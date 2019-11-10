College volleyball rankings: Texas stays on top, Stanford rises to No. 4, two newcomers enter Power 10 rankings

We are back with another set of Power 10 rankings in college volleyball, following last week's NCAA committee top 10 reveal. There has been a good bit of movement, with some upsets, but also some notable players returning from injury.

Here are the latest Power 10 rankings after week 11 in college volleyball:

1. Texas

The Longhorns stay on top, and there aren't many arguments about this one across the multiple variations of college volleyball rankings. They moved to 11-0 in the Big 12 with a win over Oklahoma this past week. Micaya White put up 20 kills and 15 digs in her sixth double-double of the season. Logan Eggleston contributed 15 kills and Brionne Butler added seven kills and seven blocks. The Longhorns took the No. 1 spot after notably taking down the top-dog, Baylor, in straight sets. They will face them again on Nov. 20, but have Kansas State and TCU before then.

2. Baylor

There is a new No. 2 in this week's power 10, and that is the Baylor Bears. Previously, Pittsburgh held this spot, and nothing drastically changed to cause the movement, except for the fact that Baylor has better quality wins than the Panthers. It was easy to drop them after their loss to Texas, but they still do have wins over Creighton, Wisconsin, Marquette, and Hawaii. And just one loss to the now-No. 1 team. Yossiana Pressley is still putting up stellar numbers, she had 17 kills in their latest win. However, it is the supporting characters that will make the difference moving forward. Pressley's performance alone wasn't enough in the Texas loss.

3. Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has remained consistent. They still have just one loss to Penn State, but also just one big win, also over Penn State. They haven't had a chance to play any other top-10 opponents this season, which is why I put them below Baylor. This past weekend, they were pushed to five sets by Georgia Tech, and then beat Clemson 3-1. Kayla Lund led the Panthers in her usual fashion with 15 kills and 15 digs against the Tigers for her sixth double-double of the season

4. Stanford

The Cardinal jumped to No. 4 in the power 10 rankings following the return of two-time AVCA National Player of the Year, Kathryn Plummer. Plummer played for the first time in six weeks last Thursday as a serving substitute before returning to her spot on the front row on Saturday. She made an immediate difference, tallying 15 kills on a season-best .636 hitting against just one error. A few other Stanford players made a big mark as well, with Jenna Gray tallying her 5,000th career assist, and Morgan Hentz racking up 24 digs in the sweep over Arizona. This week, they will face Southern California and UCLA. A few weeks ago, UCLA stunned the Cardinal in a sweep and USC pushed them to five-sets.

5. Wisconsin

The Badgers drop a few spots in the Power 10 after they were upset by unranked Ohio State this past week. The loss marked their first in the Big Ten and pumped the brakes on the Badgers' hot streak. Still, they are 13-1 in a strong conference with big wins over Penn State, Nebraska and Minnesota. Next week, they will face Minnesota again, for a chance at a regular-season sweep and Big Ten redemption. The Badgers didn't drop that far because they have more top-10 wins than most and have proved themselves in big moments.

6. Minnesota

The Gophers come in at No. 6. They, on the other hand, swept Ohio State this past weekend. The Gophers have been interesting this season and have flown under the radar a bit. Don’t forget they beat Stanford, and have now won eight straight since their loss to Wisconsin. In their latest match, three players notched double-digit kills, and it wasn't their leading scorer Stephanie Samedy. Adanna Rollins had 11 kills and 12 digs, Airi Miyabe added 11 kills and hit .450 while Alexis Hart posted 10 kills, and hit .435. Again, they will matchup against Wisconsin on Thursday, Nov. 14.

7. Nebraska

The Huskers recently fell to Purdue in five-sets, but then gained a quality win over Penn State in five sets. This past week though, they swept Northwestern and Iowa. Lexi Sun had 14 kills on .444 hitting in the win. The reason the Huskers are at No. 7 is because they haven't proved themselves against as many quality teams as the teams above them. They will have more chances though as they still play Minnesota and Wisconsin again this season.

8. Penn State

The Nittany Lions are No. 8 in the Power 10 rankings. They fell to Nebraska a week ago in an evenly-matched, five-set battle. After that, they swept Indiana and beat Purdue in four. Jonni Parker led with 17 kills in their last match and Tori Gorrell added 14. The Nittany Lions will also get a chance to prove themselves over ranked opponents before the postseason, since they too still have to play Wisconsin and Minnesota.

9. Washington

The Huskies are back into the Power 10 rankings after a few weeks on the outside. They dropped after a few unexpected losses, but you can't overlook their wins. The Huskies beat Wisconsin twice, Creighton, and Stanford. Most recently, they took down the two Oregon teams. Kara Bajema notched 20 kills in the win over Oregon, and Samatha Drechsel added 17. The Huskies move in with Creighton moving out after losing to Villanova.

10. Florida

The Gators just make the top 10 for their first appearance in our Power 10. This was a tough choice between Florida and Marquette for the tenth spot since both teams have similar résumés. But, Florida has a stronger RPI in the SEC as opposed to the Big East for Marquette. The Gators just swept Mississippi State with Thayer Hall putting up 12 kills.