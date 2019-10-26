College volleyball: No. 18 Utah downs No. 9 Washington in best hitting performance of the season

College volleyball: The best players at every position halfway through the season

SALT LAKE CITY — In an offensive clinic, No. 18 Utah volleyball took down No. 9 Washington in four sets (19-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-10) in the Huntsman Center for its Pink Match.

Utah hit .414 for the match as every hitter hit well over .300 to post the team's highest hitting percentage of the season. Dani Drews led the team with 20 kills hitting .405 for the match. Kenzie Koerber and Zoe Weatherington had big nights as well as Koerber finished with 14 kills hitting .357 and Weatherington had 12 kills hitting .500.

After dropping the first set, Utah got rolling and never slowed down as it hit .444 in the second set, .485 in the third set and a whopping .591 in the clinching fourth set.

Finding themselves in a hole at home, the Utes took an early 11-4 lead and kept rolling pushing their lead to 12 to even the match up after taking the second set 25-13.

The Utes built a lead as big as eight in the third set. The Huskies tried to get back in the set, but Utah was too good and then closed the door 25-17 to take the lead.

In front of a great home crowd, Utah came out even stronger in the fourth looking to close out the match. They forced Washington to use both timeouts early leading 8-2. From there they went on a 10-2 run to hold an 18-4 lead. Utah ended things in emphatic fashion with a 25-10 score in the fourth over the ninth ranked Huskies.

It's the second victory of the season for Utah over a top-10 opponent as the Utes move their record to 14-6 overall and 6-3 in the Pac-12.

The maestro of the offense, Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres, had 46 assists and nine digs in the match.

The three pin hitters for Utah combined to have 46 kills and only 11 errors on 85 swings. Utah only had 15 errors total in the match. Megan Yett led the team with 15 digs and Brianna Doehrmann was right behind her with 11.

Next up for Utah is No. 24 Washington State on Sunday, October 27 at 1 p.m. in the Huntsman Center.