Here are all 23 DII women's volleyball automatic qualifiers for the NCAA DII tournament

The 2019 DII women's volleyball championship tournament is quickly approaching. With the selection show for the 64-team field set for Monday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET right here on NCAA.com, conference tournaments gave schools one last chance to make a statement.

Here are the 23 conference tournaments and regular season winners that earned an automatic bid to the NCAA DII tournament.

DII women's volleyball automatic qualifiers: Schedule, winner for every conference tournament Conference Dates | Location Winner CCAA Nov. 21-23 | Cal State San Bernardino Cal State San Bernadino CACC Nov. 19, 23-24 | TBD Georgian Court CIAA Nov. 19, 22, 24 | Salem, VA Fayetteville State CC Nov. 19, 23-24 | Highest seeds Emmanuel ECC Nov. 22, 23 | Highest seed Molloy GAC Nov. 21-23 | Hot Springs, Ark. Oklahoma Baptist GLIAC Nov. 20, 23-24 | Highest seed Ferris State GLVC Nov. 22-24 | East Peoria, Ill. Rockhurst G-MAC Nov. 21-23 | Top remaining seed Hillsdale GNAC None — Regular-season champion Western Washington GSC Nov. 22-24 | West Florida West Florida LSC Nov. 19-23 | Final eight at No. 1 seed Angelo State MIAA Nov. 21-23 | Kansas City, MO Nebraska-Kearney MEC Nov. 21-23 | Top seed Wheeling NE10 Nov. 19, 22-23 | High seeds Bentley NSIC Nov. 22-24 | Sioux Falls, SD Concordia-St. Paul PacWest None — Regular-season champion Azusa Pacific PBC Nov. 22-24 | USC Aiken Augusta PSAC Nov. 19, 22-23 | Top remaining seed East Stroudsburg RMAC Nov. 19, 22-23 | Highest seed Colorado School of Mines SAC Nov. 19, 22-23 | Queens (NC) Carson-Newman SIAC Nov. 18-20 | Spartanburg, SC Spring Hill SSC None — Regular-season champion Lynn

DII women's volleyball championship: How the selections work

The DII volleyball selection committee will select 64 teams to fill the 2019 tournament bracket. Eight teams from each of the eight regions will fill the bracket, with 23 of those teams earning automatic entry. The remaining 41 teams are selected based on criteria including, but not limited to, in-region record, overall DII record and strength of schedule.

Play kicks off in eight regional tournaments on the weekend of Dec. 5-8. The eight winners will head to Denver, Colorado to decide the 2019 DII women's volleyball national champion. The schedule for the DII women's volleyball finals is below:

Day Round Time (ET) Thursday, Dec. 12 Quarterfinals 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 Semifinals 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 Championship match 7 p.m.

History of the DII women's volleyball championship

The Tampa Spartans won their third national championship in 2018. Tampa raised the trophy in Pittsburgh at the DII Festival, the third time the Spartans have won the title during a DII Festival. Prior to Tampa, Concordia-St. Paul won its eighth and ninth titles — the most in DII history — in consecutive seasons.

Here's the complete history of the DII women's volleyball championship match.