Minnesota vs Wisconsin highlights one of the top 3 games to watch this week

The top 3 volleyball games to watch in week seven and why

The top 3 volleyball games to watch in week seven and why

Week six wrapped up with a lot of movement in the top 10. Baylor stayed undefeated and in the No. 1 spot, and Wisconsin made a big jump. A few other teams have a chance to make their mark this week though, as conference play continues.

Here are the top three volleyball matches to watch this week:

1. No. 1 Baylor vs Iowa State: Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

The No. 1 team in the country has never lost and has swept their last seven opponents. This week they will travel to take on Iowa State, who is 11-4 on the season.

Yossiana Pressley has kept up her stellar performance this season and is leading the country in kills per set. For Iowa State, Eleanor Holthaus leads the team with 178 kills, but they also have four other players that are contributing big numbers offensively. It will be interesting to see if Baylor can keep their streak going, and how well Iowa State will perform in this matchup.

POWER 10: Wisconsin making moves in this week's power rankings

2. No. 13 Creighton vs No. 10 Marquette: Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, Big East Digital Network

These teams have been pretty close in the rankings all season, not to mention they are both 4-0 at the top of the Big East standings, so the winner of this match will take the lead in the conference.

Allie Barber highlights the Marquette offense, with 279 kills and a .285 hitting percentage. For Creighton, Jaela Zimmerman has 126 kills and Keely Davis has 136 kills and a .212 hitting percentage.

3. No. 6 Minnesota vs No. 7 Wisconsin: Sunday, 4 p.m. Big Ten Network

B1G jump for B1G wins.



B1G energy this week ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zdG6t5HF4T — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) October 7, 2019

This is most likely the match of the week. These two teams fell right next to each other in the AVCA coaches poll. The Badgers are coming off of a big week that saw them upsetting two top-five teams, Penn State and Nebraska. Their team has really come together, and they are clicking on all fronts with multiple players contributing, not just their star players.

COACHES POLL: New poll has Baylor No. 1 again

On the other hand, Minnesota has a chance to do something similar to what Wisconsin did last week. Not against quite as highly ranked teams, but two top 25 wins would surely help their case. The Gophers have pulled off big wins this year over Stanford and Florida but lost earlier in the year to Florida State and Texas. Adding two more ranked wins to their resume would be a big deal for the Gophers, and would warrant a jump in the polls.

Minnesota will also play Illinois on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network, starting off the Gophers' difficult week.