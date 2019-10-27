College volleyball: No. 20 Purdue downs No. 5 Nebraska in massive Big Ten upset

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In its second national upset of the season, No. 20 Purdue volleyball overpowered No. 5 Nebraska at Holloway Gymnasium on Saturday night The Boilermakers outplayed the Huskers 3-2 (23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20, 15-8), for the first time since Purdue swept Nebraska in straight sets (26-24, 25-21, 25-16) on Nov. 22, 2013.

Three Boilermakers recorded 11-or-more kills as junior Caitlyn Newton led Purdue with 17 daggers. Sophomore Grace Cleveland added 13 kills and redshirt senior Blake Mohler followed with 11. Mohler guided Purdue with a .556 hitting percentage (11-1-18), while the Boilermakers recorded a .250 hitting percentage (58-18-160) as a team.

Nebraska's Lexi Sun and Lauren Stivrins led all hitters with 18 kills, while Madi Kubik chipped in 12 kills for the Huskers. Overall, Nebraska hit .210 (68-31-176). At the service line, Purdue outpaced Nebraska 11-7, with the help of a career-best four aces from Cleveland.

Defensively, sophomore Marissa Hornung delivered a match-best 25 digs, while the Boilermakers out-blocked Nebraska 16-5. Mohler paced Purdue's front line with two solo stops and seven assisted blocks.

