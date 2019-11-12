College volleyball: USC's Khalia Lanier named AVCA Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. — USC women's volleyball senior outside hitter Khalia Lanier was named the Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week on Tuesday, Nov. 12.



Lanier is chosen as the national player of the week for the second time in her career (Nov. 14, 2017) and is the third Pac-12 player to be named for the national award this season (Mima Mirkovic, Cal, Oct. 22; Mac May, UCLA, Oct. 29). For USC, it is the 11th time a Trojan has been chosen for the AVCA's National Player of the Week honor.

Among USC's pantheon of outstanding outside hitters, Lanier now joins three-time All-Americans Samantha Bricio and Alex Jupiter as Women of Troy who were chosen for national player of the week honors twice in their careers. Jupiter was named for the award twice in the same season (2010). Earlier this week, Lanier received her fifth-career Pac-12 Player of the Week honor, the second in as many weeks and the 78th all-time for the USC program.



In another out-of-this-world week, Lanier scored the first 40-kill match in the 25-point rally-scoring era by a Pac-12 player and averaged 8.11 kills per set in two matches. She totaled 73 kills and had 76 total points (8.40 pps) on the week.



Her 40-kill performance against Utah was the second-highest in a single match in program history and ranks as the fifth highest in Pac-12 history. Lanier hit .390 en route to collecting her 40 kills (8e) on a career-high 82 attempts. She also had three digs, two blocks, and a service ace. Her 42.5 points against the Utes are the second most in Pac-12 and USC history. Against Colorado, Lanier casually picked up 33 more kills while hitting .452 (5e, 62att) for her third 30-plus kills performance in USC's last four matches. Her 73 kills give her 1,880 in her career and vaulted her into 17th all-time in Pac-12 history.

ALL-TIME USC AVCA NATIONAL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: YEAR PLAYER 2019 Khalia Lanier (Nov. 12) 2017 Khalia Lanier (Nov. 14) 2015 Samantha Bricio (Nov. 10) 2012 Samantha Bricio (Oct. 9) 2010 Alex Jupiter (Sept. 6), Alex Jupiter (Nov. 1) 2007 Asia Kaczor (Oct. 29) 2003 Keao Burdine (Nov. 17) 2001 Katie Olsovsky (Oct. 15) 2000 April Ross (Nov. 13) 1997 Jasmina Marinkovic (Sept. 22)

The Women of Troy (14-10, 8-6 Pac-12) head north to the Bay Area this week. USC faces No. 4 Stanford (18-4, 12-2 Pac-12) on Friday (Nov. 15, 6 p.m. PT) at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.; and heads to the East Bay for a match-up with No. 20 California (20-4, 10-4) on Sunday (Nov. 17, noon) at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif. Both matches will be broadcast live on Pac-12 Networks.