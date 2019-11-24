TRENDING:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | November 24, 2019

Here are all 23 DII women's volleyball automatic qualifiers for the NCAA DII tournament

Tampa wins 2018 DII volleyball national championship

The 2019 DII women's volleyball championship tournament is quickly approaching. With the selection show for the 64-team field set for Monday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET right here on NCAA.com, conference tournaments gave schools one last chance to make a statement.

SELECTION SHOW: How to watch and what to know

Here are the 23 conference tournaments and regular season winners that earned an automatic bid to the NCAA DII tournament. 

DII women's volleyball automatic qualifiers: Schedule, winner for every conference tournament

Conference Dates | Location Winner
CCAA Nov. 21-23 | Cal State San Bernardino Cal State San Bernadino
CACC Nov. 19, 23-24 | TBD Georgian Court
CIAA Nov. 19, 22, 24 | Salem, VA Fayetteville State
CC Nov. 19, 23-24 | Highest seeds Emmanuel
ECC Nov. 22, 23 | Highest seed Molloy
GAC Nov. 21-23 | Hot Springs, Ark. Oklahoma Baptist
GLIAC Nov. 20, 23-24 | Highest seed Ferris State
GLVC Nov. 22-24 | East Peoria, Ill. Rockhurst
G-MAC Nov. 21-23 | Top remaining seed Hillsdale
GNAC None — Regular-season champion Western Washington
GSC Nov. 22-24 | West Florida West Florida
LSC Nov. 19-23 | Final eight at No. 1 seed Angelo State
MIAA Nov. 21-23 | Kansas City, MO Nebraska-Kearney
MEC Nov. 21-23 | Top seed Wheeling
NE10 Nov. 19, 22-23 | High seeds Bentley
NSIC Nov. 22-24 | Sioux Falls, SD Concordia-St. Paul
PacWest None — Regular-season champion Azusa Pacific
PBC Nov. 22-24 | USC Aiken Augusta
PSAC Nov. 19, 22-23 | Top remaining seed East Stroudsburg
RMAC Nov. 19, 22-23 | Highest seed Colorado School of Mines
SAC Nov. 19, 22-23 | Queens (NC)  Carson-Newman
SIAC Nov. 18-20 | Spartanburg, SC Spring Hill
SSC None — Regular-season champion     Lynn

DII women's volleyball championship: How the selections work

The DII volleyball selection committee will select 64 teams to fill the 2019 tournament bracket. Eight teams from each of the eight regions will fill the bracket, with 23 of those teams earning automatic entry. The remaining 41 teams are selected based on criteria including, but not limited to, in-region record, overall DII record and strength of schedule.

TOURNEY FAQS: The complete guide to the DII women's volleyball championship

Play kicks off in eight regional tournaments on the weekend of Dec. 5-8. The eight winners will head to Denver, Colorado to decide the 2019 DII women's volleyball national champion. The schedule for the DII women's volleyball finals is below:

Day Round Time (ET)
Thursday, Dec. 12 Quarterfinals 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13 Semifinals 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14 Championship match 7 p.m.

DII NEWS: Top volleyball stories | Follow the DII hub | Sign up for the DII newsletter

History of the DII women's volleyball championship

The Tampa Spartans won their third national championship in 2018. Tampa raised the trophy in Pittsburgh at the DII Festival, the third time the Spartans have won the title during a DII Festival. Prior to Tampa, Concordia-St. Paul won its eighth and ninth titles — the most in DII history — in consecutive seasons. 

DII HISTORY: Most NCAA DII titles | Longest championship winning streaks

Here's the complete history of the DII women's volleyball championship match.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Tampa (33-4) Chris Catanach 3-2 Western Washington Pittsburgh, Pa.
2017 Concordia-St. Paul (34-3) Brady Starkey 3-0 Florida Southern Pensacola, Fla.
2016 Concordia-St. Paul (32-4) Brady Starkey 3-0 Alaska Anchorage Sioux Falls, S.D.
2015 Wheeling Jesuit (39-4) Christy Benner 3-0 Palm Beach Atlantic Tampa, Fla.
2014 Tampa (33-1) Chris Catanach 3-0 S'west Minnesota State Louisville, Ky.
2013 Concordia-St. Paul (35-3) Brady Starkey 3-0 BYU-Hawaii Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2012 Concordia-St. Paul (34-4) Brady Starkey 3-2 Tampa Pensacola, Fla.
2011 Concordia-St. Paul (34-2) Brady Starkey 3-0 Cal State San Bernardino Cal State San Bernardino
2010 Concordia-St. Paul (32-4) Brady Starkey 3-1 Tampa Louisville, Ky.
2009 Concordia-St. Paul (37-0) Brady Starkey 3-0 West Texas A&M Concordia-St. Paul
2008 Concordia-St. Paul (37-1) Brady Starkey 3-2 Cal State San Bernardino Concordia-St. Paul
2007 Concordia-St. Paul (36-4) Brady Starkey 3-1 Western Washington Washburn
2006 Tampa (35-1) Chris Catanach 3-1 North Alabama West Florida
2005 Grand Valley State (32-1) Deanne Scanlon 3-1 Nebraska-Kearney Nebraska-Kearney
2004 Barry (34-1) Dave Nichols 3-1 Truman Barry
2003 North Alabama (33-7) Matt Peck 3-0 Concordia-St. Paul Cal State San Bernardino
2002 BYU-Hawaii (27-2) Wilfred Navalta 3-0 Truman West Texas A&M
2001 Barry (32-2) Dave Nichols 3-0 South Dakota State Grand Valley State
2000 Hawaii Pacific (28-0) Tita Ahuna 3-0 Augustana (S.D.) Augustana (S.D.)
1999 BYU-Hawaii (30-2) Wilfred Navalta 3-0 Tampa Battle Creek, Mich.
1998 Hawaii Pacific (31-5) Tita Ahuna 3-1 North Dakota State Kissimmee, Fla.
1997 West Texas A&M (37-1) Debbie Hendricks 3-2 Barry Cal State Bakersfield
1996 Nebraska-Omaha (35-2) Rose Shires 3-2 Tampa Central Missouri
1995 Barry (34-2) Lenid Yelin 3-1 Northern Michigan Barry
1994 Northern Michigan (32-4) Mark Rosen 3-1 Cal State Bakersfield Cal State Bakersfield
1993 Northern Michigan (38-1) Jim Moore 3-1 Cal State Bakersfield Northern Michigan
1992 Portland State (36-1) Jeff Mozzochi 3-2 Northern Michigan Portland State
1991 West Texas A&M (36-2) Jim Giacomazzi 3-0 Portland State West Texas A&M
1990 West Texas A&M (38-1) Kim Hudson 3-0 North Dakota State Cal State Bakersfield
1989 Cal State Bakersfield (21-15) David Rubio 3-0 Sacramento State Cal State Bakersfield
1988 Portland State (36-5) Jeff Mozzochi 3-0 Cal State Northridge North Dakota State
1987 Cal State Northridge (35-6) Walt Ker 3-2 Central Missouri Nebraska-Omaha
1986 UC Riverside (29-7) Sue Gozansky 3-0 Cal State Northridge Sacramento State
1985 Portland State (36-5) Jeff Mozzochi 3-1 Cal State Northridge Portland State
1984 Portland State (33-4) Jeff Mozzochi 3-0 Cal State Northridge Portland State
1983 Cal State Northridge (30- 6) Walt Ker 3-2 Portland State Florida Southern
1982 UC Riverside (31-5) Sue Gozansky 3-0 Cal State Northridge Cal State Northridge
1981 Sacramento State (28-6) Debby Colberg 3-0 Lewis UC Riverside

