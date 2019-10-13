College volleyball rankings: Wisconsin jumps to No. 4 in NCAA.com's Power 10

Here are the week seven NCAA.com Power 10 rankings ahead of the AVCA Coaches Poll release on Monday.

1. Baylor: Baylor is still undefeated, and better yet, they have swept their last nine opponents. Yossiana Pressley is second in the country in kills per set with 5.85. We are still awaiting a huge matchup when the Bears will take on top-10 Texas on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

2. Stanford: The Cardinal has swept their last three opponents. Stanford had one of the toughest non-conference schedules, and are now 5-1 in the Pac-12. In their last sweep over Arizona State, three players registered double-digit digs. Meghan McClure recorded a team-high 12 kills on .333 hitting.

3. Pittsburgh: Pitt has only lost one match this year, and are 6-0 in ACC play. Kayla Lund is still leading the group with 228 kills this season and 3.68 kills per set. This has been a record-breaking season for Pittsburgh.

4. Wisconsin: Wisconsin jumps in the power rankings for a second consecutive week. Last week they jumped to No. 6 after two upsets over Penn State and Nebraska, and now they are No. 4 after another top-10 win over Minnesota. The Badgers have been really clicking lately. Dana Rettke had 16 kills and hit .500 percent in the sweep over Minnesota. But it is not just her — Wisconsin's multiple threat offense has made them so difficult to defend. Grace Loberg, Molly Haggerty and Danielle Hart all put up big numbers in their latest win as well. They also have had one of the toughest schedules, and have turned around their four-loss season with big wins over ranked opponents.

5. Nebraska: The Huskers have two losses this season to ranked opponents, but have been really strong all year. They lost head-to-head against Wisconsin, but still had a great showing in that match. They lack a few other ranked wins and a strength of schedule so far in the season to put themselves higher in the power rankings. They did just have a good win over Michigan this past week.

6. Texas: The Longhorns are another strong team with losses to Stanford and Rice, and wins over Minnesota and BYU. They have won the past 14 sets they have played. But, they will have a huge chance to prove themselves when they take on the No. 1 team in the country in a few weeks.

7. Minnesota: The Gophers just fell to Wisconsin in three-straight sets this past Sunday. Before the loss, they were on a 10-game winning streak. Stephanie Samedy usually leads the offense, but didn't have that strong of an outing against Wisconsin. They remain at seven because they still have big wins this season over Stanford, Oregon and Illinois, and no one below them has made a notable case to take the lead.

8. BYU: The Cougars beat Stanford this year. They do have two losses to Marquette and Texas. The loss to Marquette was early in the season and with a freshman setter, and they took one set from Texas.

9. Creighton: Creighton just pulled off an upset win over their rival Marquette last week, earning their spot in the top 10. They have dropped three matches this season to Nebraska, Baylor and Washington, but also have wins against Marquette, Kentucky, and USC who was ranked at the time.

10. Penn State: The Nittany Lions drop to 10 in the power rankings. This past week, Maryland was able to push them to five sets. Penn State has lost three matches to Stanford, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin, and its only big win was over Pitt in a home-and-home series.