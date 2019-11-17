Here's where you can track all 23 DII women's volleyball automatic qualifiers

The 2019 DII women's volleyball championship tournament is quickly approaching. With the selection show for the 64-team field set for Monday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET right here on NCAA.com, conference tournaments get underway Nov. 18, giving schools one last chance to make a statement.

Here's where you can follow the 23 conference tournaments which winners will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA DII tournament.

DII women's volleyball automatic qualifiers: Schedule, winner for every conference tournament Conference Dates | Location Winner CCAA Nov. 21-23 | Cal State San Bernardino TBD CACC Nov. 19, 23-24 | TBD TBD CIAA Nov. 19, 22, 24 | Salem, VA TBD CC Nov. 19, 23-24 | Highest seeds TBD ECC Nov. 22, 23 | Highest seed TBD GAC Nov. 21-23 | Hot Springs, Ark. TBD GLIAC Nov. 20, 23-24 | Highest seed TBD GLVC Nov. 22-24 | East Peoria, Ill. TBD G-MAC Nov. 21-23 | Top remaining seed TBD GNAC None — Regular-season champion TBD GSC Nov. 22-24 | West Florida TBD LSC Nov. 19-23 | Final eight at No. 1 seed TBD MIAA Nov. 21-23 | Kansas City, MO TBD MEC Nov. 21-23 | Top seed TBD NE10 Nov. 19, 22-23 | High seeds TBD NSIC Nov. 22-24 | Sioux Falls, SD TBD PacWest None — Regular-season champion TBD PBC Nov. 22-24 | USC Aiken TBD PSAC Nov. 19, 22-23 | Top remaining seed TBD RMAC Nov. 19, 22-23 | Highest seed TBD SAC Nov. 19, 22-23 | Queens (NC) TBD SIAC Nov. 18-20 | Spartanburg, SC TBD SSC None — Regular-season champion TBD

DII women's volleyball championship: How the selections work

The DII volleyball selection committee will select 64 teams to fill the 2019 tournament bracket. Eight teams from each of the eight regions will fill the bracket, with 23 of those teams earning automatic entry. The remaining 41 teams are selected based on criteria including, but not limited to, in-region record, overall DII record and strength of schedule.

Play kicks off in eight regional tournaments on the weekend of Dec. 5-8. The eight winners will head to Denver, Colorado to decide the 2019 DII women's volleyball national champion. The schedule for the DII women's volleyball finals is below:

Day Round Time (ET) Thursday, Dec. 12 Quarterfinals 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 Semifinals 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 Championship match 7 p.m.

History of the DII women's volleyball championship

The Tampa Spartans won their third national championship in 2018. Tampa raised the trophy in Pittsburgh at the DII Festival, the third time the Spartans have won the title during a DII Festival. Prior to Tampa, Concordia-St. Paul won its eighth and ninth titles — the most in DII history — in consecutive seasons.

Here's the complete history of the DII women's volleyball championship match.