Cincinnati Athletics | November 5, 2019

Women's volleyball: Cincinnati's Jordan Thompson named AVCA national Player of the Week

Watch all 50 of Jordan Thompson's kills from her historic senior day

The American Volleyball Coaches Association has named University of Cincinnati senior Jordan Thompson its Sports Imports Division I National Player of the Week after her incredible performance.

This marks Thompson's third time receiving the prestigious weekly award in her career as she earned the honor two times last season. She is now one of just six Division I players to be named the National Player of the Week three times in her career.
 
Thompson became the first Division I player to record 50 kills in a match in the current rally-scoring era when she earned an even 50 in the win against UConn Sunday afternoon, her senior day. The 50-kill feat has been done just six times before by five other players in NCAA Division I history and not since the 1999 season. Thompson broke her own UC and AAC single-match record of 44 kills in the effort. She had just six errors and hit .530 in the match.

TOURNAMENT TIME: NCAA DI volleyball committee announced Top 10 rankings
 
Overall, Thompson averaged 7.33 kills per set with 2.75 digs per set, three aces and two blocks to lead the Bearcats to a 3-0 week. She totaled 23 kills in a 3-1 win against Dayton on Wednesday, 15 in a sweep of Temple Friday night, then ended with her historic 50. She hit .446 through the 12 sets played. Thompson continues to lead the nation in kills, kills per set, points and points per set for the second season in a row. Her current averages of 6.39 kills and 7.03 points are an improvement on last year's astounding marks of 6.27 and 6.89, respectively.

Up next: The Bearcats hit the road next weekend for a Friday match at USF followed by a big conference contest at UCF on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP INFORMATION: 2019 Division I volleyball championship dates, times

