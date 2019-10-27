College volleyball rankings: Texas moves to No. 1, Stanford and Nebraska drop in NCAA.com's Power 10

Remember last week when there was hardly any movement in the top 10? And maybe you wished for a little bit more drama? Well, be careful what you wish for, because we got it.

Week 9 in college volleyball consisted of multiple nail biters and upsets. We expected undefeated Baylor vs. Texas to be a crazy match, but Stanford and Nebraska suffered upsets as well. Things are heating up!

Here are the latest Power 10 rankings after a crazy week in college volleyball:

1. Texas: The Longhorns are the new No. 1 after easily taking down Baylor in three quick sets. Texas put on a dominating showing in the upset. Brionne Butler was back from injury and she had eight of the team's 12 blocks. She also had a team-high 12 kills on .500 hitting. They certainly played like the top team in the country that night. With that performance, they proved themselves over top-five teams and take the No. 1 spot over Pittsburgh. The Panthers only have one loss on the season, but not many highly-ranked wins. The Longhorns now have ranked wins over Baylor, Minnesota and BYU.

UPSET: Relive Texas' sweep over Baylor

2. Pittsburgh: Stanford dropped out of the top five, and Pittsburgh will move up to No. 2. They finished off the weekend with two sweeps over Notre Dame and Louisville. Kayla Lund had 11 kills in the win over Louisville and Chinaza Ndee, Layne Van Buskirk, and Stephanie Williams all had 10 kills apiece. With Baylor and Stanford dropping, the only thing keeping Pittsburgh from climbing up to No. 1 in the Power 10 is the lack of quality wins. Their biggest win this season is over Penn State.

3. Wisconsin: The Badgers extended their win streak to 10 this past weekend. They're undefeated since Big Ten play began. It seems as if they got their losses out of the way early in the season, and adjusted. They take the edge over Baylor in the Power 10, again, due to more quality wins this season. The Badgers have wins over Nebraska, Penn State, Illinois, and Minnesota. Dana Rettke missed two matches due to injury, but was back against Michigan and led the team with a match-high 15 kills and 10 blocks, her first double-double of the season.

EXPLAINER: The college volleyball rotation, explained

4. Baylor: The Bear's held the No. 1 spot for four consecutive weeks, as the last undefeated team left in college volleyball. This past week brought their first loss as they were handled by the Longhorns. Although they were outmatched by Texas in that match, they will only drop three spots in the Power 10 to No. 4. This is just one loss for the Bears and to the now-No. 1 team, so it doesn't validate a huge drop for Baylor. However, Yossiana Pressley will need some supporting characters to step up if they want to be successful. She had 18 kills in the loss to Texas, and no other Bears player had more than four kills.

5. Minnesota: The Gophers will come in at No. 5, moving up after Stanford and Minnesota dropped significantly. They were pushed to five sets by Michigan this past weekend, and then beat Michigan State 3-1. Regan Pittman had a team-high 19 kills on .484 hitting in their most recent win. They have won four-straight since their loss to Wisconsin two weeks ago.

6. Penn State: The Nittany Lions move up in this week's Power 10. They closed off the previous week with a win over Illinois in five-sets and a sweep over Maryland. They edge Nebraska and Stanford who were both upset in Week 9. But, Penn State will play Nebraska head-to-head next week to settle that battle. Jonni Parker finished with 14 kills, one ace, and two blocks, and Tori Gorrell went for 10 kills on .353 hitting.

7. Nebraska: The Huskers fall in the Power 10 after their loss to No. 20 Purdue this week. In the fifth set, the Boilermakers took control after opening up a 7-1 lead. They sit above Stanford, who was No. 2 last week, because the Husker's loss was to a top-25 team and in five sets, whereas Stanford's was a sweep to an unranked team.

8. Stanford: The Cardinal take the largest plunge in the Power 10 after a three-set loss to UCLA, who is unranked this weekend. They were also pushed to five-sets by USC, who is also currently unranked as well. The Cardinal are currently playing without two-time AVCA National Player of the Year Kathryn Plummer due to injury. She has been out for seven matches.

ALL-TIME LINEUP: Nebraska dream team

9. Creighton: Creighton moves up one spot from last week's Power 10 after Washington dropped out due to a loss to Utah. They remained consistent with two wins over Providence this past weekend, and have the advantage over Marquette due to beating them head-to-head. Jaela Zimmerman had 13 kills, 12 digs and hit .520 in their last match.

10. Marquette: Marquette moves back into the top-10 this week with Washington out of the picture as well. They take the No. 10 spot, beating out BYU, because they beat the Cougars head-to-head and also have one of the early wins over Wisconsin. They will get the chance to face Creighton again in a rematch on Nov. 22.