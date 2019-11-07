FALL CHAMP SELECTIONS:

DI women's soccer bracket

DII M and W cross country

DII field hockey bracket

DIII women's volleyball bracket

volleyball-women-d3 flag

NCAA.org | November 11, 2019

2019 DIII women's volleyball championship bracket revealed

DIII Women's Volleyball: 2019 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 institutions that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship.

The championship will be held November 21-23 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with the American Rivers Conference serving as host.

RELATED: Selection show | Interactive bracket | Printable bracket

Forty-three conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the 2019 championship. One institution was selected from Pool B, which includes independent institutions and institutions from conferences that do not meet the automatic qualification criteria. The final 20 berths were reserved for Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and independent institutions.

CURRENT RANKINGS: AVCA Coaches Poll | Regional rankings

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (43)

CONFERENCES school
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend
American River Conference Dubuque
American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas
Capital Athletic Conference Christopher Newport
Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins
City University of New York Athletic Conference Hunter
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Carthage
Colonial States Athletic Conference Notre Dame (MD)
Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott
Empire 8 St. John Fisher
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales (Providence)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania
Landmark Conference Juniata
Liberty League Clarkson
Little East Conference Massachusetts Boston
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Westfield State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Stevenson
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens
Midwest Conference Grinnell
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (MN)
New England Collegiate Conference Eastern Nazarene
New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson
New Jersey Athletic Conference Stockton
North Atlantic Conference Maine Maritime
North Coast Athletic Conference DePauw
North Eastern Athletic Conference Morrisville State
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora
Northwest Conference Whitworth
Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Virginia Wesleyan
Presidents' Athletic Conference Westminster (PA)
Skyline Conference Manhattanville
Southern Athletic Association Berry
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (TX)
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Westminster (MO)
State University of New York Athletic Conference College at Brockport
University Athletic Association Emory
Upper Midwest Conference Northwestern-St. Paul
USA South Athletic Conference Maryville (TN)
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Pool B Berth (1):

  • Marymount (VA)

Pool C Berths (20):

  • Augsburg
  • Birmingham-Southern
  • Bowdoin
  • Carnegie Mellon
  • Chicago
  • Colorado College
  • Hope
  • Ithaca
  • Muskingum
  • Otterbein
  • Randolph-Macon
  • Saint Benedict
  • St. Olaf
  • Susquehanna
  • Washington-St. Louis
  • Wellesley
  • Wesleyan (CT)
  • Wisconsin-Eua Claire
  • Wisconsin-Whitewater
  • Wittenberg

The women's volleyball committee also announced the eight regional sites:

  • Atlanta, Georgia — Emory, host
  • Baltimore, Maryland — Johns Hopkins, host
  • Chicago, Illinois — Chicago, host
  • Grand Rapids, Michigan — Calvin, host
  • Medford, Massachusetts — Tufts, host
  • Newport News, Virginia — Christopher Newport, host
  • Potsdam, New York — Clarkson, host
  • St. Paul, Minnesota — St. Thomas (MN), host

Regional competition will be Friday-Sunday, Nov. 15-17, at all sites except Grand Rapids and St. Paul, where competition will be Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 14-16.

In last year’s final, Emory defeated Calvin to win its second NCAA volleyball championship in school history.

CHAMPS HISTORY: The winners from each season, dating back to 1981

For championship information and results, including live streaming of championship action, log on to www.ncaa.com.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota highlights the top three college volleyball matches in week 12

No. 7 Wisconsin will take on No. 5 Minnesota in a Big Ten rematch this week. The matchup is one of three big volleyball matches to watch this week.
READ MORE

College volleyball rankings: Texas, Pittsburgh, Baylor lead AVCA poll

Here's the breakdown of the latest AVCA college volleyball rankings where Texas, Pittsburgh and Baylor are 1-2-3 in the Nov. 11 poll.
READ MORE

College volleyball rankings: Texas stays on top, Stanford rises to No. 4, two newcomers enter Power 10 rankings

Stanford moves up to No. 4 in NCAA.com's power 10 rankings, following the return of Kathryn Plummer this past week. Texas stays on top, and Washington and Florida move into the top 10.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners