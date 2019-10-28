College volleyball rankings: Texas is the new No. 1 in the AVCA poll

Here are the top college volleyball matches to watch in week 10

We've got a new No. 1 team in town after four consecutive weeks with Baylor in that spot.

Texas gained the No. 1 spot in this week's AVCA coaches poll after taking down Baylor, the last undefeated team in women's college volleyball, last Wednesday in dominating fashion. Texas received 43 first-place votes in this week's rankings.

The Longhorns looked like the No. 1 team in their 25-19, 25-10, 25-19 victory over Baylor with a strong front-line and defensive performance and 12 kills. They outmatched Baylor in almost all areas, and outhit the Bears .342 to .084. The Longhorns also overpowered the Bears on the service line with nine aces.

UPSET: Relive Texas' sweep over Baylor

This Texas team is well-rounded with offensive threats coming from not only senior Micaya White, but also Logan Eggleston, freshman Skylar Fields and Brionne Butler, who led the Longhorns in the Baylor victory.

Pittsburgh slides into the No. 2 spot. They also received a good amount of first-place votes this week with 18. They currently are 21-1, with just one loss to Penn State. They lack top-10 wins this season, which is likely why Texas has an advantage over them for No. 1. They rounded out the weekend with wins over Notre Dame and Louisville.

Baylor dropped to three and Wisconsin follows at No. 4. The Badgers have extended their streak to 10 straight wins after week nine.

There were many upsets in Week 9, including Purdue taking down Nebraska and UCLA sweeping Stanford. The Cardinal have now played seven matches without two-time AVCA National Player of the Year Kathryn Plummer, who is out with an injury, and dropped their first match without her. The Huskers are eighth in this week's rankings and Stanford fifth.

ALL-TIME LINEUP: Nebraska volleyball dream team

Marquette moved into the top 10 after Washington fell out with a loss to Utah.

Here is the full poll:

RANK SCHOOL TOTAL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Texas (43) 1565 14-2 4 2 Pittsburgh (18) 1529 21-1 3 3 Baylor (1) 1440 17-1 1 4 Wisconsin (1) 1416 14-4 6 5 Stanford (1) 1332 14-4 2 6 Minnesota 1259 15-3 7 7 Penn State 1229 16-3 8 8 Nebraska 1182 16-3 5 9 Creighton 1050 17-3 10 10 Marquette 966 19-3 11 11 BYU 938 18-3 12 12 Washington 929 16-4 9 13 Florida 815 17-3 13 14 Colorado State 765 20-1 14 15 Kentucky 681 15-5 16 16 Purdue 596 14-5 20 17 Utah 510 14-7 18 18 Rice 496 19-1 19 19 Illinois 488 10-9 17 20 California 415 17-3 15 21 Hawai'i 290 18-3 21 22 Washington State 243 18-4 24 23 Western Kentucky 218 23-1 23 24 Missouri 135 14-4 25 25 UCLA 122 12-7 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: San Diego 60; Southern California 37; Stephen F Austin 29; UC Santa Barbara 19; Michigan 13; Texas A&M 13; Louisville 9; Florida State 3. 2 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 8 combined points. Dropped Out: San Diego 22

Biggest risers

UCLA moved into the top 25 for the first time this season with two huge upset wins over then-No. 2 Stanford and then-No. 15 California. They swept the Cardinal and junior Mac May led the Bruins with 21 kills and nine digs in the 3-1 win over Cal. They improved to 12-7 overall and 7-3 in Pac-12 play.

Texas rose from No. 4 to No. 1 and now has four ranked wins on the season. Wisconsin, Minnesota and Penn State all rose one spot with Stanford and Nebraska dropping.

Purdue jumped four spots from 20 to 16 after taking down Nebraska.

Looking ahead:

Nebraska and Penn State will face off Saturday. The NCAA committee top-10 reveal is this Sunday, Nov 3.

Purdue will also get another chance against a top 10 team this week against Minnesota on Sunday.