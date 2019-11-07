FBS Football

LIVE

No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 17 Minnesota

Scoreboard, stats

🏈 LSU-Alabama preview

📺 TV schedule, times for every game

volleyball-women-d3 flag

Michella Chester | NCAA.com | November 8, 2019

2019 DIII women's volleyball selection show: Date, time, how to watch

Emory crowned 2018 DIII volleyball champions

The 2019 DIII women's volleyball championship bracket will be announced on Monday, Nov. 11 at 12:30 p.m. ET. The bracket will be revealed in a selection show available to watch right here on NCAA.com 

64 teams will make the tournament field, and eight sites with host regional tournaments. The winner of each regional tournament will advance to the championship site, and those eight teams will complete in a single-elimination format. 

Regionals will take place Friday-Sunday, Nov. 15-17. Regional sites that include a team with a no-play Sunday policy will be conducted Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 14-16.

CHAMPIONSHIP INFO: View the 2019 interactive bracket | Full broadcast schedule | Buy tickets

The championship will be Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 21-23 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, hosted by the American Rivers Conference. 

Here is the primary selection criteria: 

  • Won-lost percentage against Division III opponents.
  • Division III head-to-head competition.
  • Results versus common Division III opponents.
  • Results versus ranked Division III teams as established by the final ranking and the ranking preceding the final ranking.
    • Conference postseason contests are included.
    • Contests versus provisional and reclassifying members in their third and fourth years shall count in the primary criteria. Provisional and reclassifying members shall remain ineligible for rankings and selections.
  • Division III strength of schedule.
    • Opponents’ winning percentage
    • Opponents’ winning percentage 

If the evaluation of the primary criteria doesn't result in a decision, this secondary criteria will be reviewed: 

  • Non-Division III won-lost percentage.
  • Results versus common non-Division III opponents. 
  • Won-lost percentage during the last 25 percent of the season.
  • Division III non-conference strength of schedule.

FALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Full NCAA.com fall selection show schedule | Future championship sites

After all 64 teams are selected, teams will be grouped in clusters according to natural geographic proximity. 

NCAA Division III volleyball championship history: 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Emory (30-6)

Jenny McDowell

 3-0 Calvin Pittsburgh, Penn.
2017 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (31-5) Kurt Vlasich 3-0 Wittenberg Grand Rapids, Michigan
2016 Calvin (33-1) Amber Warners 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Oshkosh, Wisconsin
2015 Cal Lutheran (31-5) Kellee Roesel 3-0 Wittenberg Grand Rapids, Michigan
2014 Hope (34-2) Becky Schmidt 3-2 Emory Newport News, Va.
2013 Calvin (35-1) Amber Warners 3-2 Cal Lutheran Holland, Mich.
2012 St. Thomas (Minn.) (40-1) Thanh Pham 3-2 Calvin Holland, Mich.
2011 Wittenberg (37-3) Paco Labrador 3-0 Christopher Newport Washington-St. Louis
2010 Calvin (32-4) Amber Warners 3-1 Emory Washington-St. Louis
2009 Washington-St. Louis (34-4) Rich Luenemann 3-1 Juniata University Heights, Ohio
2008 Emory (35-6) Jennifer McDowell 3-1 La Verne Ill. Wesleyan
2007 Washington-St. Louis (33-5) Rich Luenemann 3-2 Wisconsin-Whitewater Ill. Wesleyan
2006 Juniata (41-1) Larry Bock 3-2 Washington-St. Louis Salem, Va.
2005 Wisconsin-Whitewater (40-4) Stacy Boudreau 3-2 Juniata Salem, Va.
2004 Juniata (37-3) Larry Bock 3-0 Washington-St. Louis St. Mary's (Minn.)
2003 Washington-St. Louis (38-3) Rich Luenemann 3-0 New York University La Verne
2002 Wisconsin-Whitewater (36-4) Kris Russell 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Wisconsin-Whitewater
2001 La Verne (27-1) Don Flora 3-2 Wisconsin-Whitewater Wisconsin-Whitewater
2000 Central (Iowa) (40-2) Megan Clayberg 3-0 Wisconsin-Whitewater Central (IA)
1999 Central (Iowa) (41-0) Megan Clayberg 3-0 Trinity (Texas) Juniata
1998 Central (Iowa) (37-2) Megan Clayberg 3-2 UC San Diego Juniata
1997 UC San Diego (27-5) Ducan McFarland 3-2 Juniata UC San Diego
1996 Washington-St. Louis (43-6) Teri Clemens 3-0 Juniata Wisconsin-Oshkosh
1995 Washington-St. Louis (42-3) Teri Clemens 3-2 Cal Lutheran Wisconsin-Whitewater
1994 Washington-St. Louis (42-2) Teri Clemens 3-0 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Ithaca
1993 Washington-St. Louis (40-2) Teri Clemens 3-0 Juniata Juniata
1992 Washington-St. Louis (40-0) Teri Clemens 3-0 UC San Diego Washington-St. Louis
1991 Washington-St. Louis (42-4) Teri Clemens 3-2 UC San Diego Washington-St. Louis
1990 UC San Diego (37-8) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Washington-St. Louis Washington-St. Louis
1989 Washington-St. Louis (39-6) Teri Clemens 3-0 Ohio Northern Washington-St. Louis
1988 UC San Diego (34-8) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Benedictine (Ill.) UC San Diego
1987 UC San Diego (31-4) Doug Dannevik 3-0 Elmhusrt Elmhurst
1986 UC San Diego (42-6) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Calvin Calvin
1985 Elmhurst (40-9) Bill Walton 3-0 La Verne Elmhurst
1984 UC San Diego (23-12) Doug Dannevik 3-0 MIT Elmhurst
1983 Elmhurst (57-4) Bill Walton 3-1 UC San Diego La Verne
1982 La Verne (30-10) Jim Paschal 3-1 UC San Diego UC San Diego
1981 UC San Diego (36-8) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Juniata Maryville (Tenn.)

 

 

College volleyball: Villanova sweeps No. 9 Creighton to end the Bluejays' 31 conference match win streak

Villanova volleyball pulled off the upset downing No. 9 Creighton in straight sets Friday night in front of a raucous crowd in Jake Nevin Field House. Villanova handed Creighton its first BIG EAST regular season loss since 2017 (31 matches), which also happened to be in straight sets in Nevin.
READ MORE

College volleyball: Ohio State hands No. 4 Wisconsin its first Big Ten loss

The Covelli Center was rocking as the Ohio State women’s volleyball team upset No. 4 Wisconsin in four sets (29-27, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24) Friday night. The win lifts the Buckeyes to 13-12 overall and 6-7 in the Big Ten while the Badgers fall to 16-5 and 12-1 in conference outings.
READ MORE

The Stanford women's volleyball all-time lineup

What would an all-time lineup of Stanford women's volleyball greats look like? NCAA.com's Michella Chester assembles a powerhouse all-star team compiled from the rich history of Cardinal volleyball standouts.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners