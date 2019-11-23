DII women's volleyball selection show: Date, time, how to watch

The 2019 DII women's volleyball selection show will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 25 right here on NCAA.com. Here is where you can find information on the selection show and how the DII women's volleyball championship works.
DII women's volleyball selection show: How it works
Sixty-four teams eagerly await for Monday's bracket announcement. You can watch along with them right here on NCAA.com at 7:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 25.
Eight teams from each of the eight regions will fill the bracket to make up the field of 64. Twenty-three of those teams will automatically qualify for the tournament by winning their respective conferences. Twenty of those champions are decided in conference tournaments while three — the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the PacWest and the Sunshine State Conference — send their regular season champions. We tracked all 23 in the link below.
The remaining 41 teams are selected based on criteria including but not limited to in-region record, overall DII record and strength of schedule and await opening round play on the weekend of Dec. 5-8. The eight winners will head to Denver, Colorado to decide the 2019 DII women's volleyball national champion. The schedule for the DII women's volleyball finals is below:
|DAY
|ROUND
|TIME (ET)
|Thursday, Dec. 12
|Quarterfinals
|2 p.m., 4:30 p.m, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
|Friday, Dec. 13
|Semifinals
|7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Dec. 14
|Championship match
|7 p.m.
History of the DII women's volleyball championship
Tampa won its third national title in 2018 which marked the third time the Spartans have won the title during a DII Festival. Concordia-St. Paul was the previous national champ, winning its eighth and ninth titles — the most in DII history — in consecutive seasons.
Here's the complete history of the DII women's volleyball championship match.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Tampa (33-4)
|Chris Catanach
|3-2
|Western Washington
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|2017
|Concordia-St. Paul (34-3)
|Brady Starkey
|3-0
|Florida Southern
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2016
|Concordia-St. Paul (32-4)
|Brady Starkey
|3-0
|Alaska Anchorage
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2015
|Wheeling Jesuit (39-4)
|Christy Benner
|3-0
|Palm Beach Atlantic
|Tampa, Fla.
|2014
|Tampa (33-1)
|Chris Catanach
|3-0
|S'west Minnesota State
|Louisville, Ky.
|2013
|Concordia-St. Paul (35-3)
|Brady Starkey
|3-0
|BYU-Hawaii
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|2012
|Concordia-St. Paul (34-4)
|Brady Starkey
|3-2
|Tampa
|Pensacola, Fla.
|2011
|Concordia-St. Paul (34-2)
|Brady Starkey
|3-0
|Cal State San Bernardino
|Cal State San Bernardino
|2010
|Concordia-St. Paul (32-4)
|Brady Starkey
|3-1
|Tampa
|Louisville, Ky.
|2009
|Concordia-St. Paul (37-0)
|Brady Starkey
|3-0
|West Texas A&M
|Concordia-St. Paul
|2008
|Concordia-St. Paul (37-1)
|Brady Starkey
|3-2
|Cal State San Bernardino
|Concordia-St. Paul
|2007
|Concordia-St. Paul (36-4)
|Brady Starkey
|3-1
|Western Washington
|Washburn
|2006
|Tampa (35-1)
|Chris Catanach
|3-1
|North Alabama
|West Florida
|2005
|Grand Valley State (32-1)
|Deanne Scanlon
|3-1
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Nebraska-Kearney
|2004
|Barry (34-1)
|Dave Nichols
|3-1
|Truman
|Barry
|2003
|North Alabama (33-7)
|Matt Peck
|3-0
|Concordia-St. Paul
|Cal State San Bernardino
|2002
|BYU-Hawaii (27-2)
|Wilfred Navalta
|3-0
|Truman
|West Texas A&M
|2001
|Barry (32-2)
|Dave Nichols
|3-0
|South Dakota State
|Grand Valley State
|2000
|Hawaii Pacific (28-0)
|Tita Ahuna
|3-0
|Augustana (S.D.)
|Augustana (S.D.)
|1999
|BYU-Hawaii (30-2)
|Wilfred Navalta
|3-0
|Tampa
|Battle Creek, Mich.
|1998
|Hawaii Pacific (31-5)
|Tita Ahuna
|3-1
|North Dakota State
|Kissimmee, Fla.
|1997
|West Texas A&M (37-1)
|Debbie Hendricks
|3-2
|Barry
|Cal State Bakersfield
|1996
|Nebraska-Omaha (35-2)
|Rose Shires
|3-2
|Tampa
|Central Missouri
|1995
|Barry (34-2)
|Lenid Yelin
|3-1
|Northern Michigan
|Barry
|1994
|Northern Michigan (32-4)
|Mark Rosen
|3-1
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Cal State Bakersfield
|1993
|Northern Michigan (38-1)
|Jim Moore
|3-1
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Northern Michigan
|1992
|Portland State (36-1)
|Jeff Mozzochi
|3-2
|Northern Michigan
|Portland State
|1991
|West Texas A&M (36-2)
|Jim Giacomazzi
|3-0
|Portland State
|West Texas A&M
|1990
|West Texas A&M (38-1)
|Kim Hudson
|3-0
|North Dakota State
|Cal State Bakersfield
|1989
|Cal State Bakersfield (21-15)
|David Rubio
|3-0
|Sacramento State
|Cal State Bakersfield
|1988
|Portland State (36-5)
|Jeff Mozzochi
|3-0
|Cal State Northridge
|North Dakota State
|1987
|Cal State Northridge (35-6)
|Walt Ker
|3-2
|Central Missouri
|Nebraska-Omaha
|1986
|UC Riverside (29-7)
|Sue Gozansky
|3-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Sacramento State
|1985
|Portland State (36-5)
|Jeff Mozzochi
|3-1
|Cal State Northridge
|Portland State
|1984
|Portland State (33-4)
|Jeff Mozzochi
|3-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Portland State
|1983
|Cal State Northridge (30- 6)
|Walt Ker
|3-2
|Portland State
|Florida Southern
|1982
|UC Riverside (31-5)
|Sue Gozansky
|3-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Cal State Northridge
|1981
|Sacramento State (28-6)
|Debby Colberg
|3-0
|Lewis
|UC Riverside