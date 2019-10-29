Men's Soccer:

UCLA Athletics | October 29, 2019

UCLA's Mac May named AVCA National Player of the Week

Here are the top college volleyball matches to watch in week 10

LOS ANGELES - One day after being named Pac-12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week, junior Mac May earned Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week honors.

May's award marks the eighth AVCA NPOW accolade for the Bruins, as she joins Karsta Lowe (Oct. 21, 2014), Kelly Reeves (Sept. 27, 2011), Lauren Cook (Sept. 15, 2009), Nana Meriwether (Sept. 5, 2006), Nellie Spicer (Nov. 14, 2005), Kristee Porter (Oct. 19, 1998) and Annett Buckner (Oct. 17, 1994).

NEW RANKINGS: Texas is the new No. 1 | Scoreboard

May produced 33 kills and a .338 hitting percentage in two Bruin victories over No. 2 Stanford and No. 15 California, adding 19 digs, four blocks and an ace. Last Friday (Oct. 25) against the Cardinal, May registered 12 kills and 10 digs for her seventh double-double of the year. She added a match-best 21 kills versus the Golden Bears on Sunday (Oct. 27), her third contest this season with at least 20 kills. May was a dig shy of another double-double, posting nine.

The victory against Stanford marked UCLA's first against a top two team since Nov. 26, 2015 against USC, while it was also the first time the Cardinal had been swept since '15.

The Bruins, checking in at No. 25 in this week's AVCA Coaches poll, will travel to No. 22 Washington State on Friday at 7 p.m. The match will be televised on Pac-12 Network.

College volleyball: UCLA upsets No. 2 Stanford in straight sets

UCLA downed No. 2 Stanford at home with a straight set sweep. Here's how the Bruins did it.
World Series 2019: Here's where the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals played college baseball

Here are all the former college baseball players who are participating in the 2019 MLB World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.
Rematch of 2018 College Cup final leads what to watch this week in women's soccer

There are several ranked vs. ranked matches this week, but nothing beats a top-5 national championship rematch. No. 3 North Carolina plays No. 5 Florida this Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.
