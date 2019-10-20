College volleyball rankings: Baylor still on top as BYU drops out of Power 10

Almost every top 10 team won out this past weekend, causing little movement in the polls as we are now deep into conference play. You can find the latest AVCA coaches poll here. Baylor stayed on top, BYU dropped to 12 after a loss to San Diego and Creighton entered the top 10 at No. 10.

Michella Chester broke down her Power 10 rankings after week eight, and it looks slightly different than the AVCA poll, giving a little more love to Wisconsin who is up at No. 4 in this ranking.

Here is the full Power 10:

1. Baylor: No one can touch the Bears. After two sweeps this weekend over Texas Tech and TCU, the Bears have now won 31 straight sets in a 10-match sweep streak. Yossiana Pressley led the Bears with 12 kills in the most recent win and Shelly Stafford had 10 kills on a .529 hitting. Baylor will take on Texas in a top-5 matchup on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

2. Stanford: The Cardinal pulled off a comeback win over ranked Utah in five sets. Audriana Fitzmorris scored three of Stanford's final four points and matched her season-high with 18 kills. The Cardinal have been without two-time AVCA Player of the Year Kathryn Plummer, but have still been pulling out wins.

3. Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh finished off the weekend with two sweeps over UNC and NC State, giving no reason to move the Panthers out of the No. 3 spot. They have ranked wins over Utah, Penn State, Florida State and Oregon, but haven't faced any ranked opponents in the past four matchups.

4. Wisconsin: The Badgers climbed their way back up the rankings when they had a great week with wins over Nebraska and Penn State. This past week, Illinois took them to five sets, but they still showed their ability to continue beating ranked teams and also come back after deficits. Molly Haggerty and Grace Loberg continued to show their multiple-threat offense with 14 kills apiece in the win over Illinois. Dana Rettke had 12 kills.

5. Nebraska: The Huskers have won the last four matches since their loss to Wisconsin. They finished off the weekend with a sweep over Maryland and a win over Purdue, 3-1. They still have Penn State, Wisconsin again, and Minnesota remaining on their schedule. Lexi Sun had 12 kills on .417 hitting in their win over Maryland and Madi Kubik had 10 kills.

6. Texas: The Longhorns swept Oklahoma and West Virginia this past weekend. Skylar Fields and Micaya White powered the offense, and Asjia O'Neal was perfect at the middle blocker position, with eight kills on eight attempts. Texas will take on the undefeated No. 1 team on Wednesday in a huge matchup.

7. Minnesota: The Gophers had a nice showing over ranked Illinois last weekend, and libero CC McGraw put up a career-best 32 digs in the match. Stephanie Samedy led the offense with 16 kills. She also had 12 digs, one ace and one block. These were two good wins for Minnesota after losing to Wisconsin last week, and the Gophers remain in the seventh spot.

8. Penn State: The Nittany Lions moved up to eight after two wins over Michigan and Michigan State. Jonni Parker finished with 10 kills on .375 hitting over Michigan State. Unfortunately, the Nittany Lions lacked ranked wins to put them higher in the rankings, but they have a lot of chances coming up with a difficult second half of their conference schedule. They have Nebraska, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota still remaining.

9. Washington: The Huskies move back into the top 10 after pulling off wins over Arizona State and Arizona. In their first game of the weekend, they broke their previous digs record with 84, then broke it again in their second game over Arizona with 88 digs. Shayne McPherson had 25 digs. The Huskies were previously inconsistent, but have won the past five matches.

10. Creighton: Creighton beat rival Marquette last week to move into the top 10, and remain here after two sweeps last weekend over Butler and Xavier. Keeley Davis led the way for the Bluejays with 14 kills on .407 hitting.