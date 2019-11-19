Trending:

New

LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia remain in top 4 in latest CFP rankings

🗣 Podcast: Cole Anthony talks Carolina-Duke rivalry, his dad and more

volleyball-women-d3 flag

NCAA.com | November 19, 2019

DIII women's volleyball championship: Bracket, scores, schedule and how to watch

DIII Women's Volleyball: 2019 Selection Show

The 2019 Division III women's volleyball championship continues Thursday, Nov. 21. So far, the first, second and third rounds have all been completed. Only the quarterfinals, semifinals and national championship game remain.

The tournament resumes Thursday with four quarterfinal matches. Defending champion Emory is three wins away from a third title in program history.

Below is an updated bracket of the 2019 Division III women's volleyball championship. Continue reading for scores, history and other tournament information. 

CHAMPIONSHIP INFO: View the interactive bracket | Printable bracket . | Scores | Selection show 

2019 Division III women's volleyball championship: Bracket

2019 DIII women's volleyball championship bracket

FOLLOW FALL CHAMPS: Fall champs guide | Buy tickets | Full broadcast schedule | Shop

2019 Division III women's volleyball championship: Schedule, scores, how to watch:

Each quarterfinal, semifinal and national championship game will be available to stream live right here on NCAA.com. Below is the remaining tournament schedule.

QUARTERFINALS (Thursday, Nov. 21)

SEMIFINALS (Friday, Nov. 22)

  • No. 1 Emory/No. 8 Clarkson vs. No. 4 Carthage/No. 5 Bowdoin, 6 p.m.
  • No. 2 Johns Hopkins/No. 7 Saint Benedict vs. No. 3 Calvin/No. 6 Trinity (Texas), 8:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP (Saturday, Nov. 23)

  • National championship, 8 p.m. | Stream live

Previous round results:

FIRST ROUND (Thursday, Nov. 14)

FIRST ROUND (Friday, Nov. 15)

SECOND ROUND (Friday, Nov. 15)

SECOND ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 16)

THIRD ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 16)

THIRD ROUND (Sunday, Nov. 17)

2019 Division III women's volleyball championship: Automatic qualifiers, at-large berths

Here were the 2019 tournament participants who automatically qualified via conference championships:

CONFERENCES SCHOOL
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend
American River Conference Dubuque
American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas
Capital Athletic Conference Christopher Newport
Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins
City University of New York Athletic Conference Hunter
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Carthage
Colonial States Athletic Conference Notre Dame (MD)
Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott
Empire 8 St. John Fisher
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales (Providence)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania
Landmark Conference Juniata
Liberty League Clarkson
Little East Conference Massachusetts Boston
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Westfield State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Stevenson
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens
Midwest Conference Grinnell
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (MN)
New England Collegiate Conference Eastern Nazarene
New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson
New Jersey Athletic Conference Stockton
North Atlantic Conference Maine Maritime
North Coast Athletic Conference DePauw
North Eastern Athletic Conference Morrisville State
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora
Northwest Conference Whitworth
Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Virginia Wesleyan
Presidents' Athletic Conference Westminster (PA)
Skyline Conference Manhattanville
Southern Athletic Association Berry
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (TX)
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Westminster (MO)
State University of New York Athletic Conference College at Brockport
University Athletic Association Emory
Upper Midwest Conference Northwestern-St. Paul
USA South Athletic Conference Maryville (TN)
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Stevens Point

The following teams filled out the original field as at large selections:

Pool B Berth (1):

  • Marymount (VA)

Pool C Berths (20):

  • Augsburg
  • Birmingham-Southern
  • Bowdoin
  • Carnegie Mellon
  • Chicago
  • Colorado College
  • Hope
  • Ithaca
  • Muskingum
  • Otterbein
  • Randolph-Macon
  • Saint Benedict
  • St. Olaf
  • Susquehanna
  • Washington-St. Louis
  • Wellesley
  • Wesleyan (CT)
  • Wisconsin-Eua Claire
  • Wisconsin-Whitewater
  • Wittenberg

LATEST RANKINGS: AVCA Coaches Poll | Regional rankings

2019 Division III women's volleyball championship: History

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Emory (30-6)

Jenny McDowell

 3-0 Calvin Pittsburgh, Penn.
2017 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (31-5) Kurt Vlasich 3-0 Wittenberg Grand Rapids, Michigan
2016 Calvin (33-1) Amber Warners 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Oshkosh, Wisconsin
2015 Cal Lutheran (31-5) Kellee Roesel 3-0 Wittenberg Grand Rapids, Michigan
2014 Hope (34-2) Becky Schmidt 3-2 Emory Newport News, Va.
2013 Calvin (35-1) Amber Warners 3-2 Cal Lutheran Holland, Mich.
2012 St. Thomas (Minn.) (40-1) Thanh Pham 3-2 Calvin Holland, Mich.
2011 Wittenberg (37-3) Paco Labrador 3-0 Christopher Newport Washington-St. Louis
2010 Calvin (32-4) Amber Warners 3-1 Emory Washington-St. Louis
2009 Washington-St. Louis (34-4) Rich Luenemann 3-1 Juniata University Heights, Ohio
2008 Emory (35-6) Jennifer McDowell 3-1 La Verne Ill. Wesleyan
2007 Washington-St. Louis (33-5) Rich Luenemann 3-2 Wisconsin-Whitewater Ill. Wesleyan
2006 Juniata (41-1) Larry Bock 3-2 Washington-St. Louis Salem, Va.
2005 Wisconsin-Whitewater (40-4) Stacy Boudreau 3-2 Juniata Salem, Va.
2004 Juniata (37-3) Larry Bock 3-0 Washington-St. Louis St. Mary's (Minn.)
2003 Washington-St. Louis (38-3) Rich Luenemann 3-0 New York University La Verne
2002 Wisconsin-Whitewater (36-4) Kris Russell 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Wisconsin-Whitewater
2001 La Verne (27-1) Don Flora 3-2 Wisconsin-Whitewater Wisconsin-Whitewater
2000 Central (Iowa) (40-2) Megan Clayberg 3-0 Wisconsin-Whitewater Central (IA)
1999 Central (Iowa) (41-0) Megan Clayberg 3-0 Trinity (Texas) Juniata
1998 Central (Iowa) (37-2) Megan Clayberg 3-2 UC San Diego Juniata
1997 UC San Diego (27-5) Ducan McFarland 3-2 Juniata UC San Diego
1996 Washington-St. Louis (43-6) Teri Clemens 3-0 Juniata Wisconsin-Oshkosh
1995 Washington-St. Louis (42-3) Teri Clemens 3-2 Cal Lutheran Wisconsin-Whitewater
1994 Washington-St. Louis (42-2) Teri Clemens 3-0 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Ithaca
1993 Washington-St. Louis (40-2) Teri Clemens 3-0 Juniata Juniata
1992 Washington-St. Louis (40-0) Teri Clemens 3-0 UC San Diego Washington-St. Louis
1991 Washington-St. Louis (42-4) Teri Clemens 3-2 UC San Diego Washington-St. Louis
1990 UC San Diego (37-8) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Washington-St. Louis Washington-St. Louis
1989 Washington-St. Louis (39-6) Teri Clemens 3-0 Ohio Northern Washington-St. Louis
1988 UC San Diego (34-8) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Benedictine (Ill.) UC San Diego
1987 UC San Diego (31-4) Doug Dannevik 3-0 Elmhusrt Elmhurst
1986 UC San Diego (42-6) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Calvin Calvin
1985 Elmhurst (40-9) Bill Walton 3-0 La Verne Elmhurst
1984 UC San Diego (23-12) Doug Dannevik 3-0 MIT Elmhurst
1983 Elmhurst (57-4) Bill Walton 3-1 UC San Diego La Verne
1982 La Verne (30-10) Jim Paschal 3-1 UC San Diego UC San Diego
1981 UC San Diego (36-8) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Juniata Maryville (Tenn.)

No. 1 Texas vs No. 3 Baylor: Preview, history, how to watch

Baylor hasn't beaten Texas since 2001, and the first time they met head-to-head this season, Texas handed the Bears their first and only loss of the season. Now they will face again in a rematch. Here is everything you need to know before the top matchup.
READ MORE

College volleyball: Kentucky's Leah Edmond is AVCA National Player of the Week

Kentucky volleyball's Leah Edmond won AVCA National Player of the Week after a huge weekend, including an upset win over then-No. 11 Florida.
READ MORE

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Baylor and Nebraska's tests are the biggest college volleyball matches this week

With two weeks left in the NCAA volleyball regular season, NCAA.com's Michella Chester breaks down the biggest matchups this week. Nebraska has a difficult slate against Minnesota and Nebraska, Marquette has a rematch against its rival, and the No. 1 team in the country, Texas, faces Baylor again.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners