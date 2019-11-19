DIII women's volleyball championship: Bracket, scores, schedule and how to watch

The 2019 Division III women's volleyball championship continues Thursday, Nov. 21. So far, the first, second and third rounds have all been completed. Only the quarterfinals, semifinals and national championship game remain.

The tournament resumes Thursday with four quarterfinal matches. Defending champion Emory is three wins away from a third title in program history.

Below is an updated bracket of the 2019 Division III women's volleyball championship. Continue reading for scores, history and other tournament information.

CHAMPIONSHIP INFO: View the interactive bracket | Printable bracket . | Scores | Selection show

2019 Division III women's volleyball championship: Bracket

2019 Division III women's volleyball championship: Schedule, scores, how to watch:

Each quarterfinal, semifinal and national championship game will be available to stream live right here on NCAA.com. Below is the remaining tournament schedule.

QUARTERFINALS (Thursday, Nov. 21)

SEMIFINALS (Friday, Nov. 22)

No. 1 Emory/No. 8 Clarkson vs. No. 4 Carthage/No. 5 Bowdoin, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Johns Hopkins/No. 7 Saint Benedict vs. No. 3 Calvin/No. 6 Trinity (Texas), 8:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP (Saturday, Nov. 23)

National championship, 8 p.m. | Stream live

Previous round results:

FIRST ROUND (Thursday, Nov. 14)

FIRST ROUND (Friday, Nov. 15)

SECOND ROUND (Friday, Nov. 15)

SECOND ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 16)

THIRD ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 16)

THIRD ROUND (Sunday, Nov. 17)

2019 Division III women's volleyball championship: Automatic qualifiers, at-large berths

Here were the 2019 tournament participants who automatically qualified via conference championships:

CONFERENCES SCHOOL Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend American River Conference Dubuque American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas Capital Athletic Conference Christopher Newport Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins City University of New York Athletic Conference Hunter College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Carthage Colonial States Athletic Conference Notre Dame (MD) Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott Empire 8 St. John Fisher Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales (Providence) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania Landmark Conference Juniata Liberty League Clarkson Little East Conference Massachusetts Boston Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Westfield State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Stevenson Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Midwest Conference Grinnell Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (MN) New England Collegiate Conference Eastern Nazarene New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson New Jersey Athletic Conference Stockton North Atlantic Conference Maine Maritime North Coast Athletic Conference DePauw North Eastern Athletic Conference Morrisville State Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora Northwest Conference Whitworth Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern Old Dominion Athletic Conference Virginia Wesleyan Presidents' Athletic Conference Westminster (PA) Skyline Conference Manhattanville Southern Athletic Association Berry Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (TX) St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Westminster (MO) State University of New York Athletic Conference College at Brockport University Athletic Association Emory Upper Midwest Conference Northwestern-St. Paul USA South Athletic Conference Maryville (TN) Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Stevens Point

The following teams filled out the original field as at large selections:

Pool B Berth (1):

Marymount (VA)

Pool C Berths (20):

Augsburg

Birmingham-Southern

Bowdoin

Carnegie Mellon

Chicago

Colorado College

Hope

Ithaca

Muskingum

Otterbein

Randolph-Macon

Saint Benedict

St. Olaf

Susquehanna

Washington-St. Louis

Wellesley

Wesleyan (CT)

Wisconsin-Eua Claire

Wisconsin-Whitewater

Wittenberg

