DII women's volleyball selection show: Date, time, how to watch

The 2019 DII women's volleyball selection show will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 25 right here on NCAA.com. Here is where you can find information on the selection show and how the DII women's volleyball championship works.

DII women's volleyball selection show: How it works

Sixty-four teams eagerly await for Monday's bracket announcement. You can watch along with them right here on NCAA.com at 7:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 25.

Eight teams from each of the eight regions will fill the bracket to make up the field of 64. Twenty-three of those teams will automatically qualify for the tournament by winning their respective conferences. Twenty of those champions are decided in conference tournaments while three — the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the PacWest and the Sunshine State Conference — send their regular season champions. We tracked all 23 in the link below.

The remaining 41 teams are selected based on criteria including but not limited to in-region record, overall DII record and strength of schedule and await opening round play on the weekend of Dec. 5-8. The eight winners will head to Denver, Colorado to decide the 2019 DII women's volleyball national champion. The schedule for the DII women's volleyball finals is below:

DAY ROUND TIME (ET) Thursday, Dec. 12 Quarterfinals 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 Semifinals 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 Championship match 7 p.m.

History of the DII women's volleyball championship

Tampa won its third national title in 2018 which marked the third time the Spartans have won the title during a DII Festival. Concordia-St. Paul was the previous national champ, winning its eighth and ninth titles — the most in DII history — in consecutive seasons.

Here's the complete history of the DII women's volleyball championship match.