DIII women's volleyball championship: Bracket, scores, schedule and how to watch

The 2019 Division III women's volleyball championship continues Thursday, Nov. 21. So far, the first, second and third rounds have all been completed. Only the quarterfinals, semifinals and national championship game remain.
The tournament resumes Thursday with four quarterfinal matches. Defending champion Emory is three wins away from a third title in program history.
Below is an updated bracket of the 2019 Division III women's volleyball championship. Continue reading for scores, history and other tournament information.
2019 Division III women's volleyball championship: Bracket
2019 Division III women's volleyball championship: Schedule, scores, how to watch:
Each quarterfinal, semifinal and national championship game will be available to stream live right here on NCAA.com. Below is the remaining tournament schedule.
QUARTERFINALS (Thursday, Nov. 21)
- No. 1 Emory vs. No. 8 Clarkson, 1:30 p.m. | Watch live
- No. 4 Carthage vs. No. 5 Bowdoin, 4 p.m. | Watch live
- No. 2 Johns Hopkins vs. No. 7 Saint Benedict, 6:30 p.m. | Watch live
- No. 3 Calvin vs. No. 6 Trinity (Texas), 9 p.m. | Watch live
SEMIFINALS (Friday, Nov. 22)
- No. 1 Emory/No. 8 Clarkson vs. No. 4 Carthage/No. 5 Bowdoin, 6 p.m.
- No. 2 Johns Hopkins/No. 7 Saint Benedict vs. No. 3 Calvin/No. 6 Trinity (Texas), 8:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP (Saturday, Nov. 23)
- National championship, 8 p.m. | Stream live
Previous round results:
FIRST ROUND (Thursday, Nov. 14)
- Muskingum 3, Wittenberg 1
- Northwestern-St. Paul 3, St. Olaf 1
- Ohio Northern 3, Aurora 0
- Wisconsin-Stevens Point 3, Augsburg 2
- Calvin 3, DePauw 0
- St. Thomas (Minn.) 3, Dubuque 1
FIRST ROUND (Friday, Nov. 15)
- Emory 3, Notre Dame (Md.) 0
- Stevens Institue 3, Carnegie Mellon 0
- Colorado College 3, Whitworth 0
- Johnson & Wales (R.I.) 3, Maine Maritime 1
- Juniata 3, Virginia Wesleyan 2
- Wesleyan (Conn.) 3, St. John Fisher 0
- Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 3, Washington-St. Louis 1
- Babson 3, UMass Boston 0
- Berry 3, Maryville (Tenn.) 0
- Ithaca 3, Morrisville State 0
- Susquehanna 3, Westmin. (Pa.) 0
- Trinty (Texas) 3, Hunter 1
- Carthage 3, Grinnell 0
- Transylvania 3, Birmingham-Southern 1
- Bowdoin 3, Endicott 0
- Stockton 3, Penn State-Behrend 0
- Otterbein 3, Wisconsin-Whitewater 1
- Clarkson 3, Westfield State 0
- Johns Hopkins 3, Manhattanville 0
- Tufts 3, Eastern Nazarene 0
- Christopher Newport 3, Stevenson 1
- Chicago 3, Westmin. (Mo.) 0
SECOND ROUND (Friday, Nov. 15)
SECOND ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 16)
- Johnson & Wales (R.I.) 3, Babson 1
- Colorado College 3, Berry 0
- Ithaca 3, Wesleyan (Conn.) 2
- Trinity (Texas) 3, Juniata 0
- Carthage 3, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 2
- Stevens Institute 3, Susquehanna 2
- Marymount (Va.) 3, Christopher Newport 2
- Clarkson 3, Wellesley 1
- Emory 3, Transylvania 1
- Bowdoin 3, Tufts 2
- Chicago 3, Otterbein 0
- Johns Hopkins 3, Stockton 0
THIRD ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 16)
THIRD ROUND (Sunday, Nov. 17)
- Clarkson 3, Ithaca 2
- Trinity (Texas) 3, Marymount (Va.) 0
- Emory 3, Colorado College 0
- Bowdoin 3, Johnson & Wales 0
- Carthage 3, Chicago 2
- Johns Hopkins 3, Stevens Institute 0
2019 Division III women's volleyball championship: Automatic qualifiers, at-large berths
Here were the 2019 tournament participants who automatically qualified via conference championships:
|CONFERENCES
|SCHOOL
|Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference
|Penn State-Behrend
|American River Conference
|Dubuque
|American Southwest Conference
|Texas-Dallas
|Capital Athletic Conference
|Christopher Newport
|Centennial Conference
|Johns Hopkins
|City University of New York Athletic Conference
|Hunter
|College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin
|Carthage
|Colonial States Athletic Conference
|Notre Dame (MD)
|Commonwealth Coast Conference
|Endicott
|Empire 8
|St. John Fisher
|Great Northeast Athletic Conference
|Johnson & Wales (Providence)
|Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Transylvania
|Landmark Conference
|Juniata
|Liberty League
|Clarkson
|Little East Conference
|Massachusetts Boston
|Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Westfield State
|Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Calvin
|Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth
|Stevenson
|Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom
|Stevens
|Midwest Conference
|Grinnell
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|St. Thomas (MN)
|New England Collegiate Conference
|Eastern Nazarene
|New England Small College Athletic Conference
|Tufts
|New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference
|Babson
|New Jersey Athletic Conference
|Stockton
|North Atlantic Conference
|Maine Maritime
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|DePauw
|North Eastern Athletic Conference
|Morrisville State
|Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|Aurora
|Northwest Conference
|Whitworth
|Ohio Athletic Conference
|Ohio Northern
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|Virginia Wesleyan
|Presidents' Athletic Conference
|Westminster (PA)
|Skyline Conference
|Manhattanville
|Southern Athletic Association
|Berry
|Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Trinity (TX)
|St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Westminster (MO)
|State University of New York Athletic Conference
|College at Brockport
|University Athletic Association
|Emory
|Upper Midwest Conference
|Northwestern-St. Paul
|USA South Athletic Conference
|Maryville (TN)
|Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
The following teams filled out the original field as at large selections:
Pool B Berth (1):
- Marymount (VA)
Pool C Berths (20):
- Augsburg
- Birmingham-Southern
- Bowdoin
- Carnegie Mellon
- Chicago
- Colorado College
- Hope
- Ithaca
- Muskingum
- Otterbein
- Randolph-Macon
- Saint Benedict
- St. Olaf
- Susquehanna
- Washington-St. Louis
- Wellesley
- Wesleyan (CT)
- Wisconsin-Eua Claire
- Wisconsin-Whitewater
- Wittenberg
2019 Division III women's volleyball championship: History
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Emory (30-6)
|
Jenny McDowell
|3-0
|Calvin
|Pittsburgh, Penn.
|2017
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (31-5)
|Kurt Vlasich
|3-0
|Wittenberg
|Grand Rapids, Michigan
|2016
|Calvin (33-1)
|Amber Warners
|3-0
|Washington-St. Louis
|Oshkosh, Wisconsin
|2015
|Cal Lutheran (31-5)
|Kellee Roesel
|3-0
|Wittenberg
|Grand Rapids, Michigan
|2014
|Hope (34-2)
|Becky Schmidt
|3-2
|Emory
|Newport News, Va.
|2013
|Calvin (35-1)
|Amber Warners
|3-2
|Cal Lutheran
|Holland, Mich.
|2012
|St. Thomas (Minn.) (40-1)
|Thanh Pham
|3-2
|Calvin
|Holland, Mich.
|2011
|Wittenberg (37-3)
|Paco Labrador
|3-0
|Christopher Newport
|Washington-St. Louis
|2010
|Calvin (32-4)
|Amber Warners
|3-1
|Emory
|Washington-St. Louis
|2009
|Washington-St. Louis (34-4)
|Rich Luenemann
|3-1
|Juniata
|University Heights, Ohio
|2008
|Emory (35-6)
|Jennifer McDowell
|3-1
|La Verne
|Ill. Wesleyan
|2007
|Washington-St. Louis (33-5)
|Rich Luenemann
|3-2
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Ill. Wesleyan
|2006
|Juniata (41-1)
|Larry Bock
|3-2
|Washington-St. Louis
|Salem, Va.
|2005
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (40-4)
|Stacy Boudreau
|3-2
|Juniata
|Salem, Va.
|2004
|Juniata (37-3)
|Larry Bock
|3-0
|Washington-St. Louis
|St. Mary's (Minn.)
|2003
|Washington-St. Louis (38-3)
|Rich Luenemann
|3-0
|New York University
|La Verne
|2002
|Wisconsin-Whitewater (36-4)
|Kris Russell
|3-0
|Washington-St. Louis
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|2001
|La Verne (27-1)
|Don Flora
|3-2
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|2000
|Central (Iowa) (40-2)
|Megan Clayberg
|3-0
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Central (IA)
|1999
|Central (Iowa) (41-0)
|Megan Clayberg
|3-0
|Trinity (Texas)
|Juniata
|1998
|Central (Iowa) (37-2)
|Megan Clayberg
|3-2
|UC San Diego
|Juniata
|1997
|UC San Diego (27-5)
|Ducan McFarland
|3-2
|Juniata
|UC San Diego
|1996
|Washington-St. Louis (43-6)
|Teri Clemens
|3-0
|Juniata
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|1995
|Washington-St. Louis (42-3)
|Teri Clemens
|3-2
|Cal Lutheran
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|1994
|Washington-St. Louis (42-2)
|Teri Clemens
|3-0
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Ithaca
|1993
|Washington-St. Louis (40-2)
|Teri Clemens
|3-0
|Juniata
|Juniata
|1992
|Washington-St. Louis (40-0)
|Teri Clemens
|3-0
|UC San Diego
|Washington-St. Louis
|1991
|Washington-St. Louis (42-4)
|Teri Clemens
|3-2
|UC San Diego
|Washington-St. Louis
|1990
|UC San Diego (37-8)
|Doug Dannevik
|3-2
|Washington-St. Louis
|Washington-St. Louis
|1989
|Washington-St. Louis (39-6)
|Teri Clemens
|3-0
|Ohio Northern
|Washington-St. Louis
|1988
|UC San Diego (34-8)
|Doug Dannevik
|3-2
|Benedictine (Ill.)
|UC San Diego
|1987
|UC San Diego (31-4)
|Doug Dannevik
|3-0
|Elmhusrt
|Elmhurst
|1986
|UC San Diego (42-6)
|Doug Dannevik
|3-2
|Calvin
|Calvin
|1985
|Elmhurst (40-9)
|Bill Walton
|3-0
|La Verne
|Elmhurst
|1984
|UC San Diego (23-12)
|Doug Dannevik
|3-0
|MIT
|Elmhurst
|1983
|Elmhurst (57-4)
|Bill Walton
|3-1
|UC San Diego
|La Verne
|1982
|La Verne (30-10)
|Jim Paschal
|3-1
|UC San Diego
|UC San Diego
|1981
|UC San Diego (36-8)
|Doug Dannevik
|3-2
|Juniata
|Maryville (Tenn.)