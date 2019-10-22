NCAA Digital road show features the 2019 women's volleyball season

College volleyball: The best players at every position halfway through the season

INDIANAPOLIS- — The NCAA digital and social media team is set to tour eight campuses during the months of October and November to highlight the path to the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship.

The road show has made stops at Cincinnati (Oct. 4), Kentucky (Oct. 6-7), Indiana (Oct. 9), Utah (Oct. 16) and BYU (Oct. 17-18). The tour will continue with Purdue (Oct. 30), Minnesota (Nov. 21-22) and Wisconsin (Nov. 24-25), with some additional stops in November still being considered.

During the visits to campus, the NCAA digital and social media team will capture content and feature various student-athletes and coaches revealing some special pieces and a deeper look into what makes their schools and programs unique.

The locations for the digital and social media tour were selected based on fan environments, memorable senior story lines, exclusive access to top volleyball programs, and new and renovated facilities. During the visits, USA women’s national volleyball team members Jordan Thompson (Cincinnati), Mary Lake (BYU), and Dana Rettke (Wisconsin) will be also be highlighted.

“The opportunity for this tour provides our fans an inside look at the stories of the great student-athletes we see on the court each week," said Kristin Fasbender, NCAA director of championships operations. "The growth and excitement for the sport of volleyball provides a perfect time for this tour.

"Building off the team Instagram takeovers that our digital staff started last year, this is the next step to continue to enhance the fan and student-athlete experience, especially as we build up to selections for the national championship.

Captured content will be promoted on the @NCAAvolleyball social media accounts, NCAA.com and other national platforms during the 2019 season.