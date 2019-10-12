Here are the toughest matches left for the undefeated DII women’s volleyball teams

We're down to five undefeated teams in DII women's volleyball. As the heart of conference play is set to begin, let's take a look at each undefeated team and what they have left in their quest to become the first team to have a perfect season since Concordia-St. Paul ran the table in 2009, going a remarkable 37-0.

DII VOLLEYBALL: The top 25, right now

No. 1 Cal State San Bernardino

Record: 16-0

Signature wins: Minnesota Duluth, 3-1; Tarleton State, 3-0; Cal State L.A., 3-1, UC San Diego, 3-0

What's left: The Coyotes are the lone ranked California Collegiate Athletic Association team, so they won’t have to worry about top 25 opponents right now. They do still have two matches against a Cal State L.A. team that is receiving votes and two against a UC San Diego team off to a red-hot start.

No. 2 Western Washington

Record: 16-0

Signature wins: West Florida, 3-2; Wheeling, 3-1; Central Washington, 3-0

What’s left: Like the Coyotes, the Vikings don’t currently have any ranked opponents on the GNAC slate. The Vikings' biggest concern right now is Alaska Fairbanks and Alaska Anchorage which are both one-loss teams in conference play. Keep your eyes on a late-season rematch against Central Washington as well, which continues to receive votes in the poll.

Oct 17 at Alaska

Nov. 16 Alaska

Nov. 21 Central Washington

No. 4 Nebraska-Kearney

Record: 17-0

Signature wins: Rockhurst, 3-1; Washburn, 3-0; Central Oklahoma, 3-0; Central Missouri, 3-2, Northwest Missouri State, 3-1

What’s left: The Lopers got a huge win against then-No. 3 Washburn in straight sets, setting the tone for MIAA play. There are ranked teams all over the conference. The Lopers opened a tough weekend on Oct. 4 with a win against No. 14 Central Missouri and closed it with a 3-1 over No. 10 Northwest Missouri State on Oct. 5.

NCAA LEADER: Spring Hill's Peggy Martin becomes college volleyball's winningest coach

No. 23 (tie) Wingate

Record: 18-0

Signature wins: Anderson (SC), 3-0; Queens (NC), 3-0

What’s left: The Bulldogs have yet to lose two sets in any match this season, with 14 of their 17 wins coming in straight sets. They have handled the two teams behind them in the South Atlantic Conference standings with relative ease. Those rematches are the toughest challenges left for Wingate.

Oct. 24 vs. Queens (NC)

Nov. 1 at Anderson (SC)

Shepherd

Record: 18-0

Signature wins: None

What’s left: The Rams are enjoying their PSAC debut. The good is that there are no ranked teams ahead of them, but the bad is that the Rams haven’t faced these teams before. That makes everyone a challenge.

Oct. 25 vs. Millersville

Oct. 26 vs. West Chester

Nov. 15 at West Chester

Nov. 16 at Millersville

(Signature wins: We considered signature wins as those against teams that have appeared in or received votes in the AVCA poll through games on Sept. 23 as well as in-conference matches against any current top three teams.)

DII NEWS: Top volleyball stories | Follow the DII hub | Sign up for the DII newsletter