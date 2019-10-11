No. 13 Creighton vs No. 10 Marquette volleyball: Preview, history, how to watch

The top 3 volleyball games to watch in week seven and why

No. 13 Creighton will travel to resume its rivalry against No. 10 Marquette in a rematch of last year's Big East championship on Saturday. These teams are tied for first place in the Big East standings, giving the winner of this match a likely upper-hand in the conference.

Marquette is 14-2 this season, and their two losses came against ranked teams, including now No. 1 Baylor, and Illinois. Their top-10 ranking can be partly attributed to some big wins over Wisconsin and BYU.

Creighton is 11-3, also with a loss to Baylor and then two more between Nebraska and Washington, both of which are ranked opponents.

Allie Barber leads Marquette's offense. But she told NCAA.com that defense would be a major key to defeat Creighton. Especially since Creighton has the best offensive numbers in the conference this season.

"I think our team is capable of anything we set our mind to."@MarquetteVB senior Allie Barber previews the Eagles' matchup against No. 13 Creighton this weekend with @michellachester.#NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/Og3C03rXLX — NCAA Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) October 8, 2019

Creighton's Keely Davis earned the Big East Freshman of the Week award for five straight weeks and leads Creighton with 2.88 kills per set. Jaela Zimmerman has also been a huge threat, with 2.72 kills per set. Preseason All-Big East libero Brittany Witt anchors the defense.

Creighton was picked to finish second in the Big East Conference behind current No. 10 Marquette.

Creighton and Marquette history

Creighton is 16-4 in the all-time series with Marquette. It is also 12-1 in the previous five seasons over the Golden Eagles as Creighton has won five consecutive matches.

This will be Marquette's chance to knock off a Big East foe and reigning league champion. Since the start of last season, Creighton is 24-0 against Big East competition. Marquette is 20-3 in that timeframe, all three of the losses were against Creighton.

2019 matchup

tale of the table ATTACK 0.248 Percentage 0.267 13.7 Kills/set 14.8 SET 12.7 Assists/set 14.2 SERVE 1.5 Aces/set 1.5 130 Errors 138 RECEPTIONS 1.2 Errors/set 1 DEFENSE 15 Digs/set 15.6 BLOCKING 2 Blocks/set 1.5

How to watch Creighton vs. Marquette

The game will be in Milwaukee, at 7 p.m. ET. It will stream on the Big East Digital Network's YouTube channel here.