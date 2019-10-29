UCLA's Mac May named AVCA National Player of the Week

Here are the top college volleyball matches to watch in week 10

LOS ANGELES - One day after being named Pac-12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week, junior Mac May earned Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week honors.

May's award marks the eighth AVCA NPOW accolade for the Bruins, as she joins Karsta Lowe (Oct. 21, 2014), Kelly Reeves (Sept. 27, 2011), Lauren Cook (Sept. 15, 2009), Nana Meriwether (Sept. 5, 2006), Nellie Spicer (Nov. 14, 2005), Kristee Porter (Oct. 19, 1998) and Annett Buckner (Oct. 17, 1994).

May produced 33 kills and a .338 hitting percentage in two Bruin victories over No. 2 Stanford and No. 15 California, adding 19 digs, four blocks and an ace. Last Friday (Oct. 25) against the Cardinal, May registered 12 kills and 10 digs for her seventh double-double of the year. She added a match-best 21 kills versus the Golden Bears on Sunday (Oct. 27), her third contest this season with at least 20 kills. May was a dig shy of another double-double, posting nine.

The victory against Stanford marked UCLA's first against a top two team since Nov. 26, 2015 against USC, while it was also the first time the Cardinal had been swept since '15.

The Bruins, checking in at No. 25 in this week's AVCA Coaches poll, will travel to No. 22 Washington State on Friday at 7 p.m. The match will be televised on Pac-12 Network.