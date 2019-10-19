NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS:

NEW

DIII XC championship qualifiers revealed

🔮 The DII football bracket, predicted

Scores & schedule from DI women's soccer champ

DII football selection show

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Preview
Watch live
volleyball-women-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | November 17, 2019

Here are the remaining undefeated DII women’s volleyball teams

Tampa wins 2018 DII volleyball national championship

The regular season is winding down and No. 1 Cal State San Bernardino and No. 2 Nebraska-Kearney remain perfect after another solid weekend of play. That leaves the two teams as the only ones left in their quest to complete the first perfect season since Concordia-St. Paul ran the table in 2009, going a remarkable 37-0.

TOURNEY TIME: How the DII women's volleyball championship work | DII programs with most titles

Here's a quick look at how we got here, and what is left. 

No. 1 Cal State San Bernardino

Record: 24-0

Signature wins: Minnesota Duluth, 3-1; Tarleton State, 3-0; Cal State L.A., 3-1, UC San Diego, 3-0; Cal State L.A. 3-1

What's left: The CCAA tournament kicks off on Nov. 21-23 and the Coyotes will play host. The Coyotes are one of two ranked teams in the CCAA as Cal State L.A. jumped back in at No. 24 in Week 6. After sweeping the Tritons in straight-sets on Oct. 12, the Coyotes continued their perfect run through the conference, completing the season sweep of Cal State L.A. on Nov. 1 and Cal State Dominguez Hills on Nov. 2. 

NCAA LEADER: Spring Hill's Peggy Martin becomes college volleyball's winningest coach

No. 2 Nebraska-Kearney

Record: 30-0

Signature wins: Rockhurst, 3-1; Washburn, 3-0; Central Oklahoma, 3-0; Central Missouri, 3-2, Northwest Missouri State, 3-1; Washburn, 3-0; Northwest Missouri State, 3-1; Nov. 2 vs. Central Missouri, 3-0

What’s left: After sweeping through the MIAA regular season, the Lopers await the conference tournament beginning Nov. 21. The Lopers picked up huge wins against Washburn in straight sets and a pair of wins against Northwest Missouri State, giving them one of the more impressive strength of schedule ratings. The Lopers had yet another big matchup with Central Missouri on Nov. 2 and proved to be a DII elite team in 2019, sweeping the Jennies in straight sets.

(Signature wins: We considered signature wins as those against teams that have appeared in or received votes in the AVCA poll through games on Nov. 11 as well as in-conference matches against any current top three teams.)

DII NEWS: Top volleyball stories | Follow the DII hub | Sign up for the DII newsletter

College volleyball: San Diego defeats No. 10 BYU in five-set thriller

The San Diego Toreros topped the 10th-ranked BYU Cougars in five sets on Friday, Nov. 15 in women's volleyball.
READ MORE

Wisconsin volleyball moves back atop Big Ten standings, earns first road win at Minnesota in five years

Molly Haggerty had a season-high 24 kills. Dana Rettke chipped in 21 and No. 7 Wisconsin volleyball topped No. 5 Minnesota in four sets. With the win, the Badgers move into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten while earning their first win at Maturi Pavilion since 2014.
READ MORE

The Texas women's volleyball all-time lineup

What would an all-time lineup of Texas women's volleyball greats look like? NCAA.com's Michella Chester assembles a powerhouse all-star team compiled from the rich history of Texas volleyball standouts.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners