Michella Chester | NCAA.com | November 21, 2019

NCAA DI women's volleyball championship selection show: Date, how to watch

Sydney Hilley breaks down No. 5 Wisconsin's surge to the top of the Big 10

The 2019 DI women's volleyball championship bracket will be announced Sunday, Dec. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

The tournament will consist of 64 teams. It will be made up of best-of-five set matches in a single-elimination tournament.

The 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship will be held at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

The 2019 selection show can be watched on ESPNU at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1.

GET READY FOR PITTSBURGH: Buy ticketsView the bracket | Event schedule | Full guide

NCAA women's volleyball tournament: Teams

The NCAA DI women's volleyball committee will seed the top 16 teams on a national basis. The remaining 48 teams will be placed in the bracket following bracketing policies approved by the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee. When pairing teams, the committee will avoid conference matchups in the first and second rounds of the tournament.

32 teams will qualify automatically via conference championship. Here are the conferences that have been granted automatic-qualification privileges.

America East Conference Colonial Athletic Association Pac-12 Conference
American Athletic Conference Conference USA Patriot League
Atlantic Coast Conference Horizon League Southeastern Conference
ASUN Conference The Ive League Southern Conference
Atlantic 10 Conference Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Southland Conference
Big East Conference Mid-American Conference Southwestern Athletic Conference
Big Sky Conference Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference The Summit League
Big South Conference Missouri Valley Conference Sun Belt Conference
Big Ten Conference Mountain West Conference West Coast Conference
Big 12 Conference Northeast Conference Western Athletic Conference
Big West Conference Ohio Valley Conference  

The remaining teams will be considered for at-large selection, and must have an overall won-lost record of .500 or better.

Here is the primary selection criteria:

● Won-lost record;

● Strength of schedule; and

● Eligibility and availability of student-athletes for NCAA championships

If the evaluation of the primary criteria does not result in a decision, the secondary criteria will be reviewed. 

● Late-season performance (last 10 matches).

● Eligibility and availability of student-athletes.

● Location of contest

DI WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL: Scoreboard2019 stat leaders

Below is the tentative round-by-round schedule for the 2019 DI women's volleyball championship. The semifinals will be aired on ESPN and the national championship will be aired on ESPN2.

  • Selection show: Sunday, Dec. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU
  • First round: (32 games/16 sites): Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5-6
  • Second round: (16 games/16 sites): Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7
  • Regionals (8 games/4 sites): Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14 
  • Semifinals (2 games/Pittsburgh): Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
  • Championship game: (Pittsburgh): Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2

NCAA women's volleyball: Championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis
2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City
2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus
2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha
2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City
2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Wisconsin Seattle
2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville
2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas
2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC
2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida
2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska
2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State
2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska
2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA
2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State
2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas
2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans
2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State
2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Wisconsin VCU
1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii
1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Wisconsin
1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State
1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State
1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts
1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas
1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Wisconsin
1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico
1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA
1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland
1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii
1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota
1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis
1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific
1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan
1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA
1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky
1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific
1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA

