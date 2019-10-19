Here are the toughest matches left for the undefeated DII women’s volleyball teams

No. 2 Western Washington and No. 22 Wingate both dropped their first matches of the season, losing in four sets to Carson-Newman and Alaska Anchorage, respectively, on Saturday. That leaves two teams left in their quest to complete the first perfect season since Concordia-St. Paul ran the table in 2009, going a remarkable 37-0.

Here's a quick look at who is still perfect, and the toughest matches remaining.

No. 1 Cal State San Bernardino

Record: 17-0

Signature wins: Minnesota Duluth, 3-1; Tarleton State, 3-0; Cal State L.A., 3-1, UC San Diego, 3-0

What's left: The Coyotes are the lone ranked California Collegiate Athletic Association team, so they won’t have to worry about top 25 opponents right now. After sweeping the Tritons in straight-sets on Oct. 12, the Coyotes stiffest competition is a rematch at Cal State L.A. on Nov. 1.

No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney

Record: 20-0

Signature wins: Rockhurst, 3-1; Washburn, 3-0; Central Oklahoma, 3-0; Central Missouri, 3-2, Northwest Missouri State, 3-1; Washburn, 3-0

What’s left: The Lopers now have two huge wins against Washburn in straight sets. There are ranked teams all over the conference. The Lopers opened a tough weekend on Oct. 4 with a win against No. 14 Central Missouri and closed it with a 3-1 over No. 10 Northwest Missouri State on Oct. 5.

(Signature wins: We considered signature wins as those against teams that have appeared in or received votes in the AVCA poll through games on Oct. 14 as well as in-conference matches against any current top three teams.)

