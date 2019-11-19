No. 1 Texas vs No. 3 Baylor: Preview, history, how to watch

No. 3 Baylor and No. 1 Texas play a huge game Wednesday. The Bears' Shelly Stafford says a win would 'change history'

No. 3 Baylor and No. 1 Texas play a huge game Wednesday. The Bears' Shelly Stafford says a win would 'change history'

No. 1 vs No. 3. A rematch. It's happening.

No. 3 Baylor will look to win its first match over No. 1 Texas since Oct. 27, 2001. This time around, it will be in Waco, as the Longhorns travel to take on the Baylor Bears on Wednesday, Nov. 20th at 8 p.m. ET.

Baylor holds a perfect 10-0 record at home this season, which includes nine sweeps. A win for Baylor would be the highest-ranked win in school history, previously No. 2 Wisconsin last season.

Earlier this season

A rematch you say? The first time the Longhorns and Bears faced each other this season, Texas dominated. They took down the Bears in three-straight sets, marking Baylor's first and only loss of the season and taking their first place spot in the rankings.

Texas displayed a stellar front line and productive offense. Their front line produced 12 blocks on the match. Brionne Butler alone had eight of those. With that, they held the Bears to .084 hitting. Yossiana Pressley had 18 kills for Baylor, but no other Bears player put up more than four. One player wasn't enough for the Bears, especially against a team like Texas.

That may have changed, though. In their most recent win over Kansas, three Bears players tallied double-digit kills. Seniors Gia Milana and Shelly Stafford recorded double-digit kills with 13 and 11, respectively. Pressley had 17 kills.

Stafford told NCAA.com that after the loss, they got back into the gym and had one of their best practices this season and that a win would, 'change history.'

History

The Bears are currently on a 35-match losing streak to the Longhorns. Their last win over Texas was Oct. 27, 2001, where BU took down the Longhorns in five sets in Waco. The Bears lost in 2000 to Texas and won in five sets in 1999.

But before 1999, the Baylor Bears had 42 unsuccessful tries as a member of the AIAW/NCAA and 46 overall, to beat their Texas rival.

So, Stafford really meant it when she said a win would 'change history." In fact, it has been a historical entire season for the Bears, who have accomplished their highest ever ranking in program history.

How they matchup, statistically

The Longhorns have a higher hitting efficiency now than the Bears. On the service line, the Longhorns seem to take a few more risks. They have more aces, but also a lot more errors.

TALE OF THE TABLE ATTACK .295 Percentage .333 14.6 Kills/set 14 SET 13.7 Assists/set 13.1 SERVE 1 Aces/set 1.7 157 Errors 218 RECEPTIONS 1 Errors/set 1 DEFENSE 14.6 Digs/set 12.8 BLOCKING 2.6 Blocks/set 2.6

How to watch

The match will be this Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Here is the link to stream on ESPN online.