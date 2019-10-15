College volleyball: Creighton's Keeley Davis named AVCA national Player of the Week

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton freshman Keeley Davis has been named the Sports Imports/American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Week, it was announced on October 15.



Davis is the second player in program history to earn AVCA National Player of the Week honors, joining Michelle Sicner exactly six years ago to the day after Sicner led her team to wins over DePaul and Marquette.



Davis averaged 4.75 kills per set, hitting .370 to help Creighton to a 2-0 road trip with wins at DePaul (3-0) and No. 10 Marquette (3-2).



The freshman from Highlands Ranch, Colo., started her week with seven kills, five digs and an ace on .286 hitting in a 3-0 win at DePaul.

Davis then more than doubled her previous high as she pounded 31 kills in a 3-2 road win at No. 10 Marquette, all while hitting .390 and adding seven digs, two aces and a block assist. Davis' 31 kills were the most by any BIG EAST player since 2016, the most by a Creighton player since 1996, and just one shy of CU's single-match record. She had 10 kills in the third set alone, then added seven more in the fourth set. In the decisive fifth set, Davis had six early kills as CU blitzed to a 10-4 lead in an eventual 15-8 victory.





In addition to her attacking prowess, Davis' seven digs tied her season-high, and she now owns at least one ace in eight matches in a row.



Earlier on Tuesday Davis was recognized as the BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week, while also winning her sixth consecutive BIG EAST Freshman of the Week accolade.



Creighton (13-3, 6-0 BIG EAST) returns home this weekend for a pair of home matches. The Bluejays entertain Butler on Friday at 7 p.m. before welcoming Xavier on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the program's annual Pink Out.



