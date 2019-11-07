2019 DIII women's volleyball championship bracket revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 institutions that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship.

The championship will be held November 21-23 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with the American Rivers Conference serving as host.

Forty-three conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the 2019 championship. One institution was selected from Pool B, which includes independent institutions and institutions from conferences that do not meet the automatic qualification criteria. The final 20 berths were reserved for Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and independent institutions.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (43)

CONFERENCES school Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend American River Conference Dubuque American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas Capital Athletic Conference Christopher Newport Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins City University of New York Athletic Conference Hunter College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Carthage Colonial States Athletic Conference Notre Dame (MD) Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott Empire 8 St. John Fisher Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales (Providence) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania Landmark Conference Juniata Liberty League Clarkson Little East Conference Massachusetts Boston Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Westfield State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Stevenson Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Midwest Conference Grinnell Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (MN) New England Collegiate Conference Eastern Nazarene New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson New Jersey Athletic Conference Stockton North Atlantic Conference Maine Maritime North Coast Athletic Conference DePauw North Eastern Athletic Conference Morrisville State Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora Northwest Conference Whitworth Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern Old Dominion Athletic Conference Virginia Wesleyan Presidents' Athletic Conference Westminster (PA) Skyline Conference Manhattanville Southern Athletic Association Berry Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (TX) St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Westminster (MO) State University of New York Athletic Conference College at Brockport University Athletic Association Emory Upper Midwest Conference Northwestern-St. Paul USA South Athletic Conference Maryville (TN) Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Pool B Berth (1):

Marymount (VA)

Pool C Berths (20):

Augsburg

Birmingham-Southern

Bowdoin

Carnegie Mellon

Chicago

Colorado College

Hope

Ithaca

Muskingum

Otterbein

Randolph-Macon

Saint Benedict

St. Olaf

Susquehanna

Washington-St. Louis

Wellesley

Wesleyan (CT)

Wisconsin-Eua Claire

Wisconsin-Whitewater

Wittenberg

The women's volleyball committee also announced the eight regional sites:

Atlanta, Georgia — Emory, host

Baltimore, Maryland — Johns Hopkins, host

Chicago, Illinois — Chicago, host

Grand Rapids, Michigan — Calvin, host

Medford, Massachusetts — Tufts, host

Newport News, Virginia — Christopher Newport, host

Potsdam, New York — Clarkson, host

St. Paul, Minnesota — St. Thomas (MN), host

Regional competition will be Friday-Sunday, Nov. 15-17, at all sites except Grand Rapids and St. Paul, where competition will be Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 14-16.

In last year’s final, Emory defeated Calvin to win its second NCAA volleyball championship in school history.

For championship information and results, including live streaming of championship action, log on to www.ncaa.com.