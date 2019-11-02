Lanier’s career night powers USC to 3-2 road win over No. 12 Washington

Here are the top college volleyball matches to watch in week 10

Here are the top college volleyball matches to watch in week 10

SEATTLE – The USC women's volleyball team (13-8, 7-4 Pac-12) pulled into a tie for third place in the Pac-12 with a 3-2 win (18-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11) over 12th-ranked Washington (16-5, 7-4) at Alaska Airlines Arena on Friday, Nov. 1, to open the back half of the conference schedule.

NEW RANKINGS: Texas is No. 1 | Scoreboard

KEY PLAYERS

Sr. OH Khalia Lanier set new career highs with 33 kills (11e, 73att, .301) and 36.0 points (one ace, four blocks). Lanier also had 10 digs to put up her fourth double-double of the season (38th career). Her 73 attacks matched her career high as well. Her 33 kills are the most by a Trojan since Samantha Bricio had 30 in a win over Washington (Oct. 26, 2012) and are tied for 10th most in a single match in school history. Lanier's 36.0 points mark the sixth-highest single-match output in program history; the highest since Bricio had 34.0 points in a five-set win at Stanford (Sept. 27, 2015).

So. setter Raquel Lázaro put up 53 assists with eight digs and served three of the Trojans' eight aces.

Defensively, Sr. libero Raegan LeGrand had 12 digs and Fr. defender Keila Barra had a career-best 10 digs with two assists.

Jr. OH Brooke Botkin collected nine kills (5e, 30att, .133) with seven digs before going out with an injury. For the Huskies, three players had double-digit kills, led by Kara Bajema (20), Shannon Crenshaw (13), and Samantha Drechsel (12). Crenshaw and Bajema had double-doubles with 21 and 19 digs respectively. Ella May Powell distributed 47 assists with 14 digs and served three aces.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Lanier had six kills in the opening frame and USC led, 9-5, before the Huskies went on a 12-2 run to seize control and walked away with a 25-18 win. UW out-dug the Women of Troy, 18-9, in the first set and out-hit the Trojans, .433 to .154.

Washington won the first three points of the second set, but the Trojans responded with a 7-0 run to climb in front and was never tied again to finish up a 25-22 win. Lanier tallied nine kills (2e, 15att) and hit .467 to lead the Trojans who had a 17-8 edge in kills with three service aces and four blocks.

USC led, 16-13, in the third and Lanier added six more kills, but Washington blasted through a 12-3 run to hold off the Women of Troy and take a 25-19 win for a 2-1 lead in the match.

Down by five, 20-15, the Trojans turned it on in the fourth set. Sr. MB Jasmine Gross served through an 8-0 run to give the Trojans a 23-20 lead. The Huskies scored one more point, but Lázaro scored a kill for set point and then served an ace to seal a 25-21 win for USC. The Trojans hit .324 to Washington's .167 to force the fifth set.

USC had just six kills (all from Lanier) in the fifth frame and hit .235 as a team. The Trojans added two blocks and had six digs and allowed Washington to make the mistakes en route to an 8-5 lead. The Huskies hit .000 with eight kills and eight errors on 24 attempts. Back-to-back kills from Lanier put the Trojans on top, 12-7. Washington fought back to close the gap to two points at 13-11, but Lanier scored back-to-back kills again to close the books on a 15-11 win.

"Set me from the bench! I got this!" ~ Khalia Lanier (probably)



UP NEXT

The Women of Troy head to the Palouse to face No. 22-ranked Washington State (18-5, 7-4 Pac-12) on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Bohler Gymnasium in Pullman, Wash. The Trojans and Cougars will play at noon PT and be shown live on Pac-12 Networks.

