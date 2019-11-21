Sydney Hilley breaks down No. 5 Wisconsin's surge to the top of the Big 10

The 2019 DI women's volleyball championship bracket will be announced Sunday, Dec. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

The tournament will consist of 64 teams. It will be made up of best-of-five set matches in a single-elimination tournament.

The 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship will be held at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

NCAA DI women's volleyball championship selection show: Date, how to watch

The 2019 selection show can be watched on ESPNU at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1.

NCAA women's volleyball tournament: Teams

The NCAA DI women's volleyball committee will seed the top 16 teams on a national basis. The remaining 48 teams will be placed in the bracket following bracketing policies approved by the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee. When pairing teams, the committee will avoid conference matchups in the first and second rounds of the tournament.

32 teams will qualify automatically via conference championship. Here are the conferences that have been granted automatic-qualification privileges.

America East Conference Colonial Athletic Association Pac-12 Conference American Athletic Conference Conference USA Patriot League Atlantic Coast Conference Horizon League Southeastern Conference ASUN Conference The Ive League Southern Conference Atlantic 10 Conference Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Southland Conference Big East Conference Mid-American Conference Southwestern Athletic Conference Big Sky Conference Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference The Summit League Big South Conference Missouri Valley Conference Sun Belt Conference Big Ten Conference Mountain West Conference West Coast Conference Big 12 Conference Northeast Conference Western Athletic Conference Big West Conference Ohio Valley Conference

The remaining teams will be considered for at-large selection, and must have an overall won-lost record of .500 or better.

Here is the primary selection criteria:

● Won-lost record;

● Strength of schedule; and

● Eligibility and availability of student-athletes for NCAA championships

If the evaluation of the primary criteria does not result in a decision, the secondary criteria will be reviewed.

● Late-season performance (last 10 matches).

● Eligibility and availability of student-athletes.

● Location of contest

Below is the tentative round-by-round schedule for the 2019 DI women's volleyball championship. The semifinals will be aired on ESPN and the national championship will be aired on ESPN2.

Selection show: Sunday, Dec. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Sunday, Dec. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU First round: (32 games/16 sites): Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5-6

Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5-6 Second round: (16 games/16 sites): Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7

Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7 Regionals (8 games/4 sites): Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14

Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14 Semifinals (2 games/Pittsburgh): Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on ESPN Championship game: (Pittsburgh): Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2

NCAA women's volleyball: Championship history