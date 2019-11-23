TRENDING:

NCAA.com | November 24, 2019

Johns Hopkins caps perfect season with first DIII volleyball national championship

Johns Hopkins wins the 2019 DIII volleyball championship

After starting with 64 teams, Johns Hopkins now stands alone as the 2019 Division III volleyball national champion. The Bluejays won their first title in straight sets, edging defending champion Emory 25-23, 25-22, 25-18. 

CHAMPIONSHIP INFO: View the interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Scores | Title match full replay

In addition to a national championship, Johns Hopkins' victory caps a perfect season at 35-0. The Bluejays, who only dropped one set in become the first unbeaten champions since 1999, dropped just eight sets over the course of the entire season.

The Bluejays' high-powered offense was too much to stop on Saturday. The opening frame was the closest of the match, a set Johns Hopkins committed five errors in. They had two the rest of the way and hit .361 for the match. Junior outside hitter Simone Bliss led all players with 21 kills while senior outside hitter Louisa Kishton paced the Bluejay defense with 14 digs.

Head coach Matt Troy took Johns Hopkins to its first-ever NCAA tournament during his first stint with the team in 2011. Eight years later, he returned and finished the job.

Emory vs. Johns Hopkins: Score, recap

Following Johns Hopkins' four-set semifinal win over Trinity (Texas), Emory joined the Bluejays in the championship match after outlasting Carthage in a thrilling five-frame epic. The stage was set in Cedar Rapids as the defending champs took on a potential first-time champion.

Follow below for updates from Saturday's title match.

Johns Hopkins 25, Emory 18 | Bluejays win 3-0

HISTORY. MADE. Johns Hopkins knocks off defending champion Emory in straight sets. The Bluejays cap their perfect season at 35-0 with their first national championship. 

Johns Hopkins 22, Emory 16 | Set 3

Who else but Bliss? Her 19th kill puts the Bluejays within three of their first national championship.

Johns Hopkins 13, Emory 8 | Set 3

Simone Bliss buries a kill, a match-high 13th, and the Bluejays hold a comfortable lead in the third set as Emory calls timeout. Johns Hopkins is inching closer to history with each point.

Johns Hopkins 25, Emory 22 | Bluejays lead 2-0

Leah Saunders is blocked on match point and the Bluejays take a commanding 2-0 lead over defending champion Emory. Johns Hopkins is now one set away from its first national championship. 

Johns Hopkins 19, Emory 18 | Set 2

The Bluejays erase a four-point deficit to pull ahead in the frame with a chance to potentially go ahead two sets. Emory uses another time out in a effort to get back on track.

Emory 15, Johns Hopkins 12 | Set 2

It's been all offense in the second set as both teams are hitting above .300. However, Emory is at .389 with just one error in the period. The Eagles hold a slight edge ahead of a brief stoppage in play.

Johns Hopkins 25, Emory 23 | Bluejays lead 1-0

Johns Hopkins takes the first set after Simone Bliss' sixth kill of the frame made its way to Emory's back line untouched. Eleni Panagopoulos chipped in four kills while Natalie Aston had 12 assists and a pair of service aces. 

Johns Hopkins 17, Emory 17 | Set 1

The defending champs have battled its way back in the opening set. A combined 11 kills from Tara Martin, Morgan McKnight and Leah Saunders has the Eagles' offense in rhythm.

Johns Hopkins 5, Emory 0 | Set 1

The Bluejays open the match on fire, scoring five points right out out the gate including two service aces by Natalie Aston. Emory calls a quick time out to regroup.

Pregame — 7:50 p.m.

A champion will be crowned Saturday night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Emory, the defending champs, needs three sets to go back-to-back and win its third overall title. The Eagles come into the final match of the season at 34-2, holding the top seed in the 2019 tournament. 

Opposing Emory is Johns Hopkins. The Bluejays are a perfect 34-0 but more than an undefeated record is on the line. Johns Hopkins can win its first title — over the defending champs no less — and become the first champion to finish a season perfect since Central (Iowa) in 1999. 

Below is an updated bracket of the 2019 Division III women's volleyball championship. Continue reading for scores, history and other tournament information.

2019 Division III women's volleyball championship: Bracket

2019 DIII women's volleyball championship bracket

2019 Division III women's volleyball championship: Schedule, scores, how to watch:

Each quarterfinal, semifinal and national championship game was available to stream live right here on NCAA.com. Below is every result from the 2019 tournament.

CHAMPIONSHIP (Saturday, Nov. 23)

Previous round results:

FIRST ROUND (Thursday, Nov. 14)

FIRST ROUND (Friday, Nov. 15)

SECOND ROUND (Friday, Nov. 15)

SECOND ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 16)

THIRD ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 16)

THIRD ROUND (Sunday, Nov. 17)

QUARTERFINALS (Thursday, Nov. 21)

SEMIFINALS (Friday, Nov. 22)

2019 Division III women's volleyball championship: Automatic qualifiers, at-large berths

Here were the 2019 tournament participants who automatically qualified via conference championships:

CONFERENCES SCHOOL
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend
American River Conference Dubuque
American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas
Capital Athletic Conference Christopher Newport
Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins
City University of New York Athletic Conference Hunter
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Carthage
Colonial States Athletic Conference Notre Dame (MD)
Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott
Empire 8 St. John Fisher
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales (Providence)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania
Landmark Conference Juniata
Liberty League Clarkson
Little East Conference Massachusetts Boston
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Westfield State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Stevenson
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens
Midwest Conference Grinnell
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (MN)
New England Collegiate Conference Eastern Nazarene
New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson
New Jersey Athletic Conference Stockton
North Atlantic Conference Maine Maritime
North Coast Athletic Conference DePauw
North Eastern Athletic Conference Morrisville State
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora
Northwest Conference Whitworth
Ohio Athletic Conference Ohio Northern
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Virginia Wesleyan
Presidents' Athletic Conference Westminster (PA)
Skyline Conference Manhattanville
Southern Athletic Association Berry
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (TX)
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Westminster (MO)
State University of New York Athletic Conference College at Brockport
University Athletic Association Emory
Upper Midwest Conference Northwestern-St. Paul
USA South Athletic Conference Maryville (TN)
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Stevens Point

The following teams filled out the original field as at large selections:

Pool B Berth (1):

  • Marymount (VA)

Pool C Berths (20):

  • Augsburg
  • Birmingham-Southern
  • Bowdoin
  • Carnegie Mellon
  • Chicago
  • Colorado College
  • Hope
  • Ithaca
  • Muskingum
  • Otterbein
  • Randolph-Macon
  • Saint Benedict
  • St. Olaf
  • Susquehanna
  • Washington-St. Louis
  • Wellesley
  • Wesleyan (CT)
  • Wisconsin-Eua Claire
  • Wisconsin-Whitewater
  • Wittenberg

2019 Division III women's volleyball championship: History

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Johns Hopkins (35-0) Matt Troy 3-0 Emory Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2018 Emory (30-6)

Jenny McDowell

 3-0 Calvin Pittsburgh, Penn.
2017 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (31-5) Kurt Vlasich 3-0 Wittenberg Grand Rapids, Michigan
2016 Calvin (33-1) Amber Warners 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Oshkosh, Wisconsin
2015 Cal Lutheran (31-5) Kellee Roesel 3-0 Wittenberg Grand Rapids, Michigan
2014 Hope (34-2) Becky Schmidt 3-2 Emory Newport News, Va.
2013 Calvin (35-1) Amber Warners 3-2 Cal Lutheran Holland, Mich.
2012 St. Thomas (Minn.) (40-1) Thanh Pham 3-2 Calvin Holland, Mich.
2011 Wittenberg (37-3) Paco Labrador 3-0 Christopher Newport Washington-St. Louis
2010 Calvin (32-4) Amber Warners 3-1 Emory Washington-St. Louis
2009 Washington-St. Louis (34-4) Rich Luenemann 3-1 Juniata University Heights, Ohio
2008 Emory (35-6) Jennifer McDowell 3-1 La Verne Ill. Wesleyan
2007 Washington-St. Louis (33-5) Rich Luenemann 3-2 Wisconsin-Whitewater Ill. Wesleyan
2006 Juniata (41-1) Larry Bock 3-2 Washington-St. Louis Salem, Va.
2005 Wisconsin-Whitewater (40-4) Stacy Boudreau 3-2 Juniata Salem, Va.
2004 Juniata (37-3) Larry Bock 3-0 Washington-St. Louis St. Mary's (Minn.)
2003 Washington-St. Louis (38-3) Rich Luenemann 3-0 New York University La Verne
2002 Wisconsin-Whitewater (36-4) Kris Russell 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Wisconsin-Whitewater
2001 La Verne (27-1) Don Flora 3-2 Wisconsin-Whitewater Wisconsin-Whitewater
2000 Central (Iowa) (40-2) Megan Clayberg 3-0 Wisconsin-Whitewater Central (IA)
1999 Central (Iowa) (41-0) Megan Clayberg 3-0 Trinity (Texas) Juniata
1998 Central (Iowa) (37-2) Megan Clayberg 3-2 UC San Diego Juniata
1997 UC San Diego (27-5) Ducan McFarland 3-2 Juniata UC San Diego
1996 Washington-St. Louis (43-6) Teri Clemens 3-0 Juniata Wisconsin-Oshkosh
1995 Washington-St. Louis (42-3) Teri Clemens 3-2 Cal Lutheran Wisconsin-Whitewater
1994 Washington-St. Louis (42-2) Teri Clemens 3-0 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Ithaca
1993 Washington-St. Louis (40-2) Teri Clemens 3-0 Juniata Juniata
1992 Washington-St. Louis (40-0) Teri Clemens 3-0 UC San Diego Washington-St. Louis
1991 Washington-St. Louis (42-4) Teri Clemens 3-2 UC San Diego Washington-St. Louis
1990 UC San Diego (37-8) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Washington-St. Louis Washington-St. Louis
1989 Washington-St. Louis (39-6) Teri Clemens 3-0 Ohio Northern Washington-St. Louis
1988 UC San Diego (34-8) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Benedictine (Ill.) UC San Diego
1987 UC San Diego (31-4) Doug Dannevik 3-0 Elmhusrt Elmhurst
1986 UC San Diego (42-6) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Calvin Calvin
1985 Elmhurst (40-9) Bill Walton 3-0 La Verne Elmhurst
1984 UC San Diego (23-12) Doug Dannevik 3-0 MIT Elmhurst
1983 Elmhurst (57-4) Bill Walton 3-1 UC San Diego La Verne
1982 La Verne (30-10) Jim Paschal 3-1 UC San Diego UC San Diego
1981 UC San Diego (36-8) Doug Dannevik 3-2 Juniata Maryville (Tenn.)

