College volleyball: UCLA upsets No. 2 Stanford in straight sets

LOS ANGELES — Junior Mac May totaled 12 kills and 10 digs, redshirt sophomore Emily Ryan added 11 kills and only one error in 15 attempts for a .667 hitting percentage and redshirt freshman Lexi Hadrych produced 10 kills, as UCLA pulled off a three-set upset over No. 2 Stanford on Friday at Pauley Pavilion. Set scores were 25-22, 25-22, 25-18.

The Bruins (11-7, 6-3 Pac-12) hit .291 as a team behind the setting of senior Cali Thompson, who had 23 assists and eight digs, and sophomore Devon Chang, who posted 14 assists and four digs. Sophomore Kelli Barry added 11 digs and senior Savvy Simo had 11 digs and six kills.

There were only three ties in the opening set at two, seven and 11, as the Bruins never trailed. UCLA's largest lead was just three. At 22-21, kills by Hadrych and May gave the Bruins three set points, and UCLA converted on its second try on a Stanford (13-4, 7-2 Pac-12) service error. May had four kills, Hadrych and Ryan both posted three kills and Barry and Thompson each recorded five digs. The Bruins out-hit the Cardinal, .273 to .194.

Set two featured nine ties and a pair of lead changes. At 13-all, four in a row for the Bruins on kills by May and Simo, a Cardinal attack error and a block from Hadrych and redshirt sophomore Sabrina Smith made it a four-point lead. UCLA's largest lead was six at 21-15. With five set points at 24-19, it took a fourth try to clinch the set, which was won by May to close out a 25-22 victory. Hadrych posted six kills, May added four kills and five digs and Ryan had four kills, as the Bruins out-hit the Cardinal, .300 to .163. Barry and Simo each notched five digs.

Trailing 4-2 in set three, the Bruins went on a 13-4 run to go up 15-8. The first four points came on two Simo kills and two Stanford errors. At 9-8, UCLA went on a 6-0 run on a Stanford service error, kills by May and Ryan, a solo Ryan stuff, a Thompson ace and another May kill. Nine was the largest lead for the Bruins. At 23-18, a Ryan kill and a Stanford attack error wrapped up a 25-18 win. May had four kills and four digs, Simo added three kills and three digs and Ryan went 4-for-4 with no errors. The Bruins out-hit the Cardinal, .300 to .118.

An upset, in SWEEPtacular style! 😎🧹@UCLAWomensVB did not mess around, and drops No. 2 Stanford in straight sets.#NCAAVBpic.twitter.com/ScAK2OikwP — NCAA Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) October 26, 2019

The Bruins are back in action on Sunday against No. 15 California at 3 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. A free live video stream will be available on UCLABruins.com.