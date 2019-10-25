Men's Soccer:

Minnesota Athletics | October 25, 2019

College volleyball: No. 7 Minnesota earns comeback win over Michigan

Check out this powerful spike in this week's volleyball top plays

The No. 7 University of Minnesota volleyball program erased an 0-2 deficit and came back to win, 3-2 over Michigan, tonight in Ann Arbor, Mich. With the win, the Golden Gophers improve to 8-1 overall and 14-3 overall. Michigan falls to 13-6 overall and 6-3 in league standings. 

Minnesota lost the first two sets, 22-25, 23-25, but came back to win, 25-21, 25-18, 15-13 for its eight conference win of the season. As a team, Minnesota hit .310 and limited Michigan to .226, despite the Wolverines' 76-58 lead in kills. Minnesota had 16 blocks in the match, including five in both the fourth and deciding fifth set. 

ALL-TIME: We break down Nebraska's all-time lineup | AVCA Player of the Week

A well-balanced attack, Minnesota had four individuals with double-digit kills. Alexis Hart paved the way for the Gophers. she had a season-best 20 kills and 45 attempts to hit .378. Stephanie Samedy added a double-double with 12 kills, 13 digs and two aces. Adanna Rollins tallied 11 kills and 10 digs for the double-double, while Regan Pittman added 10 kills, hit .348 and posted a career-best 11 blocks. Taylor Morgan and Hart also tallied five blocks. 


Notables

-Tonight's contest marked the first time the Gophers played in five sets this season. It marked Minnesota's first five-set win since Nov. 17, 2018. 
-Pittman's 11 blocks bettered her eight blocks she set in 2018, also against Michigan. 

RANKINGS: NCAA.com's Power 10 rankings | AVCA rankings 

Quotable

"Obviously really impressed with the outcome, but also how the team went about doing it was great," head coach Hugh McCutcheon said. "Michigan is a great team, and they were playing well. For our athletes to hang in there and weather that storm in the first two sets and find a way to win in the last three was really impressive. It's a special road win for us."

Up Next

Minnesota plays Michigan State, Sunday in East Lansing, Mich. Match time is set for 11 a.m., CT, and televised on Big Ten Network. 

