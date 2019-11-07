2019 DIII women's volleyball selection show: Date, time, how to watch

The 2019 DIII women's volleyball championship bracket will be announced on Monday, Nov. 11 at 12:30 p.m. ET. The bracket will be revealed in a selection show available to watch right here on NCAA.com

64 teams will make the tournament field, and eight sites with host regional tournaments. The winner of each regional tournament will advance to the championship site, and those eight teams will complete in a single-elimination format.

Regionals will take place Friday-Sunday, Nov. 15-17. Regional sites that include a team with a no-play Sunday policy will be conducted Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 14-16.

The championship will be Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 21-23 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, hosted by the American Rivers Conference.

Here is the primary selection criteria:

Won-lost percentage against Division III opponents.

Division III head-to-head competition.

Results versus common Division III opponents.

Results versus ranked Division III teams as established by the final ranking and the ranking preceding the final ranking. Conference postseason contests are included. Contests versus provisional and reclassifying members in their third and fourth years shall count in the primary criteria. Provisional and reclassifying members shall remain ineligible for rankings and selections.

Division III strength of schedule. Opponents' winning percentage



If the evaluation of the primary criteria doesn't result in a decision, this secondary criteria will be reviewed:

Non-Division III won-lost percentage.

Results versus common non-Division III opponents.

Won-lost percentage during the last 25 percent of the season.

Division III non-conference strength of schedule.

After all 64 teams are selected, teams will be grouped in clusters according to natural geographic proximity.

