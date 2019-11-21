The 2019 DI women's volleyball championship bracket will be announced Sunday, Dec. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
The tournament will consist of 64 teams. It will be made up of best-of-five set matches in a single-elimination tournament.
The 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship will be held at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
NCAA DI women's volleyball championship selection show: Date, how to watch
The 2019 selection show can be watched on ESPNU at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1.
NCAA women's volleyball tournament: Teams
The NCAA DI women's volleyball committee will seed the top 16 teams on a national basis. The remaining 48 teams will be placed in the bracket following bracketing policies approved by the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee. When pairing teams, the committee will avoid conference matchups in the first and second rounds of the tournament.
32 teams will qualify automatically via conference championship. Here are the conferences that have been granted automatic-qualification privileges.
|America East Conference
|Colonial Athletic Association
|Pac-12 Conference
|American Athletic Conference
|Conference USA
|Patriot League
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Horizon League
|Southeastern Conference
|ASUN Conference
|The Ive League
|Southern Conference
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Southland Conference
|Big East Conference
|Mid-American Conference
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|Big Sky Conference
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|The Summit League
|Big South Conference
|Missouri Valley Conference
|Sun Belt Conference
|Big Ten Conference
|Mountain West Conference
|West Coast Conference
|Big 12 Conference
|Northeast Conference
|Western Athletic Conference
|Big West Conference
|Ohio Valley Conference
The remaining teams will be considered for at-large selection, and must have an overall won-lost record of .500 or better.
Here is the primary selection criteria:
● Won-lost record;
● Strength of schedule; and
● Eligibility and availability of student-athletes for NCAA championships
If the evaluation of the primary criteria does not result in a decision, the secondary criteria will be reviewed.
● Late-season performance (last 10 matches).
● Eligibility and availability of student-athletes.
● Location of contest
Below is the tentative round-by-round schedule for the 2019 DI women's volleyball championship. The semifinals will be aired on ESPN and the national championship will be aired on ESPN2.
- Selection show: Sunday, Dec. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU
- First round: (32 games/16 sites): Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5-6
- Second round: (16 games/16 sites): Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7
- Regionals (8 games/4 sites): Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14
- Semifinals (2 games/Pittsburgh): Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
- Championship game: (Pittsburgh): Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2
NCAA women's volleyball: Championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Stanford (34-1)
|Kevin Hambly
|3-2
|Nebraska
|Minneapolis
|2017
|Nebraska (32-4)
|John Cook
|3-1
|Florida
|Kansas City
|2016
|Stanford (26-7)
|John Dunning
|3-1
|Texas
|Columbus
|2015
|Nebraska (32-4)
|John Cook
|3-0
|Texas
|Omaha
|2014
|Penn State (36-3)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|BYU
|Oklahoma City
|2013
|Penn State (34-2)
|Russ Rose
|3-1
|Wisconsin
|Seattle
|2012
|Texas (29-4)
|Jerritt Elliott
|3-0
|Oregon
|Louisville
|2011
|UCLA (29-6)
|Michael Sealy
|3-1
|Illinois
|San Antonio, Texas
|2010
|Penn State (32-5)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|California
|UMKC
|2009
|Penn State (38-0)
|Russ Rose
|3-2
|Texas
|South Florida
|2008
|Penn State (38-0)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|2007
|Penn State (34-2)
|Russ Rose
|3-2
|Stanford
|Sacramento State
|2006
|Nebraska (33-1)
|John Cook
|3-1
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|2005
|Washington (32-1)
|Jim McLaughlin
|3-0
|Nebraska
|UTSA
|2004
|Stanford (30-6)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Minnesota
|Long Beach State
|2003
|Southern California (35-0)
|Mick Haley
|3-1
|Florida
|Dallas
|2002
|Southern California (31-1)
|Mick Haley
|3-1
|Stanford
|New Orleans
|2001
|Stanford (33-2)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Long Beach State
|San Diego State
|2000
|Nebraska (34-0)
|John Cook
|3-2
|Wisconsin
|VCU
|1999
|Penn State (36-1)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|Stanford
|Hawaii
|1998
|Long Beach State (36-0)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-2
|Penn State
|Wisconsin
|1997
|Stanford (33-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-2
|Penn State
|Washington State
|1996
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-0
|Hawaii
|Cleveland State
|1995
|Nebraska (32-1)
|Terry Pettit
|3-1
|Texas
|Massachusetts
|1994
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-1
|UCLA
|Texas
|1993
|Long Beach State (32-2)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-1
|Penn State
|Wisconsin
|1992
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-1
|UCLA
|New Mexico
|1991
|UCLA (31-5)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-2
|Long Beach State
|UCLA
|1990
|UCLA (36-1)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-0
|Pacific
|Maryland
|1989
|Long Beach State (32-5)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-0
|Nebraska
|Hawaii
|1988
|Texas (34-5)
|Mick Haley
|3-0
|Hawaii
|Minnesota
|1987
|Hawaii (37-2)
|Dave Shoji
|3-1
|Stanford
|Indianapolis
|1986
|Pacific (39-3)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Nebraska
|Pacific
|1985
|Pacific (36-3)
|John Dunning
|3-1
|Stanford
|Western Michigan
|1984
|UCLA (33-6)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-2
|Stanford
|UCLA
|1983
|Hawaii (34-2)
|Dave Shoji
|3-0
|UCLA
|Kentucky
|1982
|Hawaii (33-1)
|Dave Shoji
|3-2
|Southern California
|Pacific
|1981
|Southern California (27-10)
|Chuck Erbe
|3-2
|UCLA
|UCLA