The 2019 DII women's volleyball championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Committee has selected the 64 teams that will participate in the 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship. Eight teams were selected from each of the following eight regions: Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, Southeast, South Central and West.

Eight eight-team regionals will be played at on-campus sites. Regional competition will be single-elimination, best three-of-five-set matches and will not include a third-place match. The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance to the finals, Dec. 12-14, at the Auraria Event Center in Denver. Metropolitan State University of Denver will serve as the host. Competition at the finals site will be single-elimination; best three-of-five-set matches.

Atlantic Region

Hosted by Wheeling University, Wheeling, West Virginia – Dec. 5-7

No. 1 Wheeling (31-3) vs. No. 8 Fayetteville State (18-6)

No. 2 Gannon (27-6) vs. No. 7 Seton Hill (19-10)

No. 3 East Stroudsburg (29-6) vs. No. 6 Shepherd (28-6)

No. 4 Shippensburg (26-6) vs. No. 5 Millersville (25-8)

Central Region

Hosted by University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney, Nebraska – Dec. 5-7

No. 1 Nebraska-Kearney (33-0) vs. No. 8 Oklahoma Baptist (28-5)

No. 2 Minnesota Duluth (24-6) vs. No. 7 Central Missouri (23-9)

No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul (25-7) vs. No. 6 Washburn (27-3)

No. 4 Northern State (24-5) vs. No. 5 St. Cloud State (25-6)



East Region

Hosted by Molloy College, Rockville Centre, New York – Dec. 5-7

No. 1 Molloy (25-4) vs. No. 8 Adelphi (14-10)

No. 2 Bentley (26-5) vs. No. 7 Holy Family (24-9)

No. 3 Bridgeport (24-7) vs. No. 6 Georgian Court (30-6)

No. 4 Saint Anselm (20-11) vs. No. 5 New Haven (16-10)

Midwest Region

Hosted by Lewis University, Romeoville, Illinois – Dec. 5-7

No. 1 Lewis (27-5) vs. No. 8 Saginaw Valley (20-8)

No. 2 Hillsdale (26-3) vs. No. 7 UIndy (21-9)

No. 3 Missouri-St. Louis (29-4) vs. No. 6 Michigan Tech (23-7)

No. 4 Ferris State (25-5) vs. No. 5 Rockhurst (29-7)

South Region

Hosted by Lynn University, Boca Raton, Florida – Dec. 5-7

No. 1 Lynn (27-4) vs. No. 8 Spring Hill (34-4)

No. 2 Tampa (23-8) vs. No. 7 Alabama Huntsville (24-9)

No. 3 Barry (20-11) vs. No. 6 West Florida (26-8)

No. 4 Embry-Riddle (Florida) (19-8) vs. No. 5 Saint Leo (21-10)

Southeast Region

Hosted by Wingate University, Wingate, North Carolina – Dec. 5-7

No. 1 Wingate (29-2) vs. No. 8 Emmanuel (Georgia) (20-12)

No. 2 Queens (North Carolina) (24-6) vs. No. 7 Flagler (23-8)

No. 3 Carson-Newman (25-7) vs. No. 6 Anderson (South Carolina) (22-7)

No. 4 Augusta (27-8) vs. No. 5 South Carolina Aiken (25-5)

South Central Region

Hosted by Regis University (Colorado), Denver, Colorado – Dec. 5-7

No. 1 Regis (Colorado) (25-4) vs. No. 8 MSU Denver (23-7)

No. 2 Colorado School of Mines (23-6) vs. No. 7 Tarleton State (22-11)

No. 3 Angelo State (28-2) vs. No. 6 West Texas A&M (22-6)

No. 4 Arkansas-Fort Smith (26-6) vs. No. 5 Texas A&M-Commerce (24-6)

West Region

Hosted by California State University, San Bernardino, San Bernardino, California – Dec. 5-7

No. 1 Cal State San Bernardino (27-0) vs. No. 8 Central Washington (18-10)

No. 2 Western Washington (26-2) vs. No. 7 Hawaii Hilo (23-7)

No. 3 Cal State LA (20-8) vs. No. 6 Azusa Pacific (26-4)

No. 4 Alaska Anchorage (22-6) vs. No. 5 UC San Diego (18-8)



CONFERENCES RECEIVING AUTOMATIC QUALIFICATION BERTHS: Conference School California Collegiate Athletic Association Cal State San Bernardino Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Georgian Court Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Fayetteville State Conference Carolinas Emmanuel (Georgia) East Coast Conference Molloy Great American Conference Oklahoma Baptist Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Ferris State Great Lakes Valley Conference Rockhurst Great Midwest Athletic Conference Hillsdale Great Northwest Athletic Conference Western Washington Gulf South Conference West Florida Lone Star Conference Angelo State Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Nebraska-Kearney Mountain East Conference Wheeling Northeast-10 Conference Bentley Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Concordia-St. Paul Pacific West Conference Azusa Pacific Peach Belt Conference Augusta Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Stroudsburg Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Colorado School of Mines South Atlantic Conference Carson-Newman Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Spring Hill Sunshine State Conference Lynn

The complete 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com.

Selection criteria data through the end of the regular season, including conference competition, is available here: