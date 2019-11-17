Here's where you can track all 23 DII women's volleyball automatic qualifiers

The 2019 DII women's volleyball championship tournament is quickly approaching. With the selection show for the 64-team field set for Monday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET right here on NCAA.com, conference tournaments get underway Nov. 18, giving schools one last chance to make a statement.
Here's where you can follow the 23 conference tournaments which winners will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA DII tournament.
DII women's volleyball championship: How the selections work
The DII volleyball selection committee will select 64 teams to fill the 2019 tournament bracket. Eight teams from each of the eight regions will fill the bracket, with 23 of those teams earning automatic entry. The remaining 41 teams are selected based on criteria including, but not limited to, in-region record, overall DII record and strength of schedule.
Play kicks off in eight regional tournaments on the weekend of Dec. 5-8. The eight winners will head to Denver, Colorado to decide the 2019 DII women's volleyball national champion. The schedule for the DII women's volleyball finals is below:
|Day
|Round
|Time (ET)
|Thursday, Dec. 12
|Quarterfinals
|2 p.m., 4:30 p.m, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
|Friday, Dec. 13
|Semifinals
|7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Dec. 14
|Championship match
|7 p.m.
History of the DII women's volleyball championship
The Tampa Spartans won their third national championship in 2018. Tampa raised the trophy in Pittsburgh at the DII Festival, the third time the Spartans have won the title during a DII Festival. Prior to Tampa, Concordia-St. Paul won its eighth and ninth titles — the most in DII history — in consecutive seasons.
Here's the complete history of the DII women's volleyball championship match.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Tampa (33-4)
|Chris Catanach
|3-2
|Western Washington
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|2017
|Concordia-St. Paul (34-3)
|Brady Starkey
|3-0
|Florida Southern
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2016
|Concordia-St. Paul (32-4)
|Brady Starkey
|3-0
|Alaska Anchorage
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2015
|Wheeling Jesuit (39-4)
|Christy Benner
|3-0
|Palm Beach Atlantic
|Tampa, Fla.
|2014
|Tampa (33-1)
|Chris Catanach
|3-0
|S'west Minnesota State
|Louisville, Ky.
|2013
|Concordia-St. Paul (35-3)
|Brady Starkey
|3-0
|BYU-Hawaii
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|2012
|Concordia-St. Paul (34-4)
|Brady Starkey
|3-2
|Tampa
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2011
|Concordia-St. Paul (34-2)
|Brady Starkey
|3-0
|Cal State San Bernardino
|Cal State San Bernardino
|2010
|Concordia-St. Paul (32-4)
|Brady Starkey
|3-1
|Tampa
|Louisville, Ky.
|2009
|Concordia-St. Paul (37-0)
|Brady Starkey
|3-0
|West Texas A&M
|Concordia-St. Paul
|2008
|Concordia-St. Paul (37-1)
|Brady Starkey
|3-2
|Cal State San Bernardino
|Concordia-St. Paul
|2007
|Concordia-St. Paul (36-4)
|Brady Starkey
|3-1
|Western Washington
|Washburn
|2006
|Tampa (35-1)
|Chris Catanach
|3-1
|North Alabama
|West Florida
|2005
|Grand Valley State (32-1)
|Deanne Scanlon
|3-1
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Nebraska-Kearney
|2004
|Barry (34-1)
|Dave Nichols
|3-1
|Truman
|Barry
|2003
|North Alabama (33-7)
|Matt Peck
|3-0
|Concordia-St. Paul
|Cal State San Bernardino
|2002
|BYU-Hawaii (27-2)
|Wilfred Navalta
|3-0
|Truman
|West Texas A&M
|2001
|Barry (32-2)
|Dave Nichols
|3-0
|South Dakota State
|Grand Valley State
|2000
|Hawaii Pacific (28-0)
|Tita Ahuna
|3-0
|Augustana (S.D.)
|Augustana (S.D.)
|1999
|BYU-Hawaii (30-2)
|Wilfred Navalta
|3-0
|Tampa
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1998
|Hawaii Pacific (31-5)
|Tita Ahuna
|3-1
|North Dakota State
|Kissimmee, Fla.
|1997
|West Texas A&M (37-1)
|Debbie Hendricks
|3-2
|Barry
|Cal State Bakersfield
|1996
|Nebraska-Omaha (35-2)
|Rose Shires
|3-2
|Tampa
|Central Missouri
|1995
|Barry (34-2)
|Lenid Yelin
|3-1
|Northern Michigan
|Barry
|1994
|Northern Michigan (32-4)
|Mark Rosen
|3-1
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Cal State Bakersfield
|1993
|Northern Michigan (38-1)
|Jim Moore
|3-1
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Northern Michigan
|1992
|Portland State (36-1)
|Jeff Mozzochi
|3-2
|Northern Michigan
|Portland State
|1991
|West Texas A&M (36-2)
|Jim Giacomazzi
|3-0
|Portland State
|West Texas A&M
|1990
|West Texas A&M (38-1)
|Kim Hudson
|3-0
|North Dakota State
|Cal State Bakersfield
|1989
|Cal State Bakersfield (21-15)
|David Rubio
|3-0
|Sacramento State
|Cal State Bakersfield
|1988
|Portland State (36-5)
|Jeff Mozzochi
|3-0
|Cal State Northridge
|North Dakota State
|1987
|Cal State Northridge (35-6)
|Walt Ker
|3-2
|Central Missouri
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1986
|UC Riverside (29-7)
|Sue Gozansky
|3-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Sacramento State
|1985
|Portland State (36-5)
|Jeff Mozzochi
|3-1
|Cal State Northridge
|Portland State
|1984
|Portland State (33-4)
|Jeff Mozzochi
|3-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Portland State
|1983
|Cal State Northridge (30- 6)
|Walt Ker
|3-2
|Portland State
|Florida Southern
|1982
|UC Riverside (31-5)
|Sue Gozansky
|3-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Cal State Northridge
|1981
|Sacramento State (28-6)
|Debby Colberg
|3-0
|Lewis
|UC Riverside