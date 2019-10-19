Here are the remaining undefeated DII women’s volleyball teams

The regular season is winding down and No. 1 Cal State San Bernardino and No. 2 Nebraska-Kearney remain perfect after another solid weekend of play. That leaves the two teams as the only ones left in their quest to complete the first perfect season since Concordia-St. Paul ran the table in 2009, going a remarkable 37-0.

Here's a quick look at how we got here, and what is left.

No. 1 Cal State San Bernardino

Record: 24-0

Signature wins: Minnesota Duluth, 3-1; Tarleton State, 3-0; Cal State L.A., 3-1, UC San Diego, 3-0; Cal State L.A. 3-1

What's left: The CCAA tournament kicks off on Nov. 21-23 and the Coyotes will play host. The Coyotes are one of two ranked teams in the CCAA as Cal State L.A. jumped back in at No. 24 in Week 6. After sweeping the Tritons in straight-sets on Oct. 12, the Coyotes continued their perfect run through the conference, completing the season sweep of Cal State L.A. on Nov. 1 and Cal State Dominguez Hills on Nov. 2.

No. 2 Nebraska-Kearney

Record: 30-0

Signature wins: Rockhurst, 3-1; Washburn, 3-0; Central Oklahoma, 3-0; Central Missouri, 3-2, Northwest Missouri State, 3-1; Washburn, 3-0; Northwest Missouri State, 3-1; Nov. 2 vs. Central Missouri, 3-0

What’s left: After sweeping through the MIAA regular season, the Lopers await the conference tournament beginning Nov. 21. The Lopers picked up huge wins against Washburn in straight sets and a pair of wins against Northwest Missouri State, giving them one of the more impressive strength of schedule ratings. The Lopers had yet another big matchup with Central Missouri on Nov. 2 and proved to be a DII elite team in 2019, sweeping the Jennies in straight sets.

(Signature wins: We considered signature wins as those against teams that have appeared in or received votes in the AVCA poll through games on Nov. 11 as well as in-conference matches against any current top three teams.)

