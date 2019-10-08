COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

Wednesday night's Sun Belt showdown

These are the 1️⃣6️⃣undefeated teams left

📈Full AP top 25 rankings

🗓Week 7 schedule

volleyball-women-d1 flag

Wisconsin Athletics | October 8, 2019

College volleyball: Wisconsin's Sydney Hilley named AVCA National Player of the Week

The top 3 volleyball games to watch in week seven and why

After leading the Wisconsin Badgers to upset wins over No. 5 Penn State and at No. 2 Nebraska, Sydney Hilley was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) National Player of the Week.

She is the sixth UW player to be named National Player of the Week. 

TOP 25: Baylor stays on top, Wisconsin jumps into top 10 in latest volleyball rankings

Wisconsin AVCA National Players of the Week 
Lizzy Fitzgerald Sept. 25, 2000, Sept. 4, 2001
Molly Haggerty Sept. 21, 2016
Sydney Hilley Oct. 8, 2019
Jenny Maastricht Oct. 30, 2000
 Dana Rettke Oct. 22, 2018
Jackie Simpson Oct. 31, 2006

Hilley was also named Big Ten Player and Setter of the Week as well.

"I see a player that is totally trusting herself and trusting her teammates," said Badgers head coach Kelly Sheffield. 

"Playing free and with a lot of confidence in a lot of people. I think that's when she's operating at her best, I think that's when we're operating at our best - when she's playing free and not worrying about making mistakes. Her range has gotten a lot bigger."

GAMES OF THE WEEK: Wisconsin vs. Minnesota is one of three top matches to watch this week

"She's got full command of the offense in transition right now. How's she communicating with her team is growing and different. It's certainly fun watching her evolution."

Minnesota vs Wisconsin highlights one of the top 3 volleyball games to watch this week

Michella Chester breaks down the top 3 college volleyball games to watch this week.
READ MORE

College volleyball rankings: Baylor stays on top, Wisconsin jumps into top 10

Baylor stays in the number one seat after week six, Nebraska drops after a loss to Wisconsin and the Badgers make a leap into the top ten.
READ MORE

College volleyball power rankings: Baylor still No. 1 as Wisconsin rises in Power 10

Michella Chester breaks down her Power 10 rankings for college volleyball for Week 6. Wisconsin is a big riser after a great week, Penn State and Washington drop, Baylor remains on top.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners