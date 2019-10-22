FOLLOW LIVE

Cal Athletics | October 22, 2019

Women's volleyball Player of the Week: Cal's Mirkovic grabs the studded AVCA honor

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Cal junior Mima Mirkovic has been named the Sports Imports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Player of the Week, the AVCA office announced on Tuesday. Mirkovic led the No. 15 Bears to two five-set victories over No. 18 Utah and Colorado last weekend, tallying two consecutive double-doubles, including 19 kills and a season-high 20 digs in Sunday's win over the Buffaloes.

An Irvine, California native, Mirkovic opened the weekend with 18 kills and 11 digs in the victory over Utah to total 37 kills and 31 digs in the two matches while hitting .329 on 85 total swings.

Mirkovic, an outside hitter, leads the Bears with 221 kills this season and is hitting .269 on 583 total attempts, while sitting second on the team with 193 digs. She currently ranks sixth in the conference in both kills per set (3.40) and points per set (3.85).

Mirkovic was also named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, the second time Cal has won the award after senior middle blocker Savannah Rennie earned the recognition for her efforts in the Rams Volleyball Classic to open the season.

This is the sixth Sports Imports/AVCA Player of the Week honor all-time for California and first since Carli Lloyd on Oct. 26, 2010. Mirkovic becomes the fourth Bear to earn the recognition, joining Mia Jerkov (Oct. 21, 2002; Oct. 13, 2003) Lloyd (Oct. 21, 2008; Oct. 26, 2010) and Hana Cutura (Oct. 27, 2009).

Cal returns to action this weekend with a Southern California road trip, beginning with an 8 p.m. first serve from the Galen Center on Friday, Oct. 25 vs. USC. The match will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks.

2019 AVCA Players of the Week:

Date Honoree school position Year
October 22 Mima Mirkovic California OH Jr.
October 15 Keeley Davis Creighton OH RS-Fr.
October 8 Sydney Hilley Wisconsin S Jr.
October 1 Alli Stumler Kentucky OH So.
September 24 Chichi Ikwuazom Columbia MB Sr.
September 17 Stephanie Samedy Minnesota RS Jr.
September 10 Yossiana Pressley Baylor OH Jr.
September 3 Jolie Rasmussen Hawai'i OH Jr.

