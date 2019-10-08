College volleyball: Wisconsin's Sydney Hilley named AVCA National Player of the Week

The top 3 volleyball games to watch in week seven and why

The top 3 volleyball games to watch in week seven and why

After leading the Wisconsin Badgers to upset wins over No. 5 Penn State and at No. 2 Nebraska, Sydney Hilley was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) National Player of the Week.

She is the sixth UW player to be named National Player of the Week.

TOP 25: Baylor stays on top, Wisconsin jumps into top 10 in latest volleyball rankings

Wisconsin AVCA National Players of the Week Lizzy Fitzgerald Sept. 25, 2000, Sept. 4, 2001 Molly Haggerty Sept. 21, 2016 Sydney Hilley Oct. 8, 2019 Jenny Maastricht Oct. 30, 2000 Dana Rettke Oct. 22, 2018 Jackie Simpson Oct. 31, 2006

Hilley was also named Big Ten Player and Setter of the Week as well.

In case everyone didn't know how great of a week @sydhil_ had, here is some more recognition 🌟



Congratulations, Sydney! pic.twitter.com/H8Yfk6VxAV — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) October 8, 2019

"I see a player that is totally trusting herself and trusting her teammates," said Badgers head coach Kelly Sheffield.

"Playing free and with a lot of confidence in a lot of people. I think that's when she's operating at her best, I think that's when we're operating at our best - when she's playing free and not worrying about making mistakes. Her range has gotten a lot bigger."

GAMES OF THE WEEK: Wisconsin vs. Minnesota is one of three top matches to watch this week

"She's got full command of the offense in transition right now. How's she communicating with her team is growing and different. It's certainly fun watching her evolution."