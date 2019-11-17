College volleyball rankings: Texas is No. 1, Marquette moves in, Wisconsin above Minnesota in latest Power 10

The 2019 college volleyball season is coming down to the wire. With only a few weeks left in the NCAA volleyball regular season, this stuff is getting serious. There isn't a lot of movement this week

Here are the latest Power 10 rankings after week 11 in college volleyball:



1. Texas

The Longhorns stay on top — again. They moved to 19-2 on the season. This weekend they had a win in a sold-out Gregory Gym, having their sixth sell-out of the season. They also remain undefeated at home, 11-0. Senior Micaya White led the team with 14 kills, hitting a team-high .414 in the win over TCU. They became the No. 1 team when they took down the previous No. 1 team, Baylor, in straight sets. Now, they will face the Bears again this week.

2. Baylor

Baylor remains in the No. 2 spot this week, since not a lot changed in Week 12 regarding the No. 2 and 3 teams from last week. In their one loss this season to Texas, star outside hitter Yossiana Pressley seemed like the only player putting up points for the Bears. However this past week, she had more help. In their latest win over Kansas, seniors Gia Milana and Shelly Stafford recorded double-digit kills with 13 and 11, respectively, while libero Tara Wulf had seven digs and a season-high four aces in the win. Pressley also had a great night too, with 17 kills.

3. Pittsburgh

The Panthers have remained consistent. They still have just one loss to Penn State, but also just one big win, also over Penn State. They haven't had a chance to play any other top-10 opponents this season, which is why I kept them below Baylor. They did, however, just clinch a spot in the NCAA tournament by winning the outright ACC Championship with a sweep at Duke this past weekend. Junior right side hitter Chinaza Ndee had a match-high 12 kills on .526 hitting.

4. Stanford

Stanford bounced back over two teams they struggled against. They pulled off two big wins this past weekend over UCLA and USC. After being swept a few weeks back by UCLA, they returned the favor this time with a sweep, and beat USC in four. Kathryn Plummer had 16 kills against USC and 17 on .444 hitting against UCLA. They are back to looking like a top-notch team.

5. Wisconsin

The Badgers beat Minnesota this past weekend in four sets, and pulled off the season sweep over the Gophers. In fact, it was the first time they’ve done that since 2014. It showed me some grit on the Badgers end, pulling off the win over a great team twice in one season in tight matches. With the win, they are now sitting on top of the Big Ten standings. Molly Haggerty had a season-high 24 kills. Dana Rettke followed with 21 kills while Grace Loberg pitched in 19. But the real hero of the match was setter Sydney Hilley, who finished the match with a career-high 78 assists.

6. Minnesota

The Gophers may have lost the border battle, but they keep their No. 6 spot from last week. They never lost a set by more than two, and this was a top-10 matchup. And no one should forget about their big wins this season — I still think this is a really capable team. Once again, they had four players with double-digit kills. Adanna Rollins led the Gophers with 16 kills, 14 digs and four blocks. Airi Miyabe had 12 kills, Alexis Hart had 12 kills and Regan Pittman had 11 kills for the Gophers.

7. Nebraska

The Huskers finished off their weekend with two wins, but didn't make a big enough statement to move in front of the Gophers. The Huskers swept Michigan State but were pushed to five by Iowa. They will get their chance though next week, with matches against both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

8. Penn State

The Nittany Lions are at No. 8, but they too have some tough matchups remaining against Minnesota and Wisconsin. They just recently had two top-25 wins over Purdue and then Illinois. In their latest win, Jonni Parker, Tori Gorrell, Serena Gray, Kaitlyn Hord and Allyson Cathey each hit .400 or better with at least eight kills.

9. Washington

The Huskies stayed in the Power 10 this week after a five-setter against Utah. But Utah is a good team, and Washington was able to pull it out. They couldn't have done it though without the stellar performance from Kara Bajema, who tallied 26 kills in the win, with eight in the fifth set.

10. Marquette

We've got a new No. 10 in town. Florida moved out with a loss to Kentucky, and BYU was upset by San Diego. Marquette moves into the top 10 after finishing the weekend with two wins over Georgetown and Villanova. It's not just that though, they have some good wins this season, including a huge one over Wisconsin.

