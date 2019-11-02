Southern Indiana stuns No. 8 Lewis 3-1 in DII women's volleyball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The University of Southern Indiana volleyball team toppled nationally-ranked No. 8 Lewis University 3-1 by scores of 33-31, 16-25, 25-20 and 25-23 at the Screaming Eagles Arena Friday night.

Junior setter Casey Cepicky and freshman outside hitter Leah Anderson shouldered the load for the Screaming Eagles, each notching a double-double en route to the four-set upset.

Anderson took control of the Eagles' offense early, posting eight of her 14 kills in the first set, while no other USI player gathered more than two. Cepicky collected seven of her 13 digs in the same period.

After a Lewis-controlled second set, the Eagles regained momentum in the third on a combined effort up front. Seniors middle hitter Elexis Coleman and middle blocker Amanda Jung, along with freshman right-side hitter Katherine Koch, led the Eagles to the 25-20 third-set final via nine total kills. Koch joined Anderson in double figures with 11 kills in total.

The final set went down to the wire, leading to a dagger from sophomore right-side hitter Sidney Hegg. The Menasha, Wisconsin-native drove the final blow straight through the center of the Flyers' defense, sealing the upset victory. Hegg closed the match with nine kills and five blocks.

Freshman libero Audrey Crowder kept the ball in the air for the Eagles, leading USI with 23 digs. Anderson's 18 digs led to her double-double, while Cepicky tallied 42 assists with her 13 digs.

Up Next

USI Volleyball returns to the Screaming Eagles Arena Saturday afternoon to host the University of Illinois Springfield.