsin 1187 8-4 13 8 Penn State 1153 10-3 5 9 BYU 1117 14-2 9 10 Marquette 1037 14-2 10 11 Washington 956 11-3 8 12 Kentucky 830 11-4 15 13 Creighton 814 11-3 14 14 Florida 713 11-3 12 15 Colorado State 679 14-1 16 16 California 615 13-1 19 17 Illinois 574 8-5 18 18 Utah 446 11-4 20 19 Hawai'i 427 13-2 11 20 Purdue 393 9-4 17 21 Rice 360 14-1 21 22 Missouri 289 10-3 22 23 Florida State 202 9-4 23 24 Washington State 114 13-3 24 25 Louisville 79 11-3 NR

Biggest risers

Wisconsin is one of the biggest risers, jumping six spots to No. 7 this week. They had dropped early games in the season, dropping them in the rankings, but just gained their spot in the top ten after pulling off two upsets last week.

Kentucky rose three spots after defeating then-No. 12 Florida last week to gain the top spot in the SEC.

Biggest drops

Washington fell from the No. 8 spot to No. 11 after losing to USC last week. They have some big wins this season, but also some big losses.

Hawai'i took a pretty big fall in the poll from No. 11 all the way to No. 19 after they were upset by UC Irvine last week. Their only other loss is to Baylor this year, but haven't played a lot of top 25 teams, aside from beating Washington early in the season.

Penn State also dropped two spots from No. 5 to No. 8 after being upset by Wisconsin last Wednesday. The Nittany Lions also don't have a lot of ranked wins aside from one win over Pittsburgh when they split their home-and-home series.

Looking ahead

Baylor will travel to Iowa State this Wednesday to see if they can continue their sweep-streak. Stanford will play Arizona and Arizona State this week.

Minnesota has the toughest week, with two top 25 matches against Illinois on Wednesday and then Wisconsin on Sunday.

Creighton plays at Marquette this Saturday.