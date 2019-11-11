College volleyball rankings: Texas, Pittsburgh, Baylor lead Nov. 11 AVCA poll

Texas stays put at No. 1 in the latest AVCA coaches poll, and Wisconsin drops to No. 7 after loss to Ohio State in week 11.

One-loss Pittsburgh still received 12 first-place votes.

Here is the full AVCA women's college volleyball rankings:

RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Texas (50) 1579 17-2 1 2 Pittsburgh (12) 1516 25-1 2 3 Baylor (1) 1459 20-1 3 4 Stanford (1) 1414 18-4 5 5 Minnesota 1342 19-3 6 6 Nebraska 1267 20-3 7 7 Wisconsin 1235 17-5 4 8 Penn State 1179 19-4 8 9 Marquette 1031 23-3 10 10 BYU 1016 22-3 11 11 Florida 924 20-3 12 12 Colorado State 862 24-1 13 13 Washington 835 19-5 14 14 Creighton 785 20-4 9 15 Utah 664 18-7 16 16 Purdue 619 16-7 15 17 Kentucky 582 18-6 18 18 Hawai'i 464 22-3 19 19 Western Kentucky 427 26-1 22 20 California 404 20-4 20 21 Rice 347 22-2 17 22 Washington State 259 21-5 24 23 Michigan 158 17-7 NR 24 San Diego 139 20-5 NR 25 Illinois 114 12-11 21 Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Stephen F Austin 44; UCLA 36; Southern California 32; Missouri 28; Texas A&M 19; Oklahoma 8. Dropped Out: UCLA 23; Texas A&M 25

Top 10

The top three stayed the same, with Texas, Pittsburgh and Baylor topping the list. The Longhorns moved to 11-0 in the Big 12 with a win over Oklahoma this past weekend. Micaya White put up a stellar 20 kills in the win, and Logan Eggleston and Brionne Butler contributed 15 and seven kills, respectively. Pittsburgh has remained consistent, and most recently topped Clemson in four sets. Kayla Lund had 15 kills and 15 digs for her sixth double-double of the season.

HISTORIC MATCH: Watch all 50 of Jordan Thompson's kills

Baylor stayed at three. They moved into that spot after losing to Texas, their only loss of this season. They improved to 20-1 with a road sweep of Texas Tech this past weekend.

Stanford moved up a spot, and no one can be sure if that is only because Wisconsin moved down, or because two-time AVCA National Player of the Year Kathryn Plummer, has returned from injury. They beat both the Arizona teams this past weekend, and Plummer had 15 kills on 23 swings, That's a .636 hitting percentage.

Wisconsin dropped three spots to seven after being upset by unranked Ohio State. The loss snapped its school-record 12-match Big Ten season-opening winning streak, and halted the Badgers hot streak. The Badgers hit .202, which ended their four-match streak of hitting .300 or better. The Badgers still have a lot of strong Big Ten competition to go though, with one big matchup vs Minnesota this upcoming week.

Marquette and BYU entered the top 10, following previous No. 9, Creighton, dropping out after a loss to Villanova last week.

Moving in

San Diego and Michigan entered the top 25 this week. San Diego finished off last week with two sweeps over San Francisco and Santa Clara, and currently have a ranked win over BYU. They will face BYU again this week.

Michigan enters after pulling off their second win over Illinois last week, finalizing the season sweep over the Illini. Illinois dropped to 25 with the loss. They still remain in the top 25, even with a 12-11 record this season. This could be due to the fact that they pushed a lot of top 10 teams to five sets. They have come close so many times, but haven't been able to pull through.

Looking ahead to the best matchups

There are a few big matchups to watch this week. Wisconsin is traveling to take on Minnesota in a huge Big Ten matchup. San Diego will get its chance to take down No. 10 BYU for the second time this season, and Stanford will have a rematch against both UCLA and USC this week. Those two teams gave them trouble in previous weeks.

Some upset possibilities this week

Illinois will have a chance against Penn State on Friday, Nov. 15. Last time they played this season, they pushed the Nittany Lions to five sets, and will get another chance this week.

Michigan faces No. 5 Minnesota on Saturday. They also pushed the Gophers to five sets in their first matchup this season, and are coming off of two wins over Illinois, and a win over Northwestern and Michigan State.