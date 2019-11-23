TRENDING:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | November 23, 2019

DII women's volleyball selection show: Date, time, how to watch

Tampa wins 2018 DII volleyball national championship

The 2019 DII women's volleyball selection show will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 25 right here on NCAA.com. Here is where you can find information on the selection show and how the DII women's volleyball championship works.

2019 TOURNAMENT: Interactive bracket | Buy championship tickets | Fall championship guide

DII women's volleyball selection show: How it works

Sixty-four teams eagerly await for Monday's bracket announcement. You can watch along with them right here on NCAA.com at 7:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 25.  

Eight teams from each of the eight regions will fill the bracket to make up the field of 64. Twenty-three of those teams will automatically qualify for the tournament by winning their respective conferences. Twenty of those champions are decided in conference tournaments while three — the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the PacWest and the Sunshine State Conference — send their regular season champions. We tracked all 23 in the link below.

HERE ARE THE 23 AUTOMATIC BIDS TO THE DII WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

The remaining 41 teams are selected based on criteria including but not limited to in-region record, overall DII record and strength of schedule and await opening round play on the weekend of Dec. 5-8. The eight winners will head to Denver, Colorado to decide the 2019 DII women's volleyball national champion. The schedule for the DII women's volleyball finals is below:

DAY ROUND TIME (ET)
Thursday, Dec. 12 Quarterfinals 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13 Semifinals 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14 Championship match 7 p.m.

TOURNEY FAQS: The complete guide to the DII women's volleyball championship

History of the DII women's volleyball championship

Tampa won its third national title in 2018 which marked the third time the Spartans have won the title during a DII Festival. Concordia-St. Paul was the previous national champ, winning its eighth and ninth titles — the most in DII history — in consecutive seasons. 

DII HISTORY: Most NCAA DII titles | Longest championship winning streaks

Here's the complete history of the DII women's volleyball championship match.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Tampa (33-4) Chris Catanach 3-2 Western Washington Pittsburgh, Pa.
2017 Concordia-St. Paul (34-3) Brady Starkey 3-0 Florida Southern Pensacola, Fla.
2016 Concordia-St. Paul (32-4) Brady Starkey 3-0 Alaska Anchorage Sioux Falls, S.D.
2015 Wheeling Jesuit (39-4) Christy Benner 3-0 Palm Beach Atlantic Tampa, Fla.
2014 Tampa (33-1) Chris Catanach 3-0 S'west Minnesota State Louisville, Ky.
2013 Concordia-St. Paul (35-3) Brady Starkey 3-0 BYU-Hawaii Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2012 Concordia-St. Paul (34-4) Brady Starkey 3-2 Tampa Pensacola, Fla.
2011 Concordia-St. Paul (34-2) Brady Starkey 3-0 Cal State San Bernardino Cal State San Bernardino
2010 Concordia-St. Paul (32-4) Brady Starkey 3-1 Tampa Louisville, Ky.
2009 Concordia-St. Paul (37-0) Brady Starkey 3-0 West Texas A&M Concordia-St. Paul
2008 Concordia-St. Paul (37-1) Brady Starkey 3-2 Cal State San Bernardino Concordia-St. Paul
2007 Concordia-St. Paul (36-4) Brady Starkey 3-1 Western Washington Washburn
2006 Tampa (35-1) Chris Catanach 3-1 North Alabama West Florida
2005 Grand Valley State (32-1) Deanne Scanlon 3-1 Nebraska-Kearney Nebraska-Kearney
2004 Barry (34-1) Dave Nichols 3-1 Truman Barry
2003 North Alabama (33-7) Matt Peck 3-0 Concordia-St. Paul Cal State San Bernardino
2002 BYU-Hawaii (27-2) Wilfred Navalta 3-0 Truman West Texas A&M
2001 Barry (32-2) Dave Nichols 3-0 South Dakota State Grand Valley State
2000 Hawaii Pacific (28-0) Tita Ahuna 3-0 Augustana (S.D.) Augustana (S.D.)
1999 BYU-Hawaii (30-2) Wilfred Navalta 3-0 Tampa Battle Creek, Mich.
1998 Hawaii Pacific (31-5) Tita Ahuna 3-1 North Dakota State Kissimmee, Fla.
1997 West Texas A&M (37-1) Debbie Hendricks 3-2 Barry Cal State Bakersfield
1996 Nebraska-Omaha (35-2) Rose Shires 3-2 Tampa Central Missouri
1995 Barry (34-2) Lenid Yelin 3-1 Northern Michigan Barry
1994 Northern Michigan (32-4) Mark Rosen 3-1 Cal State Bakersfield Cal State Bakersfield
1993 Northern Michigan (38-1) Jim Moore 3-1 Cal State Bakersfield Northern Michigan
1992 Portland State (36-1) Jeff Mozzochi 3-2 Northern Michigan Portland State
1991 West Texas A&M (36-2) Jim Giacomazzi 3-0 Portland State West Texas A&M
1990 West Texas A&M (38-1) Kim Hudson 3-0 North Dakota State Cal State Bakersfield
1989 Cal State Bakersfield (21-15) David Rubio 3-0 Sacramento State Cal State Bakersfield
1988 Portland State (36-5) Jeff Mozzochi 3-0 Cal State Northridge North Dakota State
1987 Cal State Northridge (35-6) Walt Ker 3-2 Central Missouri Nebraska-Omaha
1986 UC Riverside (29-7) Sue Gozansky 3-0 Cal State Northridge Sacramento State
1985 Portland State (36-5) Jeff Mozzochi 3-1 Cal State Northridge Portland State
1984 Portland State (33-4) Jeff Mozzochi 3-0 Cal State Northridge Portland State
1983 Cal State Northridge (30- 6) Walt Ker 3-2 Portland State Florida Southern
1982 UC Riverside (31-5) Sue Gozansky 3-0 Cal State Northridge Cal State Northridge
1981 Sacramento State (28-6) Debby Colberg 3-0 Lewis UC Riverside

