NCAA DI volleyball committee to reveal top 10 this Sunday on ESPN2

INDIANAPOLIS — The Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee will reveal a top 10 listing, Sunday, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. ET during the Purdue vs. Minnesota match on ESPN2.

The reveal will give a first glance at potential teams competing for top seed positions in the upcoming 2019 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship tournament.

The championship will take place at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The national semifinals will be held Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET and will air live on ESPN. The national championship will take place Dec. 21 at 9 p.m. ET and will also air live on ESPN2.

The announcement will have no bearing on the final bracket that will be publicized during the selection show on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

The reveal is based on the criteria used to select and seed the 64 teams for the volleyball championship and includes strength of schedule, Rating Percentage Index, head-to-head competition, results versus common opponents, significant wins and losses, and locations of contests. Additionally, input is provided by the regional advisory committees for consideration by the Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee.