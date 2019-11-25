TRENDING:

NCAA | November 25, 2019

The 2019 DII women's volleyball championship bracket announced

DII Women's Volleyball: 2019 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 teams that will participate in the 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship. Eight teams were selected from each of the following eight regions: Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, Southeast, South Central and West.

Eight eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites. Regional competition will be single-elimination, best three-of-five-set matches and will not include a third-place match. The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance to the finals, Dec. 12-14, at the Auraria Event Center in Denver. Metropolitan State University of Denver will serve as the host. Competition at the finals site will be single-elimination; best three-of-five-set matches.

Atlantic Region
Hosted by Wheeling University, Wheeling, West Virginia – Dec. 5-7

  • No. 1 Wheeling (31-3) vs. No. 8 Fayetteville State (18-6)
  • No. 2 Gannon (27-6) vs. No. 7 Seton Hill (19-10)
  • No. 3 East Stroudsburg (29-6) vs. No. 6 Shepherd (28-6)
  • No. 4 Shippensburg (26-6) vs. No. 5 Millersville (25-8)

Central Region
Hosted by University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney, Nebraska – Dec. 5-7

  • No. 1 Nebraska-Kearney (33-0) vs. No. 8 Oklahoma Baptist (28-5)
  • No. 2 Minnesota Duluth (24-6) vs. No. 7 Central Missouri (23-9)
  • No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul (25-7) vs. No. 6 Washburn (27-3)
  • No. 4 Northern State (24-5) vs. No. 5 St. Cloud State (25-6)


East Region
Hosted by Molloy College, Rockville Centre, New York – Dec. 5-7

  • No. 1 Molloy (25-4) vs. No. 8 Adelphi (14-10)
  • No. 2 Bentley (26-5) vs. No. 7 Holy Family (24-9)
  • No. 3 Bridgeport (24-7) vs. No. 6 Georgian Court (30-6)
  • No. 4 Saint Anselm (20-11) vs. No. 5 New Haven (16-10)

Midwest Region
Hosted by Lewis University, Romeoville, Illinois – Dec. 5-7

  • No. 1 Lewis (27-5) vs. No. 8 Saginaw Valley (20-8)
  • No. 2 Hillsdale (26-3) vs. No. 7 UIndy (21-9)
  • No. 3 Missouri-St. Louis (29-4) vs. No. 6 Michigan Tech (23-7)
  • No. 4 Ferris State (25-5) vs. No. 5 Rockhurst (29-7)

South Region    
Hosted by Lynn University, Boca Raton, Florida – Dec. 5-7

  • No. 1 Lynn (27-4) vs. No. 8 Spring Hill (34-4)
  • No. 2 Tampa (23-8) vs. No. 7 Alabama Huntsville (24-9)
  • No. 3 Barry (20-11) vs. No. 6 West Florida (26-8)
  • No. 4 Embry-Riddle (Florida) (19-8) vs. No. 5 Saint Leo (21-10)

Southeast Region
Hosted by Wingate University, Wingate, North Carolina – Dec. 5-7

  • No. 1 Wingate (29-2) vs. No. 8 Emmanuel (Georgia) (20-12)
  • No. 2 Queens (North Carolina) (24-6) vs. No. 7 Flagler (23-8)
  • No. 3 Carson-Newman (25-7) vs. No. 6 Anderson (South Carolina) (22-7)
  • No. 4 Augusta (27-8) vs. No. 5 South Carolina Aiken (25-5)

South Central Region
Hosted by Regis University (Colorado), Denver, Colorado – Dec. 5-7

  • No. 1 Regis (Colorado) (25-4) vs. No. 8 MSU Denver (23-7)
  • No. 2 Colorado School of Mines (23-6) vs. No. 7 Tarleton State (22-11)
  • No. 3 Angelo State (28-2) vs. No. 6 West Texas A&M (22-6)
  • No. 4 Arkansas-Fort Smith (26-6) vs. No. 5 Texas A&M-Commerce (24-6)

West Region
Hosted by California State University, San Bernardino, San Bernardino, California – Dec. 5-7

  • No. 1 Cal State San Bernardino (27-0) vs. No. 8 Central Washington (18-10)
  • No. 2 Western Washington (26-2) vs. No. 7 Hawaii Hilo (23-7)
  • No. 3 Cal State LA (20-8) vs. No. 6 Azusa Pacific (26-4)
  • No. 4 Alaska Anchorage (22-6) vs. No. 5 UC San Diego (18-8)
     

CONFERENCES RECEIVING AUTOMATIC QUALIFICATION BERTHS:

Conference School
California Collegiate Athletic Association Cal State San Bernardino
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Georgian Court
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Fayetteville State
Conference Carolinas Emmanuel (Georgia)
East Coast Conference Molloy
Great American Conference Oklahoma Baptist
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Ferris State
Great Lakes Valley Conference Rockhurst
Great Midwest Athletic Conference Hillsdale
Great Northwest Athletic Conference Western Washington
Gulf South Conference West Florida
Lone Star Conference Angelo State
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Nebraska-Kearney
Mountain East Conference Wheeling
Northeast-10 Conference Bentley
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Concordia-St. Paul
Pacific West Conference Azusa Pacific
Peach Belt Conference Augusta
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Stroudsburg
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Colorado School of Mines
South Atlantic Conference Carson-Newman
Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Spring Hill
Sunshine State Conference Lynn

The complete 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com.

Selection criteria data through the end of the regular season, including conference competition, is available here:

