Johns Hopkins caps perfect season with first DIII volleyball national championship

After starting with 64 teams, Johns Hopkins now stands alone as the 2019 Division III volleyball national champion. The Bluejays won their first title in straight sets, edging defending champion Emory 25-23, 25-22, 25-18.

In addition to a national championship, Johns Hopkins' victory caps a perfect season at 35-0. The Bluejays, who only dropped one set in become the first unbeaten champions since 1999, dropped just eight sets over the course of the entire season.

The Bluejays' high-powered offense was too much to stop on Saturday. The opening frame was the closest of the match, a set Johns Hopkins committed five errors in. They had two the rest of the way and hit .361 for the match. Junior outside hitter Simone Bliss led all players with 21 kills while senior outside hitter Louisa Kishton paced the Bluejay defense with 14 digs.

Head coach Matt Troy took Johns Hopkins to its first-ever NCAA tournament during his first stint with the team in 2011. Eight years later, he returned and finished the job.

Emory vs. Johns Hopkins: Score, recap

Following Johns Hopkins' four-set semifinal win over Trinity (Texas), Emory joined the Bluejays in the championship match after outlasting Carthage in a thrilling five-frame epic. The stage was set in Cedar Rapids as the defending champs took on a potential first-time champion.

Follow below for updates from Saturday's title match.

Johns Hopkins 25, Emory 18 | Bluejays win 3-0

HISTORY. MADE. Johns Hopkins knocks off defending champion Emory in straight sets. The Bluejays cap their perfect season at 35-0 with their first national championship.

Johns Hopkins 22, Emory 16 | Set 3

Who else but Bliss? Her 19th kill puts the Bluejays within three of their first national championship.

Johns Hopkins 13, Emory 8 | Set 3

Simone Bliss buries a kill, a match-high 13th, and the Bluejays hold a comfortable lead in the third set as Emory calls timeout. Johns Hopkins is inching closer to history with each point.

Johns Hopkins 25, Emory 22 | Bluejays lead 2-0

Leah Saunders is blocked on match point and the Bluejays take a commanding 2-0 lead over defending champion Emory. Johns Hopkins is now one set away from its first national championship.

Johns Hopkins 19, Emory 18 | Set 2

The Bluejays erase a four-point deficit to pull ahead in the frame with a chance to potentially go ahead two sets. Emory uses another time out in a effort to get back on track.

Emory 15, Johns Hopkins 12 | Set 2

It's been all offense in the second set as both teams are hitting above .300. However, Emory is at .389 with just one error in the period. The Eagles hold a slight edge ahead of a brief stoppage in play.

Johns Hopkins 25, Emory 23 | Bluejays lead 1-0

Johns Hopkins takes the first set after Simone Bliss' sixth kill of the frame made its way to Emory's back line untouched. Eleni Panagopoulos chipped in four kills while Natalie Aston had 12 assists and a pair of service aces.

Johns Hopkins 17, Emory 17 | Set 1

The defending champs have battled its way back in the opening set. A combined 11 kills from Tara Martin, Morgan McKnight and Leah Saunders has the Eagles' offense in rhythm.

Johns Hopkins 5, Emory 0 | Set 1

The Bluejays open the match on fire, scoring five points right out out the gate including two service aces by Natalie Aston. Emory calls a quick time out to regroup.

Pregame — 7:50 p.m.

A champion will be crowned Saturday night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Emory, the defending champs, needs three sets to go back-to-back and win its third overall title. The Eagles come into the final match of the season at 34-2, holding the top seed in the 2019 tournament.

Opposing Emory is Johns Hopkins. The Bluejays are a perfect 34-0 but more than an undefeated record is on the line. Johns Hopkins can win its first title — over the defending champs no less — and become the first champion to finish a season perfect since Central (Iowa) in 1999.

Below is an updated bracket of the 2019 Division III women's volleyball championship. Continue reading for scores, history and other tournament information.

2019 Division III women's volleyball championship: Bracket

2019 Division III women's volleyball championship: Schedule, scores, how to watch:

Each quarterfinal, semifinal and national championship game was available to stream live right here on NCAA.com. Below is every result from the 2019 tournament.

CHAMPIONSHIP (Saturday, Nov. 23)

Previous round results:

FIRST ROUND (Thursday, Nov. 14)

FIRST ROUND (Friday, Nov. 15)

SECOND ROUND (Friday, Nov. 15)

SECOND ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 16)

THIRD ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 16)

THIRD ROUND (Sunday, Nov. 17)

QUARTERFINALS (Thursday, Nov. 21)

SEMIFINALS (Friday, Nov. 22)

2019 Division III women's volleyball championship: Automatic qualifiers, at-large berths

Here were the 2019 tournament participants who automatically qualified via conference championships:

CONFERENCES SCHOOL Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend American River Conference Dubuque American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas Capital Athletic Conference Christopher Newport Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins City University of New York Athletic Conference Hunter College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Carthage Colonial States Athletic Conference Notre Dame (MD) Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott Empire 8 St. John Fisher Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales (Providence) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania Landmark Conference Juniata Liberty League Clarkson Little East Conference Massachusetts Boston Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Westfield State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Stevenson Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Midwest Conference Grinnell Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (MN) New England Collegiate Conference Eastern Nazarene New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson New Jersey Athletic Conference Stockton North Atlantic Conference Maine Maritime North Coast Athletic Conference DePauw North Eastern Athletic Conference Morrisville State Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora Northwest Conference Whitworth Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern Old Dominion Athletic Conference Virginia Wesleyan Presidents' Athletic Conference Westminster (PA) Skyline Conference Manhattanville Southern Athletic Association Berry Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (TX) St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Westminster (MO) State University of New York Athletic Conference College at Brockport University Athletic Association Emory Upper Midwest Conference Northwestern-St. Paul USA South Athletic Conference Maryville (TN) Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Stevens Point

The following teams filled out the original field as at large selections:

Pool B Berth (1):

Marymount (VA)

Pool C Berths (20):

Augsburg

Birmingham-Southern

Bowdoin

Carnegie Mellon

Chicago

Colorado College

Hope

Ithaca

Muskingum

Otterbein

Randolph-Macon

Saint Benedict

St. Olaf

Susquehanna

Washington-St. Louis

Wellesley

Wesleyan (CT)

Wisconsin-Eua Claire

Wisconsin-Whitewater

Wittenberg

