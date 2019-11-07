2019 DIII women's volleyball championship bracket revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 institutions that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship.
The championship will be held November 21-23 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with the American Rivers Conference serving as host.
Forty-three conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the 2019 championship. One institution was selected from Pool B, which includes independent institutions and institutions from conferences that do not meet the automatic qualification criteria. The final 20 berths were reserved for Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and independent institutions.
Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (43)
Pool B Berth (1):
- Marymount (VA)
Pool C Berths (20):
- Augsburg
- Birmingham-Southern
- Bowdoin
- Carnegie Mellon
- Chicago
- Colorado College
- Hope
- Ithaca
- Muskingum
- Otterbein
- Randolph-Macon
- Saint Benedict
- St. Olaf
- Susquehanna
- Washington-St. Louis
- Wellesley
- Wesleyan (CT)
- Wisconsin-Eua Claire
- Wisconsin-Whitewater
- Wittenberg
The women's volleyball committee also announced the eight regional sites:
- Atlanta, Georgia — Emory, host
- Baltimore, Maryland — Johns Hopkins, host
- Chicago, Illinois — Chicago, host
- Grand Rapids, Michigan — Calvin, host
- Medford, Massachusetts — Tufts, host
- Newport News, Virginia — Christopher Newport, host
- Potsdam, New York — Clarkson, host
- St. Paul, Minnesota — St. Thomas (MN), host
Regional competition will be Friday-Sunday, Nov. 15-17, at all sites except Grand Rapids and St. Paul, where competition will be Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 14-16.
In last year’s final, Emory defeated Calvin to win its second NCAA volleyball championship in school history.
For championship information and results, including live streaming of championship action, log on to www.ncaa.com.