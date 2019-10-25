College volleyball: No. 7 Minnesota earns comeback win over Michigan

The No. 7 University of Minnesota volleyball program erased an 0-2 deficit and came back to win, 3-2 over Michigan, tonight in Ann Arbor, Mich. With the win, the Golden Gophers improve to 8-1 overall and 14-3 overall. Michigan falls to 13-6 overall and 6-3 in league standings.



Minnesota lost the first two sets, 22-25, 23-25, but came back to win, 25-21, 25-18, 15-13 for its eight conference win of the season. As a team, Minnesota hit .310 and limited Michigan to .226, despite the Wolverines' 76-58 lead in kills. Minnesota had 16 blocks in the match, including five in both the fourth and deciding fifth set.

A well-balanced attack, Minnesota had four individuals with double-digit kills. Alexis Hart paved the way for the Gophers. she had a season-best 20 kills and 45 attempts to hit .378. Stephanie Samedy added a double-double with 12 kills, 13 digs and two aces. Adanna Rollins tallied 11 kills and 10 digs for the double-double, while Regan Pittman added 10 kills, hit .348 and posted a career-best 11 blocks. Taylor Morgan and Hart also tallied five blocks.



Notables



-Tonight's contest marked the first time the Gophers played in five sets this season. It marked Minnesota's first five-set win since Nov. 17, 2018.

-Pittman's 11 blocks bettered her eight blocks she set in 2018, also against Michigan.

Quotable



"Obviously really impressed with the outcome, but also how the team went about doing it was great," head coach Hugh McCutcheon said. "Michigan is a great team, and they were playing well. For our athletes to hang in there and weather that storm in the first two sets and find a way to win in the last three was really impressive. It's a special road win for us."



Up Next



Minnesota plays Michigan State, Sunday in East Lansing, Mich. Match time is set for 11 a.m., CT, and televised on Big Ten Network.